Finding the heart of Buddhism
A Buddhist monk prays at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok, Thailand before a ceremony on Makha Bucha Day March 4, 2015. Makha Bucha Day honors Buddha and his teachings, and falls on the full moon day of the...more
Buddhists holding candles encircle a large Buddha statue during Makha Bucha Day at a temple in Nakhon Pathom province on the outskirts of Bangkok March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Thousands of believers join Buddhist monks praying at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok on Makha Bucha Day March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Buddhist monks prepare for an alms offering ceremony at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok on Makha Bucha Day March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Buddhist monks prepare for an alms offering ceremony at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok as the sun rises on Makha Bucha Day, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Believers hold candles and meditate during a ceremony at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok on Makha Bucha Day March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A Buddhist monk receives alms from believers on Makha Bucha Day at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Buddhists carry candles while circling a temple during Makha Bucha Day at Nonthaburi province, on the outskirts of Bangkok March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Buddhists holding candles encircle a large Buddha statue during Makha Bucha Day at a temple in Nakhon Pathom province on the outskirts of Bangkok March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Believers meditate during a ceremony at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok on Makha Bucha Day March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A Buddhist monk arrives before others for an alms offering ceremony on Makha Bucha Day at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Buddhist monks leave after a ceremony at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok on Makha Bucha Day March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Villagers carry candles while circling a temple during Makha Bucha Day in Nonthaburi province, on the outskirts of Bangkok March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Buddhist monks pray during alms offering ceremony at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok on Makha Bucha Day March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Buddhist believers light candles as they gather during Makha Bucha Day at a temple in Nakhon Pathom province on the outskirts of Bangkok March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Believers carry candles as they join Buddhist monks for a ceremony at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok on Makha Bucha Day March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Abbot Phra Dhammachayo (C) leads a ceremony as Buddhist monks carry candles at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok on Makha Bucha Day March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A Buddhist monk receives alms from believers at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok on Makha Bucha Day March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Believers carry candles as they join Buddhist monks for a ceremony at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok on Makha Bucha Day March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Buddhist monks prepare for an alms offering ceremony at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok, as the sun rises on Makha Bucha Day, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
