Thu Nov 29, 2012

Fire and water

<p>Waves crash over lava as it flows into the ocean near Volcanoes National Park in Kalapana, Hawaii, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry </p>

Waves crash over lava as it flows into the ocean near Volcanoes National Park in Kalapana, Hawaii, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Thursday, November 29, 2012

Waves crash over lava as it flows into the ocean near Volcanoes National Park in Kalapana, Hawaii, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

<p>Waves crash over lava as it flows into the ocean near Volcanoes National Park in Kalapana, Hawaii, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry</p>

<p>Waves crash over lava as it flows into the ocean near Volcanoes National Park in Kalapana, Hawaii, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry </p>

<p>A plume of smoke rises from the volcanic activity in Kilauea crater in Volcanoes National Park in Volcano, Hawaii, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry </p>

<p>Waves crash over lava as it flows into the ocean near Volcanoes National Park in Kalapana, Hawaii, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry </p>

<p>Waves crash over lava as it flows into the ocean near Volcanoes National Park in Kalapana, Hawaii, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry </p>

<p>Waves crash over lava as it flows into the ocean near Volcanoes National Park in Kalapana, Hawaii, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry </p>

<p>Waves crash over lava as it flows into the ocean near Volcanoes National Park in Kalapana, Hawaii, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry </p>

<p>Waves crash over lava as it flows into the ocean near Volcanoes National Park in Kalapana, Hawaii, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry </p>

