Fire shuts Los Angeles freeways
Los Angeles city firefighters battle a massive fire at a seven-story downtown apartment complex under construction in Los Angeles. Over 250 firefighters battled the early morning blaze which shutdown two major freeways.
Flames spread from a massive fire at the sight of a seven-story downtown apartment complex under construction in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles city firefighters battle a massive fire at a seven-story downtown apartment complex under construction in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles city firefighters battle a massive fire at a seven-story downtown apartment complex under construction in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles city firefighters battle a massive fire at a seven-story downtown apartment complex under construction in Los Angeles.
Blown-out windows from a adjacent building caused by the intense heat are shown from massive fire at a seven-story downtown apartment complex under construction in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles city firefighters battle a massive fire at a seven-story downtown apartment complex under construction in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles city firefighters battle a massive fire at a seven-story downtown apartment complex under construction in Los Angeles.
Flames engulf a seven-story downtown apartment complex under construction in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles city firefighters battle a massive fire at a seven-story downtown apartment complex under construction in Los Angeles.
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Pictures of the year: Environment
Our top nature and weather pictures of 2014.
Liftoff for Orion
NASA's first test flight of a spaceship designed to carry astronauts to Mars.
Anger over NYPD chokehold case
A grand jury declines to bring charges against a police officer who killed an unarmed black man in Staten Island.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.