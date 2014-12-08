Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Dec 8, 2014 | 11:16am EST

Fire shuts Los Angeles freeways

Los Angeles city firefighters battle a massive fire at a seven-story downtown apartment complex under construction in Los Angeles. Over 250 firefighters battled the early morning blaze which shutdown two major freeways.

Los Angeles city firefighters battle a massive fire at a seven-story downtown apartment complex under construction in Los Angeles. Over 250 firefighters battled the early morning blaze which shutdown two major freeways.

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
Los Angeles city firefighters battle a massive fire at a seven-story downtown apartment complex under construction in Los Angeles. Over 250 firefighters battled the early morning blaze which shutdown two major freeways.
Close
1 / 10
Flames spread from a massive fire at the sight of a seven-story downtown apartment complex under construction in Los Angeles.

Flames spread from a massive fire at the sight of a seven-story downtown apartment complex under construction in Los Angeles.

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
Flames spread from a massive fire at the sight of a seven-story downtown apartment complex under construction in Los Angeles.
Close
2 / 10
Los Angeles city firefighters battle a massive fire at a seven-story downtown apartment complex under construction in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles city firefighters battle a massive fire at a seven-story downtown apartment complex under construction in Los Angeles.

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
Los Angeles city firefighters battle a massive fire at a seven-story downtown apartment complex under construction in Los Angeles.
Close
3 / 10
Los Angeles city firefighters battle a massive fire at a seven-story downtown apartment complex under construction in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles city firefighters battle a massive fire at a seven-story downtown apartment complex under construction in Los Angeles.

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
Los Angeles city firefighters battle a massive fire at a seven-story downtown apartment complex under construction in Los Angeles.
Close
4 / 10
Los Angeles city firefighters battle a massive fire at a seven-story downtown apartment complex under construction in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles city firefighters battle a massive fire at a seven-story downtown apartment complex under construction in Los Angeles.

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
Los Angeles city firefighters battle a massive fire at a seven-story downtown apartment complex under construction in Los Angeles.
Close
5 / 10
Blown-out windows from a adjacent building caused by the intense heat are shown from massive fire at a seven-story downtown apartment complex under construction in Los Angeles.

Blown-out windows from a adjacent building caused by the intense heat are shown from massive fire at a seven-story downtown apartment complex under construction in Los Angeles.

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
Blown-out windows from a adjacent building caused by the intense heat are shown from massive fire at a seven-story downtown apartment complex under construction in Los Angeles.
Close
6 / 10
Los Angeles city firefighters battle a massive fire at a seven-story downtown apartment complex under construction in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles city firefighters battle a massive fire at a seven-story downtown apartment complex under construction in Los Angeles.

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
Los Angeles city firefighters battle a massive fire at a seven-story downtown apartment complex under construction in Los Angeles.
Close
7 / 10
Los Angeles city firefighters battle a massive fire at a seven-story downtown apartment complex under construction in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles city firefighters battle a massive fire at a seven-story downtown apartment complex under construction in Los Angeles.

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
Los Angeles city firefighters battle a massive fire at a seven-story downtown apartment complex under construction in Los Angeles.
Close
8 / 10
Flames engulf a seven-story downtown apartment complex under construction in Los Angeles.

Flames engulf a seven-story downtown apartment complex under construction in Los Angeles.

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
Flames engulf a seven-story downtown apartment complex under construction in Los Angeles.
Close
9 / 10
Los Angeles city firefighters battle a massive fire at a seven-story downtown apartment complex under construction in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles city firefighters battle a massive fire at a seven-story downtown apartment complex under construction in Los Angeles.

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
Los Angeles city firefighters battle a massive fire at a seven-story downtown apartment complex under construction in Los Angeles.
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Dec 05 2014
Pictures of the year: Environment

Pictures of the year: Environment

Our top nature and weather pictures of 2014.

Dec 05 2014
Liftoff for Orion

Liftoff for Orion

NASA's first test flight of a spaceship designed to carry astronauts to Mars.

Dec 05 2014
Anger over NYPD chokehold case

Anger over NYPD chokehold case

A grand jury declines to bring charges against a police officer who killed an unarmed black man in Staten Island.

Dec 05 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast