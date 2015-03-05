Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Mar 4, 2015 | 8:15pm EST

Fire shuts Vancouver Port

Smoke from a fire rises at the Port Metro Vancouver, British Columbia March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Smoke from a fire rises at the Port Metro Vancouver, British Columbia March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Smoke from a fire rises at the Port Metro Vancouver, British Columbia March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
Close
1 / 12
People evacuate an area near where smoke from a fire has started at the Port Metro Vancouver, British Columbia March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

People evacuate an area near where smoke from a fire has started at the Port Metro Vancouver, British Columbia March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
People evacuate an area near where smoke from a fire has started at the Port Metro Vancouver, British Columbia March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
Close
2 / 12
A worker in the evacuation area covers her face from smoke, as she leaves work during a fire at the Port Metro Vancouver March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

A worker in the evacuation area covers her face from smoke, as she leaves work during a fire at the Port Metro Vancouver March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
A worker in the evacuation area covers her face from smoke, as she leaves work during a fire at the Port Metro Vancouver March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
Close
3 / 12
A man takes a picture of smoke from a fire rising at the Port Metro Vancouver March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

A man takes a picture of smoke from a fire rising at the Port Metro Vancouver March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
A man takes a picture of smoke from a fire rising at the Port Metro Vancouver March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
Close
4 / 12
Smoke from a fire rises at the Port Metro Vancouver March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Smoke from a fire rises at the Port Metro Vancouver March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Smoke from a fire rises at the Port Metro Vancouver March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
Close
5 / 12
Workers in the evacuation area cover their faces from smoke, as they leave work during a fire at the Port Metro Vancouver March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Workers in the evacuation area cover their faces from smoke, as they leave work during a fire at the Port Metro Vancouver March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Workers in the evacuation area cover their faces from smoke, as they leave work during a fire at the Port Metro Vancouver March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
Close
6 / 12
A woman watches smoke from a fire rising at the Port Metro Vancouver, from her office March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

A woman watches smoke from a fire rising at the Port Metro Vancouver, from her office March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
A woman watches smoke from a fire rising at the Port Metro Vancouver, from her office March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
Close
7 / 12
Smoke from a fire rises at the Port Metro Vancouver March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Smoke from a fire rises at the Port Metro Vancouver March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Smoke from a fire rises at the Port Metro Vancouver March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
Close
8 / 12
Smoke from a fire rises at the Port Metro Vancouver, British Columbia March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Smoke from a fire rises at the Port Metro Vancouver, British Columbia March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Smoke from a fire rises at the Port Metro Vancouver, British Columbia March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
Close
9 / 12
Smoke from a fire rises at the Port Metro Vancouver March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Smoke from a fire rises at the Port Metro Vancouver March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Smoke from a fire rises at the Port Metro Vancouver March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
Close
10 / 12
Smoke from a fire rises at the Port Metro Vancouver, British Columbia March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Smoke from a fire rises at the Port Metro Vancouver, British Columbia March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Smoke from a fire rises at the Port Metro Vancouver, British Columbia March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
Close
11 / 12
Oil train cars are stopped in their tracks as smoke from a fire rises at the Port Metro Vancouver March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Oil train cars are stopped in their tracks as smoke from a fire rises at the Port Metro Vancouver March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Oil train cars are stopped in their tracks as smoke from a fire rises at the Port Metro Vancouver March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Earth from above

Earth from above

Next Slideshows

Earth from above

Earth from above

A bird's eye view of remarkable places on our planet.

Mar 04 2015
China's knockoff world wonders

China's knockoff world wonders

China brings the world to its doorstep with scale replicas of famous tourist destinations.

Mar 04 2015
Flashback: Boston Marathon bombing

Flashback: Boston Marathon bombing

A look back at the Boston Marathon bombing, as the trial begins for accused bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.

Mar 04 2015
World's most expensive cities

World's most expensive cities

The most expensive cities in the world.

Mar 04 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast