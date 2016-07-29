Final night at DNC
Hillary Clinton celebrates among balloons after she accepted the nomination. REUTERS/Jim Young
Hillary Clinton celebrates among balloons with her vice presidential running mate Senator Tim Kaine after accepting the nomination. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A delegate in the crowd celebrates amidst confetti and balloons. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Hillary Clinton hugs and kisses her husband. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Bill Clinton kicks ballons during celebrations onstage. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Hillary Clinton and her husband wait for the balloon drop along with Tim Kaine and his wife Anne. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Hillary Clinton accepts the nomination. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Hillary Clinton greets her daughter Chelsea. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Chelsea Clinton waves as she introduces her mother. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A delegate cries as Hillary Clinton accepts the nomination. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller
A delegate poses. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Khizr Khan, whose son, Humayun S. M. Khan was one of 14 American Muslims who died serving in the U.S. Army in the 10 years after the 9/11 attacks, offers to loan his copy of the Constitution to Donald Trump. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Khizr Khan speaks with an image of his son Humayun. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Retired U.S. Marine General John Allen speaks. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Bernie Sanders supporters wear yellow flourescent shirts to stand out when lights are dimmed. REUTERS/Rick Wilking.
Debbie Wasserman Schultz listens to speeches. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Delegates sing together on the convention floor. REUTERS/Jim Young
Reverend William Barber, president of the North Carolina NAACP, speaks. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A delegate cheers as New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks. REUTERS/Jim Young
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi waves. REUTERS/Jim Young
A delegate holds a Hillary Clinton poster. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller
LGBT rights activist Sarah McBride speaks. REUTERS/Mike Segar
California delegate Bobbie Singh-Allen cheers with a sign. REUTERS/Jim Young
Family members of fallen law enforcement officers stand onstage. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Representative Tammy Duckworth addresses the convention. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Delegates on the floor hold up USA signs. REUTERS/Jim Young
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar takes the stage. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Dallas Sheriff Lupe Valdez leads a moment of silence in tribute to fallen officers. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Delegates hold signs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
California delegate Marko Krosnjar wears a Hillary 2016 hat and blue sparkles in his beard. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm arrives onstage to speak. REUTERS/Mike Segar
New York state Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Wisconsin delegates. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Actors Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen point from the podium before speaking. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Delegates dance on the floor. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Senator Barbara Mikulski (C) stands with Democratic Women of the Senate. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Supporters of Hillary cheer on the convention floor. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Musician Carole King performs "You've Got a Friend". REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Representative Joyce Beatty addresses. REUTERS/Scott Audette
