Pictures | Tue May 1, 2012

Finding new strength

<p>Luara Crystal, 5, who suffers from brittle bone disease, lifts a weight next to her physical therapist during a session at the Association for the Aid of Disabled Children in Sao Paulo, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

<p>A disabled boy is helped by his mother during a session of physical therapy at the Association for the Aid of Disabled Children in Sao Paulo, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

<p>Luiza Ezaledo, 2, undergoes a session of hydrotherapy at the Association for the Aid of Disabled Children in Sao Paulo, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

<p>Cristopher Mateus, 5, and his physical therapist are reflected in a mirror during a session at the Association for the Aid of Disabled Children (AACD) in Sao Paulo March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

<p>A physical therapist supports Luiza Ezaledo, 2, during a hydrotherapy session at the Association for the Aid of Disabled Children in Sao Paulo, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

<p>Ten-month-old Ana Farias watches a capoeira therapy session at the Association for the Aid of Disabled Children in Sao Paulo, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

<p>Bianca Felippe, 7, (L) and Vitoria Chagas, 7, attend a session of music therapy at the Association for the Aid of Disabled Children in Sao Paulo, March 21, 2012. The AACD, a non-profit organization that began in 1950 with just 14 patients, now works with some 8,000 young victims of disabling conditions and diseases such as cerebral palsy to give them better physical skills and improve their lives. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

<p>Luara Crystal, 5, who suffers from brittle bone disease, lifts a ball with her feet during a session of physical therapy at the Association for the Aid of Disabled Children in Sao Paulo, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

<p>A disabled girl embraces a doll during a session of physical therapy at the Association for the Aid of Disabled Children in Sao Paulo, March 19, 2012. Most of the patients are from impoverished or broken homes. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

<p>Felipe Amorin (L), 11, and Ryezza Sousa, 15, perform capoeira during a therapy session at the Association for the Aid of Disabled Children in Sao Paulo, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

<p>A girl wearing a brace on her leg is assisted by a physical therapist during a hydrotherapy session at the Association for the Aid of Disabled Children in Sao Paulo, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

<p>A disabled boy weighs himself at the Association for the Aid of Disabled Children in Sao Paulo, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

<p>Yara Santos, 9, talks with her mother while preparing for a session of physical therapy at the Association for the Aid of Disabled Children in Sao Paulo, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

<p>Daniel Araujo, 2, (near C) is assisted by his physical therapist while other patients work with therapists during a session at the Association for the Aid of Disabled Children in Sao Paulo, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

<p>Estefani Santana, 5, walks on a treadmill with help from her physical therapist during a session at the Association for the Aid of Disabled Children in Sao Paulo, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

<p>The prosthetic leg casings of Joao Silva, 12, lie on his wheelchair as he works with a physical therapist at the Association for the Aid of Disabled Children in Sao Paulo, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

<p>Joao Marques, 6, walks with help from his physical therapist during a session at the Association for the Aid of Disabled Children in Sao Paulo, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

<p>Ivan Bevenuto, 4, sits next to his skateboard after taking part in a Capoeira therapy session at the Association for the Aid of Disabled Children in Sao Paulo, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

<p>Vitoria Capim, 11, and her physical therapist are reflected in a mirror during a session of physical therapy at the Association for the Aid of Disabled Children in Sao Paulo, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

<p>The prosthetic legs of Yara Santos, 9, hang from her wheelchair as she talks with her mother before a session of physical therapy at the Association for the Aid of Disabled Children in Sao Paulo, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

