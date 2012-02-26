Edition:
Fire razes refugee camp

<p>Refugees are seen in ruins of the Um-Piam refugee camp after a fire engulfed big part of it near Mae Sot, Thialand, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

Refugees are seen in ruins of the Um-Piam refugee camp after a fire engulfed big part of it near Mae Sot, Thialand, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Sunday, February 26, 2012

Refugees are seen in ruins of the Um-Piam refugee camp after a fire engulfed big part of it near Mae Sot, Thialand, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>A refugee boy from Myanmar stands in ruins of the Um-Piam refugee camp after a fire engulfed big part of it near Mae Sot, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

A refugee boy from Myanmar stands in ruins of the Um-Piam refugee camp after a fire engulfed big part of it near Mae Sot, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Sunday, February 26, 2012

A refugee boy from Myanmar stands in ruins of the Um-Piam refugee camp after a fire engulfed big part of it near Mae Sot, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>A refugee boy from Myanmar searches for small items in ruins of his burnt home at the Um-Piam refugee camp after a fire engulfed big part of it near Mae Sot, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

A refugee boy from Myanmar searches for small items in ruins of his burnt home at the Um-Piam refugee camp after a fire engulfed big part of it near Mae Sot, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Sunday, February 26, 2012

A refugee boy from Myanmar searches for small items in ruins of his burnt home at the Um-Piam refugee camp after a fire engulfed big part of it near Mae Sot, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>A refugee girl from Myanmar salvages for belongings in the ruins of her burnt home at the Um-Piam refugee camp after a fire engulfed big part of it near Mae Sot, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

A refugee girl from Myanmar salvages for belongings in the ruins of her burnt home at the Um-Piam refugee camp after a fire engulfed big part of it near Mae Sot, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Sunday, February 26, 2012

A refugee girl from Myanmar salvages for belongings in the ruins of her burnt home at the Um-Piam refugee camp after a fire engulfed big part of it near Mae Sot, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>A refugee from Myanmar squats amidst ruins near his home at the Um-Piam refugee camp after a fire engulfed a big part of it near Mae Sot, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

A refugee from Myanmar squats amidst ruins near his home at the Um-Piam refugee camp after a fire engulfed a big part of it near Mae Sot, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Sunday, February 26, 2012

A refugee from Myanmar squats amidst ruins near his home at the Um-Piam refugee camp after a fire engulfed a big part of it near Mae Sot, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>A refugee woman from Myanmar sits in ruins near her home at the Um-Piam refugee camp after a fire engulfed a big part of it near Mae Sot, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

A refugee woman from Myanmar sits in ruins near her home at the Um-Piam refugee camp after a fire engulfed a big part of it near Mae Sot, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Sunday, February 26, 2012

A refugee woman from Myanmar sits in ruins near her home at the Um-Piam refugee camp after a fire engulfed a big part of it near Mae Sot, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Refugees from Myanmar rest in the ruins of a burnt shop at the Um-Piam refugee camp after a fire engulfed big part of it near Mae Sot, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Refugees from Myanmar rest in the ruins of a burnt shop at the Um-Piam refugee camp after a fire engulfed big part of it near Mae Sot, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Sunday, February 26, 2012

Refugees from Myanmar rest in the ruins of a burnt shop at the Um-Piam refugee camp after a fire engulfed big part of it near Mae Sot, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Refugees eat candies at the ruins of their burnt home at the Um-Piam refugee camp after a fire engulfed big part of it near Mae Sot, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

Refugees eat candies at the ruins of their burnt home at the Um-Piam refugee camp after a fire engulfed big part of it near Mae Sot, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Sunday, February 26, 2012

Refugees eat candies at the ruins of their burnt home at the Um-Piam refugee camp after a fire engulfed big part of it near Mae Sot, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Refugee boys from Myanmar look for items to salvage from the ruins of a burnt mosque in the Um-Piam refugee camp after a fire engulfed big part of it near Mae Sot, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

Refugee boys from Myanmar look for items to salvage from the ruins of a burnt mosque in the Um-Piam refugee camp after a fire engulfed big part of it near Mae Sot, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Sunday, February 26, 2012

Refugee boys from Myanmar look for items to salvage from the ruins of a burnt mosque in the Um-Piam refugee camp after a fire engulfed big part of it near Mae Sot, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Refugees make a temporary shelter at the ruins of their burnt home at the Um-Piam refugee camp after a fire engulfed big part of it near Mae Sot, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

Refugees make a temporary shelter at the ruins of their burnt home at the Um-Piam refugee camp after a fire engulfed big part of it near Mae Sot, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Sunday, February 26, 2012

