Pictures | Fri May 31, 2013 | 6:40pm EDT

Firefighters killed battling blaze

<p>Firefighters and police work the scene of a five-alarm fire at the Southwest Inn restaurant and hotel where four firefighters were killed battling a five-alarm blaze at a restaurant and hotel in southwest Houston May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Carson</p>

Friday, May 31, 2013

<p>Firefighters spray water on a five-alarm fire at the Southwest Inn restaurant and hotel where four firefighters were killed battling a five-alarm blaze at a restaurant and hotel in southwest Houston May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Carson</p>

Friday, May 31, 2013

<p>A firefighter walks through the aftermath of a fire where four firefighters were killed battling a five-alarm blaze at a restaurant and hotel in southwest Houston May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Carson</p>

Friday, May 31, 2013

<p>A ladder truck sprays water on the fire where four firefighters were killed battling a five-alarm blaze at a restaurant and hotel in southwest Houston May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Carson</p>

Friday, May 31, 2013

<p>Firefighters walk through the scene of a fire where four firefighters were killed battling a five-alarm blaze at a restaurant and hotel in southwest Houston May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Carson</p>

Friday, May 31, 2013

<p>Firefighters gather at the scene of a fire where four firefighters were killed battling a five-alarm blaze at a restaurant and hotel in southwest Houston May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Carson</p>

Friday, May 31, 2013

<p>Firefighters bring drinking water on a stretcher at the scene of a five-alarm fire where four firefighters were killed battling the blaze at a restaurant and hotel in southwest Houston May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Carson</p>

Friday, May 31, 2013

<p>Firefighters gather at the scene of a fire where four firefighters were killed battling a five-alarm blaze at a restaurant and hotel in southwest Houston May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Carson</p>

Friday, May 31, 2013

