Chad Miller, 26, leans against a tree for a view of the main stage during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover June 21, 2014. The four-day festival is set at the 105 acre grounds on the Dover International Speedway where many well known bands will...more

Chad Miller, 26, leans against a tree for a view of the main stage during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover June 21, 2014. The four-day festival is set at the 105 acre grounds on the Dover International Speedway where many well known bands will perform. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Close