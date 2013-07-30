Fireball in Florida
Firefighters prepare to put out a container of burning caps as thousands of exploded propane cylinders litter the storage yard of a propane plant following massive explosions overnight in the plant's yard in Tavares , Florida, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning
Lake County fire-fighters rest after working to extinguish a fire at the remains of a propane plant after massive explosions at the plant in Tavares, Florida July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning
Lake County fire-fighters rest after working to extinguish a fire at the remains of a propane plant after massive explosions at the plant in Tavares, Florida July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning
Tavares Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Hosterman walks among the remains of exploded propane cylinders, littering the storage yard of a propane plant, after massive explosions overnight in the plant's yard, in Tavares, Florida, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning
An exploded propane cylinder lies on the grass over 100 yards from a storage yard of a propane plant, after massive explosions overnight in the plant's yard, in Tavares, Florida, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning
An exploded propane cylinder lies on the grass over 100 yards from a storage yard of a propane plant, after massive explosions overnight in the plant's yard, in Tavares, Florida, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning
Thousands of exploded propane cylinders litter the storage yard of a propane plant following massive explosions overnight in the plant's yard, in Tavares, Florida, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning
Thousands of exploded propane cylinders litter the storage yard of a propane plant following massive explosions overnight in the plant's yard, in Tavares, Florida, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning
Lake County fire-fighters work to extinguish the remains of a propane plant after massive explosions at the plant in Tavares, Florida July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning
Lake County fire-fighters work to extinguish the remains of a propane plant after massive explosions at the plant in Tavares, Florida July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning
A firefighter walks among exploded propane cylinders littering the storage yard of a propane plant following massive explosions overnight in the plant's yard, in Tavares, Florida, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning
A firefighter walks among exploded propane cylinders littering the storage yard of a propane plant following massive explosions overnight in the plant's yard, in Tavares, Florida, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning
Workers from a Florida propane tank servicing plant exit a pickup after being accounted for following explosions at the plant in Tavares, Florida July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning
Workers from a Florida propane tank servicing plant exit a pickup after being accounted for following explosions at the plant in Tavares, Florida July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning
Firefighters prepare to put out a container of burning caps, as thousands of exploded propane cylinders litter the storage yard of a propane plant, after massive explosions overnight in the plant's yard, in Tavares, Florida, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning
Firefighters walk among thousands of exploded propane cylinders that litter the storage yard of a propane plant after massive explosions overnight in the plant's yard, in Tavares, Florida, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning
Firefighters walk among thousands of exploded propane cylinders that litter the storage yard of a propane plant after massive explosions overnight in the plant's yard, in Tavares, Florida, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning
A medevac helicopter sits on the ground after explosions at a Florida propane tank servicing plant in Tavares, Florida, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning
A medevac helicopter sits on the ground after explosions at a Florida propane tank servicing plant in Tavares, Florida, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning
