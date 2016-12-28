Fire razes Philippine slum
Residents sift through the ruins of their houses after a fire razed a squatter colony, in Quezon city, Metro Manila in the Philippines December 28, 2016. The fire left over a thousand families homeless. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A fire victim collects recyclable materials from the ruins of his house. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A fire victim smokes a cigarette as he takes a break collecting recyclable materials. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A fire victim sleeps near the ruins of houses. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A view of the ruins of houses. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Residents load recyclable materials into a truck after the fire. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Fire victims take shelter on a sidewalk. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A fire victim carries recyclable materials on his head after the fire. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Residents sift through the ruins of their houses. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
