Fire rips through Greek migrant camp
A migrant stands among the remains of a burned tent at the Moria migrant camp, after a fire that ripped through tents and destroyed containers during violence among residents, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos...more
A burned shoe is seen on the ground. The fire was over by mid-day on Tuesday at the Moria camp which houses the 5,700 migrants on the island and many people had returned, though children had been transferred to other facilities, police said. No...more
The remains of a burned tent at the Moria migrant camp. The United Nations refugee agency, UNHCR, linked the fire to poor living conditions and a sense of insecurity among many of the residents. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
A migrant is covered with a blanket after a fire at the Moria migrant camp. Refugees and migrants on Lesbos are stranded there by a European Union deal with Turkey preventing them going beyond the island until their asylum claims have been processed....more
Refugees and migrants stand at the closed gate of the Moria migrant camp, after a fire at the facility. Tensions have boiled over at overcrowded camps on Greece's islands as the slow processing of asylum requests adds to frustration over tough living...more
A migrant stands next to a burned tent at the Moria migrant camp. Roland Schoenbauer, UNHCR's spokesman in Greece, said people were "sick of waiting" in the camps. "They don't know when their asylum claims will be processed. Some people feel they...more
A migrant stands among the remains of a burned tent at the Moria migrant camp. Nearly 60 percent of the Moria camp, including tents and metal-roofed cabins, had been destroyed by the fire, a police official said. Work was underway on Tuesday to set...more
Migrants stand among the remains of a burned tent at the Moria migrant camp. At least nine people were arrested on accusations of damaging property and causing unrest and were expected to appear before a prosecutor, a police official in Athens...more
A migrant woman carries a baby as she stands next to the remains of a burned tent at the Moria migrant camp. Panos Navrozidis, Greece director of aid agency International Rescue Committee, said the camp had been operating at over-capacity for months,...more
A migrant (R) reacts as he walks next to the remains of burned tents at the Moria migrant camp. Thousands have applied for asylum and the wait is long, ranging from weeks to months. Just over 500 people have been deported to Turkey since March but...more
Children walk next to the remains of burned tents at the Moria migrant camp. Despite a slowdown in arrivals from Turkey compared to last year, more than 13,500 migrants and refugees are now living on eastern Aegean islands, nearly double a capacity...more
Migrants walk next to the remains of burned tents at the Moria migrant camp. "The situation is difficult," Christiana Kalogirou, prefect of the north Aegean region, told Greek TV. "There is a great need for decongestion of the islands ... in the...more
Refugees and migrants stand at the closed gate of the Moria migrant camp, after a fire at the facility. Including those on the islands, there are 60,000 migrants and refugees stranded in Greece, mostly Syrians, Iraqis and Afghans who made risky...more
