Fire shuts Vancouver Port
Smoke from a fire rises at the Port Metro Vancouver, British Columbia March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
People evacuate an area near where smoke from a fire has started at the Port Metro Vancouver, British Columbia March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
A worker in the evacuation area covers her face from smoke, as she leaves work during a fire at the Port Metro Vancouver March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
A man takes a picture of smoke from a fire rising at the Port Metro Vancouver March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
Smoke from a fire rises at the Port Metro Vancouver March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
Workers in the evacuation area cover their faces from smoke, as they leave work during a fire at the Port Metro Vancouver March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
A woman watches smoke from a fire rising at the Port Metro Vancouver, from her office March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
Smoke from a fire rises at the Port Metro Vancouver March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
Smoke from a fire rises at the Port Metro Vancouver, British Columbia March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
Smoke from a fire rises at the Port Metro Vancouver March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
Smoke from a fire rises at the Port Metro Vancouver, British Columbia March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
Oil train cars are stopped in their tracks as smoke from a fire rises at the Port Metro Vancouver March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
