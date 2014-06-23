Firefly Music Festival
Chad Miller, 26, leans against a tree for a view of the main stage during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover June 21, 2014. The four-day festival is set at the 105 acre grounds on the Dover International Speedway where many well known bands will...more
Andre 3000 of Outkast performs during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Revelers sleep in a group on the concert grounds during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Concert goers walk towards the main entrance during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A couple kisses during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Vocalist Christian Zucconi of the band Grouplove greets fans during a performance at the Firefly Music Festival in Dover June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Sue Zeppa, 30, observes the Pretty Lights performance with a neon hula hoop during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Revelers dance to the performance by rock band Imagine Dragons during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Rock band Imagine Dragons perform during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Revelers dance at the silent disco during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A crowd surfer rides cheering fans during the Grouplove performance at the Firefly Music Festival in Dover June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Streaks of light pass above the crowd of revelers as a U.S. flag flutters to the Pretty Lights performance during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Rock band Imagine Dragons' frontman Dan Reynolds performs during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Andre 3000 and Big Boi of Outkast perform during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Florence Cloughert, Kelly Miglia, Nialo Jones, and Kelsey Brennan dance to the Outkast performance during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A fan cheers as beach balls are bounced in the air, during the Grouplove performance at the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Jake Snyder and a large gathering of concert goers charge their mobile phones during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Fans cheer during the Wild Child performance during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Next Slideshows
Daytime Emmy Awards
Highlights from the Daytime Emmy Awards.
Critic's Choice Television Awards
Celebrities arrive for the Critic's Choice Television Awards in Beverly Hills.
Transformers premiere
Cast members celebrate the world premiere of the film "Transformers: Age of Extinction" in Hong Kong.
London men's style
Burberry Prorsum, Paul Smith, Jimmy Choo and Alexander McQueen show new collections in London.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.