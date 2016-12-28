Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Dec 28, 2016 | 2:25pm EST

Fire razes Philippine slum

Residents sift through the ruins of their houses after a fire razed a squatter colony, in Quezon city, Metro Manila in the Philippines December 28, 2016. The fire left over a thousand families homeless. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Residents sift through the ruins of their houses after a fire razed a squatter colony, in Quezon city, Metro Manila in the Philippines December 28, 2016. The fire left over a thousand families homeless. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, December 27, 2016
Residents sift through the ruins of their houses after a fire razed a squatter colony, in Quezon city, Metro Manila in the Philippines December 28, 2016. The fire left over a thousand families homeless. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
1 / 9
A fire victim collects recyclable materials from the ruins of his house. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A fire victim collects recyclable materials from the ruins of his house. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, December 27, 2016
A fire victim collects recyclable materials from the ruins of his house. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
2 / 9
A fire victim smokes a cigarette as he takes a break collecting recyclable materials. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A fire victim smokes a cigarette as he takes a break collecting recyclable materials. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, December 27, 2016
A fire victim smokes a cigarette as he takes a break collecting recyclable materials. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
3 / 9
A fire victim sleeps near the ruins of houses. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A fire victim sleeps near the ruins of houses. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, December 27, 2016
A fire victim sleeps near the ruins of houses. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
4 / 9
A view of the ruins of houses. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A view of the ruins of houses. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, December 27, 2016
A view of the ruins of houses. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
5 / 9
Residents load recyclable materials into a truck after the fire. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Residents load recyclable materials into a truck after the fire. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, December 27, 2016
Residents load recyclable materials into a truck after the fire. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
6 / 9
Fire victims take shelter on a sidewalk. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Fire victims take shelter on a sidewalk. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, December 27, 2016
Fire victims take shelter on a sidewalk. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
7 / 9
A fire victim carries recyclable materials on his head after the fire. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A fire victim carries recyclable materials on his head after the fire. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, December 27, 2016
A fire victim carries recyclable materials on his head after the fire. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
8 / 9
Residents sift through the ruins of their houses. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Residents sift through the ruins of their houses. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, December 27, 2016
Residents sift through the ruins of their houses. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
9 / 9
View Again
View Next
Life in Israeli settlements

Life in Israeli settlements

Next Slideshows

Life in Israeli settlements

Life in Israeli settlements

A look at Israeli settlements, after the U.N. Security Council passed a resolution demanding an end to these settlements.

Dec 23 2016
One photo, one country, one year

One photo, one country, one year

Each country that Reuters covered this year captured in just one image.

Dec 23 2016
Suspect in Berlin truck attack shot dead

Suspect in Berlin truck attack shot dead

Anis Amri, the suspect in the Berlin Christmas market truck attack, was killed in a pre-dawn shootout with police in a suburb of Milan, Italy.

Dec 23 2016
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Dec 22 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

California wildfire aftermath from above

California wildfire aftermath from above

Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast