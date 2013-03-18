Fighting with colored flour
Revelers celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colorful "flour war", a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter, in the port town of Galaxidi, some 215kms (134 miles) north west of Athens, March 18, 2013. The revelers "fight" by throwing colored flour, charcoal dust and powder painting until they essentially run out of supplies. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Revelers collect free flour to celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colorful "flour war", a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter, in the port town of Galaxidi, some 215 km (134 miles) north west of Athens, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
