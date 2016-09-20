Fire rips through Greek migrant camp

A migrant woman carries a baby as she stands next to the remains of a burned tent at the Moria migrant camp. Panos Navrozidis, Greece director of aid agency International Rescue Committee, said the camp had been operating at over-capacity for months,...more

A migrant woman carries a baby as she stands next to the remains of a burned tent at the Moria migrant camp. Panos Navrozidis, Greece director of aid agency International Rescue Committee, said the camp had been operating at over-capacity for months, with people crammed into the facility with limited access to water, and in conditions that do not meet humanitarian standards. He criticized the system to process claims as "opaque and inconsistent" and said preferential treatment based on nationality led to tensions within the community. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Close