Refugees make a temporary shelter at the ruins of their burnt home at the Um-Piam refugee camp after a fire engulfed big part of it near Mae Sot, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>A fire engulfs huts in the Um-Piam refugee camp for refugees from Myanmar in Thailand's Tak Province, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

A fire engulfs huts in the Um-Piam refugee camp for refugees from Myanmar in Thailand's Tak Province, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Sunday, February 26, 2012

A fire engulfs huts in the Um-Piam refugee camp for refugees from Myanmar in Thailand's Tak Province, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A refugee from Myanmar dries clothes salvaged from her home at the Um-Piam refugee camp after a fire engulfed a big part of it near Mae Sot, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

A refugee from Myanmar dries clothes salvaged from her home at the Um-Piam refugee camp after a fire engulfed a big part of it near Mae Sot, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Sunday, February 26, 2012

A refugee from Myanmar dries clothes salvaged from her home at the Um-Piam refugee camp after a fire engulfed a big part of it near Mae Sot, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Refugees wait with their pets for assistance in ruins of their burnt home in the Um-Piam refugee camp after a fire engulfed big part of it near Mae Sot, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

Refugees wait with their pets for assistance in ruins of their burnt home in the Um-Piam refugee camp after a fire engulfed big part of it near Mae Sot, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Sunday, February 26, 2012

Refugees wait with their pets for assistance in ruins of their burnt home in the Um-Piam refugee camp after a fire engulfed big part of it near Mae Sot, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>A refugee woman carries aid distributed to the Um-Piam refugee camp after a fire engulfed a big part of it near Mae Sot, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

A refugee woman carries aid distributed to the Um-Piam refugee camp after a fire engulfed a big part of it near Mae Sot, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Sunday, February 26, 2012

A refugee woman carries aid distributed to the Um-Piam refugee camp after a fire engulfed a big part of it near Mae Sot, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Refugee boys from Myanmar pause from salvaging items from the ruins of their burnt home in the Um-Piam refugee camp after a fire engulfed big part of it near Mae Sot, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

Refugee boys from Myanmar pause from salvaging items from the ruins of their burnt home in the Um-Piam refugee camp after a fire engulfed big part of it near Mae Sot, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Sunday, February 26, 2012

Refugee boys from Myanmar pause from salvaging items from the ruins of their burnt home in the Um-Piam refugee camp after a fire engulfed big part of it near Mae Sot, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>A fire engulfs huts in the Um-Piam refugee camp for refugees from Myanmar in Thailand's Tak Province, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

A fire engulfs huts in the Um-Piam refugee camp for refugees from Myanmar in Thailand's Tak Province, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Sunday, February 26, 2012

A fire engulfs huts in the Um-Piam refugee camp for refugees from Myanmar in Thailand's Tak Province, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Refugees from Myanmar carry children through ruins of the Um-Piam refugee camp after a fire engulfed a part of it near Mae Sot, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Refugees from Myanmar carry children through ruins of the Um-Piam refugee camp after a fire engulfed a part of it near Mae Sot, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Sunday, February 26, 2012

Refugees from Myanmar carry children through ruins of the Um-Piam refugee camp after a fire engulfed a part of it near Mae Sot, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Refugee children from Myanmar salvage items from ruins of their home in the Um-Piam refugee camp after a fire engulfed a big part of it near Mae Sot, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

Refugee children from Myanmar salvage items from ruins of their home in the Um-Piam refugee camp after a fire engulfed a big part of it near Mae Sot, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Sunday, February 26, 2012

Refugee children from Myanmar salvage items from ruins of their home in the Um-Piam refugee camp after a fire engulfed a big part of it near Mae Sot, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>A refugee woman from Myanmar carries her baby through ruins of the Um-Piam refugee camp after a fire engulfed a big part of it near Mae Sot, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

A refugee woman from Myanmar carries her baby through ruins of the Um-Piam refugee camp after a fire engulfed a big part of it near Mae Sot, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Sunday, February 26, 2012

A refugee woman from Myanmar carries her baby through ruins of the Um-Piam refugee camp after a fire engulfed a big part of it near Mae Sot, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>A fire engulfs huts in the Um-Piam refugee camp for refugees from Myanmar in Thailand's Tak Province, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

A fire engulfs huts in the Um-Piam refugee camp for refugees from Myanmar in Thailand's Tak Province, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Sunday, February 26, 2012

A fire engulfs huts in the Um-Piam refugee camp for refugees from Myanmar in Thailand's Tak Province, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

