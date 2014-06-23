Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jun 23, 2014 | 6:22pm EDT

Firefly Music Festival

Chad Miller, 26, leans against a tree for a view of the main stage during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover June 21, 2014. The four-day festival is set at the 105 acre grounds on the Dover International Speedway where many well known bands will perform. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Chad Miller, 26, leans against a tree for a view of the main stage during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover June 21, 2014. The four-day festival is set at the 105 acre grounds on the Dover International Speedway where many well known bands will...more

Monday, June 23, 2014
Chad Miller, 26, leans against a tree for a view of the main stage during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover June 21, 2014. The four-day festival is set at the 105 acre grounds on the Dover International Speedway where many well known bands will perform. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
1 / 18
Andre 3000 of Outkast performs during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Andre 3000 of Outkast performs during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Monday, June 23, 2014
Andre 3000 of Outkast performs during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
2 / 18
Revelers sleep in a group on the concert grounds during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Revelers sleep in a group on the concert grounds during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Monday, June 23, 2014
Revelers sleep in a group on the concert grounds during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
3 / 18
Concert goers walk towards the main entrance during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Concert goers walk towards the main entrance during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Monday, June 23, 2014
Concert goers walk towards the main entrance during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
4 / 18
A couple kisses during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

A couple kisses during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Monday, June 23, 2014
A couple kisses during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
5 / 18
Vocalist Christian Zucconi of the band Grouplove greets fans during a performance at the Firefly Music Festival in Dover June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Vocalist Christian Zucconi of the band Grouplove greets fans during a performance at the Firefly Music Festival in Dover June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Monday, June 23, 2014
Vocalist Christian Zucconi of the band Grouplove greets fans during a performance at the Firefly Music Festival in Dover June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
6 / 18
Sue Zeppa, 30, observes the Pretty Lights performance with a neon hula hoop during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Sue Zeppa, 30, observes the Pretty Lights performance with a neon hula hoop during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Monday, June 23, 2014
Sue Zeppa, 30, observes the Pretty Lights performance with a neon hula hoop during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
7 / 18
Revelers dance to the performance by rock band Imagine Dragons during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Revelers dance to the performance by rock band Imagine Dragons during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Monday, June 23, 2014
Revelers dance to the performance by rock band Imagine Dragons during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
8 / 18
Rock band Imagine Dragons perform during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Rock band Imagine Dragons perform during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Monday, June 23, 2014
Rock band Imagine Dragons perform during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
9 / 18
Revelers dance at the silent disco during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Revelers dance at the silent disco during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Monday, June 23, 2014
Revelers dance at the silent disco during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
10 / 18
A crowd surfer rides cheering fans during the Grouplove performance at the Firefly Music Festival in Dover June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

A crowd surfer rides cheering fans during the Grouplove performance at the Firefly Music Festival in Dover June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Monday, June 23, 2014
A crowd surfer rides cheering fans during the Grouplove performance at the Firefly Music Festival in Dover June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
11 / 18
Streaks of light pass above the crowd of revelers as a U.S. flag flutters to the Pretty Lights performance during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Streaks of light pass above the crowd of revelers as a U.S. flag flutters to the Pretty Lights performance during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Monday, June 23, 2014
Streaks of light pass above the crowd of revelers as a U.S. flag flutters to the Pretty Lights performance during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
12 / 18
Rock band Imagine Dragons' frontman Dan Reynolds performs during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Rock band Imagine Dragons' frontman Dan Reynolds performs during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Monday, June 23, 2014
Rock band Imagine Dragons' frontman Dan Reynolds performs during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
13 / 18
Andre 3000 and Big Boi of Outkast perform during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Andre 3000 and Big Boi of Outkast perform during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Monday, June 23, 2014
Andre 3000 and Big Boi of Outkast perform during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
14 / 18
Florence Cloughert, Kelly Miglia, Nialo Jones, and Kelsey Brennan dance to the Outkast performance during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Florence Cloughert, Kelly Miglia, Nialo Jones, and Kelsey Brennan dance to the Outkast performance during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Monday, June 23, 2014
Florence Cloughert, Kelly Miglia, Nialo Jones, and Kelsey Brennan dance to the Outkast performance during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
15 / 18
A fan cheers as beach balls are bounced in the air, during the Grouplove performance at the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

A fan cheers as beach balls are bounced in the air, during the Grouplove performance at the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Monday, June 23, 2014
A fan cheers as beach balls are bounced in the air, during the Grouplove performance at the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
16 / 18
Jake Snyder and a large gathering of concert goers charge their mobile phones during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Jake Snyder and a large gathering of concert goers charge their mobile phones during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Monday, June 23, 2014
Jake Snyder and a large gathering of concert goers charge their mobile phones during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
17 / 18
Fans cheer during the Wild Child performance during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Fans cheer during the Wild Child performance during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Monday, June 23, 2014
Fans cheer during the Wild Child performance during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Daytime Emmy Awards

Daytime Emmy Awards

Next Slideshows

Daytime Emmy Awards

Daytime Emmy Awards

Highlights from the Daytime Emmy Awards.

Jun 23 2014
Critic's Choice Television Awards

Critic's Choice Television Awards

Celebrities arrive for the Critic's Choice Television Awards in Beverly Hills.

Jun 20 2014
Transformers premiere

Transformers premiere

Cast members celebrate the world premiere of the film "Transformers: Age of Extinction" in Hong Kong.

Jun 19 2014
London men's style

London men's style

Burberry Prorsum, Paul Smith, Jimmy Choo and Alexander McQueen show new collections in London.

Jun 17 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast