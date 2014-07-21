Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jul 21, 2014 | 9:48am EDT

Fire in the Cascades

The Carlton Complex Fire consumes the hills near Winthrop, Washington July 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

The Carlton Complex Fire consumes the hills near Winthrop, Washington July 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

Monday, July 21, 2014
The Carlton Complex Fire consumes the hills near Winthrop, Washington July 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
1 / 20
Cattle, which fell victim to the Carlton Complex Fire, are seen on ranch land near Malott, Washington July 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

Cattle, which fell victim to the Carlton Complex Fire, are seen on ranch land near Malott, Washington July 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

Monday, July 21, 2014
Cattle, which fell victim to the Carlton Complex Fire, are seen on ranch land near Malott, Washington July 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
2 / 20
(L-R) Mim Morris looks through the remnants of her home, which was destroyed by the Carlton Complex Fire, as her grandsons Sean Lafer, 12, and Joel Lafer, 14, join her near Malott, Washington July 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

(L-R) Mim Morris looks through the remnants of her home, which was destroyed by the Carlton Complex Fire, as her grandsons Sean Lafer, 12, and Joel Lafer, 14, join her near Malott, Washington July 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

Monday, July 21, 2014
(L-R) Mim Morris looks through the remnants of her home, which was destroyed by the Carlton Complex Fire, as her grandsons Sean Lafer, 12, and Joel Lafer, 14, join her near Malott, Washington July 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
3 / 20
Seen through the windshield of a burnt vehicle, Mim Morris (C) looks through the remnants of her home, which was destroyed by the Carlton Complex Fire, as her grandson, Sean Lafer (L), 12 , and daughter, Laura Lafer (R), join her near Malott, Washington July 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

Seen through the windshield of a burnt vehicle, Mim Morris (C) looks through the remnants of her home, which was destroyed by the Carlton Complex Fire, as her grandson, Sean Lafer (L), 12 , and daughter, Laura Lafer (R), join her near Malott,...more

Monday, July 21, 2014
Seen through the windshield of a burnt vehicle, Mim Morris (C) looks through the remnants of her home, which was destroyed by the Carlton Complex Fire, as her grandson, Sean Lafer (L), 12 , and daughter, Laura Lafer (R), join her near Malott, Washington July 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
4 / 20
Firefighters work in a field near a burnt fence that was hit by the Carlton Complex Fire near Brewster, Washington July 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

Firefighters work in a field near a burnt fence that was hit by the Carlton Complex Fire near Brewster, Washington July 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

Monday, July 21, 2014
Firefighters work in a field near a burnt fence that was hit by the Carlton Complex Fire near Brewster, Washington July 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
5 / 20
A burnt ATV lies in the road after the Carlton Complex Fire consumed an area near Malott, Washington July 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

A burnt ATV lies in the road after the Carlton Complex Fire consumed an area near Malott, Washington July 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

Monday, July 21, 2014
A burnt ATV lies in the road after the Carlton Complex Fire consumed an area near Malott, Washington July 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
6 / 20
The remnants of a home consumed by the Carlton Complex Fire are pictured near Malott, Washington July 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

The remnants of a home consumed by the Carlton Complex Fire are pictured near Malott, Washington July 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

Monday, July 21, 2014
The remnants of a home consumed by the Carlton Complex Fire are pictured near Malott, Washington July 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
7 / 20
The earth continues to smolder after being burned by the Carlton Complex Fire near Malott, Washington July 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

The earth continues to smolder after being burned by the Carlton Complex Fire near Malott, Washington July 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

Monday, July 21, 2014
The earth continues to smolder after being burned by the Carlton Complex Fire near Malott, Washington July 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
8 / 20
A fire safety sign lies on the ground after being burned by the Carlton Complex Fire near Malott, Washington July 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

A fire safety sign lies on the ground after being burned by the Carlton Complex Fire near Malott, Washington July 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

Monday, July 21, 2014
A fire safety sign lies on the ground after being burned by the Carlton Complex Fire near Malott, Washington July 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
9 / 20
Firefighter Keith McMillen (R) keeps watch over a controlled burn while battling the Carlton Complex Fire near Winthrop, Washington July 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

Firefighter Keith McMillen (R) keeps watch over a controlled burn while battling the Carlton Complex Fire near Winthrop, Washington July 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

Monday, July 21, 2014
Firefighter Keith McMillen (R) keeps watch over a controlled burn while battling the Carlton Complex Fire near Winthrop, Washington July 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
10 / 20
An airplane fights the Carlton Complex Fire near Twisp, Washington July 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

An airplane fights the Carlton Complex Fire near Twisp, Washington July 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

Monday, July 21, 2014
An airplane fights the Carlton Complex Fire near Twisp, Washington July 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
11 / 20
Firefighter Andrew Fielding douses a flame near Alta Lake State Park as the Carlton Complex Fire continues to consume the area near Pateros, Washington July 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

Firefighter Andrew Fielding douses a flame near Alta Lake State Park as the Carlton Complex Fire continues to consume the area near Pateros, Washington July 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

Monday, July 21, 2014
Firefighter Andrew Fielding douses a flame near Alta Lake State Park as the Carlton Complex Fire continues to consume the area near Pateros, Washington July 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
12 / 20
A sign surrounded by scorched earth warns drivers of the high fire danger along US State Route 97 after it was hit by the Carlton Complex fire near Pateros, Washington July 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

A sign surrounded by scorched earth warns drivers of the high fire danger along US State Route 97 after it was hit by the Carlton Complex fire near Pateros, Washington July 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

Monday, July 21, 2014
A sign surrounded by scorched earth warns drivers of the high fire danger along US State Route 97 after it was hit by the Carlton Complex fire near Pateros, Washington July 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
13 / 20
Dawn Ericson (R) and Amelia Crooks (C) look at some of the items salvaged from Ericson's apartment, which was completely destroyed by the Carlton Complex fire, in Pateros, Washington July 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

Dawn Ericson (R) and Amelia Crooks (C) look at some of the items salvaged from Ericson's apartment, which was completely destroyed by the Carlton Complex fire, in Pateros, Washington July 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

Monday, July 21, 2014
Dawn Ericson (R) and Amelia Crooks (C) look at some of the items salvaged from Ericson's apartment, which was completely destroyed by the Carlton Complex fire, in Pateros, Washington July 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
14 / 20
A part of a fence burns along US State Route 97 after it was hit by the Carlton Complex fire near Pateros, Washington July 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

A part of a fence burns along US State Route 97 after it was hit by the Carlton Complex fire near Pateros, Washington July 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

Monday, July 21, 2014
A part of a fence burns along US State Route 97 after it was hit by the Carlton Complex fire near Pateros, Washington July 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
15 / 20
Trees are seen charred and smoldering after being consumed by the Carlton Complex Fire near Methow, Washington July 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

Trees are seen charred and smoldering after being consumed by the Carlton Complex Fire near Methow, Washington July 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

Monday, July 21, 2014
Trees are seen charred and smoldering after being consumed by the Carlton Complex Fire near Methow, Washington July 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
16 / 20
The sun pierces through thick smoke above a landscape charred by the Carlton Complex Fire near Methow, Washington July 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

The sun pierces through thick smoke above a landscape charred by the Carlton Complex Fire near Methow, Washington July 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

Monday, July 21, 2014
The sun pierces through thick smoke above a landscape charred by the Carlton Complex Fire near Methow, Washington July 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
17 / 20
Trees are consumed by flames from the Carlton Complex Fire near Methow, Washington July 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

Trees are consumed by flames from the Carlton Complex Fire near Methow, Washington July 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

Monday, July 21, 2014
Trees are consumed by flames from the Carlton Complex Fire near Methow, Washington July 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
18 / 20
A garage that was destroyed by the Carlton Complex Fire is seen from the road in Pateros, Washington July 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

A garage that was destroyed by the Carlton Complex Fire is seen from the road in Pateros, Washington July 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

Monday, July 21, 2014
A garage that was destroyed by the Carlton Complex Fire is seen from the road in Pateros, Washington July 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
19 / 20
The Pateros Community Church sign and structure sits largely untouched by the Carlton Complex Fire, except for the bushes out front, in Pateros, Washington July 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

The Pateros Community Church sign and structure sits largely untouched by the Carlton Complex Fire, except for the bushes out front, in Pateros, Washington July 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

Monday, July 21, 2014
The Pateros Community Church sign and structure sits largely untouched by the Carlton Complex Fire, except for the bushes out front, in Pateros, Washington July 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jul 19 2014
Families of MH17

Families of MH17

Loved ones of passengers aboard the Malaysia Airlines flight.

Jul 18 2014
Inside La Gran Familia

Inside La Gran Familia

Hundreds of children are rescued from a Mexico refuge for abandoned kids, amid allegations of dire living conditions and sexual abuse.

Jul 17 2014
Battle for Tripoli airport

Battle for Tripoli airport

Rival militias fight for control of Tripoli International Airport in Libya.

Jul 17 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast