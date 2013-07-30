Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jul 30, 2013 | 10:15am EDT

Fireball in Florida

<p>Firefighters prepare to put out a container of burning caps as thousands of exploded propane cylinders litter the storage yard of a propane plant following massive explosions overnight in the plant's yard in Tavares , Florida, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning</p>

Firefighters prepare to put out a container of burning caps as thousands of exploded propane cylinders litter the storage yard of a propane plant following massive explosions overnight in the plant's yard in Tavares , Florida, July 30, 2013....more

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

Firefighters prepare to put out a container of burning caps as thousands of exploded propane cylinders litter the storage yard of a propane plant following massive explosions overnight in the plant's yard in Tavares , Florida, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning

Close
1 / 11
<p>Lake County fire-fighters rest after working to extinguish a fire at the remains of a propane plant after massive explosions at the plant in Tavares, Florida July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning</p>

Lake County fire-fighters rest after working to extinguish a fire at the remains of a propane plant after massive explosions at the plant in Tavares, Florida July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

Lake County fire-fighters rest after working to extinguish a fire at the remains of a propane plant after massive explosions at the plant in Tavares, Florida July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning

Close
2 / 11
<p>Tavares Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Hosterman walks among the remains of exploded propane cylinders, littering the storage yard of a propane plant, after massive explosions overnight in the plant's yard, in Tavares, Florida, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning</p>

Tavares Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Hosterman walks among the remains of exploded propane cylinders, littering the storage yard of a propane plant, after massive explosions overnight in the plant's yard, in Tavares, Florida, July 30, 2013....more

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

Tavares Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Hosterman walks among the remains of exploded propane cylinders, littering the storage yard of a propane plant, after massive explosions overnight in the plant's yard, in Tavares, Florida, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning

Close
3 / 11
<p>An exploded propane cylinder lies on the grass over 100 yards from a storage yard of a propane plant, after massive explosions overnight in the plant's yard, in Tavares, Florida, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning</p>

An exploded propane cylinder lies on the grass over 100 yards from a storage yard of a propane plant, after massive explosions overnight in the plant's yard, in Tavares, Florida, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

An exploded propane cylinder lies on the grass over 100 yards from a storage yard of a propane plant, after massive explosions overnight in the plant's yard, in Tavares, Florida, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning

Close
4 / 11
<p>Thousands of exploded propane cylinders litter the storage yard of a propane plant following massive explosions overnight in the plant's yard, in Tavares, Florida, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning</p>

Thousands of exploded propane cylinders litter the storage yard of a propane plant following massive explosions overnight in the plant's yard, in Tavares, Florida, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

Thousands of exploded propane cylinders litter the storage yard of a propane plant following massive explosions overnight in the plant's yard, in Tavares, Florida, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning

Close
5 / 11
<p>Lake County fire-fighters work to extinguish the remains of a propane plant after massive explosions at the plant in Tavares, Florida July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning</p>

Lake County fire-fighters work to extinguish the remains of a propane plant after massive explosions at the plant in Tavares, Florida July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

Lake County fire-fighters work to extinguish the remains of a propane plant after massive explosions at the plant in Tavares, Florida July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning

Close
6 / 11
<p>A firefighter walks among exploded propane cylinders littering the storage yard of a propane plant following massive explosions overnight in the plant's yard, in Tavares, Florida, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning</p>

A firefighter walks among exploded propane cylinders littering the storage yard of a propane plant following massive explosions overnight in the plant's yard, in Tavares, Florida, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

A firefighter walks among exploded propane cylinders littering the storage yard of a propane plant following massive explosions overnight in the plant's yard, in Tavares, Florida, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning

Close
7 / 11
<p>Workers from a Florida propane tank servicing plant exit a pickup after being accounted for following explosions at the plant in Tavares, Florida July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning</p>

Workers from a Florida propane tank servicing plant exit a pickup after being accounted for following explosions at the plant in Tavares, Florida July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

Workers from a Florida propane tank servicing plant exit a pickup after being accounted for following explosions at the plant in Tavares, Florida July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning

Close
8 / 11
<p>Firefighters prepare to put out a container of burning caps, as thousands of exploded propane cylinders litter the storage yard of a propane plant, after massive explosions overnight in the plant's yard, in Tavares, Florida, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning</p>

Firefighters prepare to put out a container of burning caps, as thousands of exploded propane cylinders litter the storage yard of a propane plant, after massive explosions overnight in the plant's yard, in Tavares, Florida, July 30, 2013. ...more

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

Firefighters prepare to put out a container of burning caps, as thousands of exploded propane cylinders litter the storage yard of a propane plant, after massive explosions overnight in the plant's yard, in Tavares, Florida, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning

Close
9 / 11
<p>Firefighters walk among thousands of exploded propane cylinders that litter the storage yard of a propane plant after massive explosions overnight in the plant's yard, in Tavares, Florida, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning</p>

Firefighters walk among thousands of exploded propane cylinders that litter the storage yard of a propane plant after massive explosions overnight in the plant's yard, in Tavares, Florida, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

Firefighters walk among thousands of exploded propane cylinders that litter the storage yard of a propane plant after massive explosions overnight in the plant's yard, in Tavares, Florida, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning

Close
10 / 11
<p>A medevac helicopter sits on the ground after explosions at a Florida propane tank servicing plant in Tavares, Florida, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning</p>

A medevac helicopter sits on the ground after explosions at a Florida propane tank servicing plant in Tavares, Florida, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

A medevac helicopter sits on the ground after explosions at a Florida propane tank servicing plant in Tavares, Florida, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning

Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Swiss train collision

Swiss train collision

Next Slideshows

Swiss train collision

Swiss train collision

Two trains collide head-on in Switzerland, injuring at least 35 people, five seriously.

Jul 29 2013
Inside North Korea

Inside North Korea

Rare scenes from within the reclusive state.

Jul 29 2013
Lumberjack World Championships

Lumberjack World Championships

Over 100 competitors from around the world take part in the Lumberjack World Championships in Wisconsin.

Jul 29 2013
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jul 29 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast