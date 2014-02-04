Finishing touches in Sochi
A worker rappels down a rope from the top of the Olympic cauldron as preparations continue at the Olympic Park for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A worker rappels down a rope from the top of the Olympic cauldron as preparations continue at the Olympic Park for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Workers use blue dye to mark the edge of a jump during a snowboard slopestyle training session for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Workers use blue dye to mark the edge of a jump during a snowboard slopestyle training session for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Two security personnel walk past the Bolshoy Ice Dome as preparations continue at the Olympic Park for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Two security personnel walk past the Bolshoy Ice Dome as preparations continue at the Olympic Park for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
A Russian soldier uses a device to scan the finish area of the Extreme Park at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A Russian soldier uses a device to scan the finish area of the Extreme Park at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An Olympic worker uses a hammer to anchor inflatable barriers before a snowboard slopestyle training session for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
An Olympic worker uses a hammer to anchor inflatable barriers before a snowboard slopestyle training session for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The Olympic rings are cast in shadow as the sun sets behind the Bolshoy Ice Palace as preparations continue at the Olympic Park for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
The Olympic rings are cast in shadow as the sun sets behind the Bolshoy Ice Palace as preparations continue at the Olympic Park for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Security personnel patrol the Olympic Park at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Security personnel patrol the Olympic Park at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The Olympic rings decorate a hill in preparation for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The Olympic rings decorate a hill in preparation for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Officials prepare the slopestyle snowboard course during a break in practice for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Officials prepare the slopestyle snowboard course during a break in practice for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Technicians prepare the tournament indicator board at the Iceberg Skating Palace in the Adler district of Sochi, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Technicians prepare the tournament indicator board at the Iceberg Skating Palace in the Adler district of Sochi, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Workers groom the surface of a jump during snowboard slopestyle training at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Workers groom the surface of a jump during snowboard slopestyle training at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Workers stand on top of the Olympic cauldron as preparations continue for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Workers stand on top of the Olympic cauldron as preparations continue for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A volunteer works in the finish area of the Alpine skiing events of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A volunteer works in the finish area of the Alpine skiing events of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A volunteer for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games works on fencing in the finish area of the Alpine Skiing events in Rosa Khutor, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A volunteer for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games works on fencing in the finish area of the Alpine Skiing events in Rosa Khutor, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Russian police patrol the Olympic park as preparations continue for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Russian police patrol the Olympic park as preparations continue for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Blasnik, from Slovenia, takes a break while preparing the normal hill ski jump of the Russki Gorki venue at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Blasnik, from Slovenia, takes a break while preparing the normal hill ski jump of the Russki Gorki venue at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Next Slideshows
Watching the Super Bowl
Seahawks and Broncos fans during the big game.
Best of Super Bowl XLVIII
Highlights from Super Bowl XLVIII.
Road to Super Bowl XLVIII
Football fans and players prepare for Super Bowl XLVIII.
Sochi: Then and now
The Olympic site during construction and today.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.