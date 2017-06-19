Firefly Music Festival
Michaela Belcher, 23, and Bobby Hash, 31, kiss as The Shins perform during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Bob Dylan acknowledges the crowd after performing. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Revelers cheer Muse. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A reveler carries an effigy of President Donald Trump made with Cheetos. REUTERS/Mark Makela
The Weeknd performs. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Revelers dance in a silent disco station. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Robby Boys and Sarah Harrs embrace. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A pregnant woman wears body paint and a branded t-shirt. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Dillon Francis performs. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A reveler wearing an American flag on his head sleeps before the last performance. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Damon Evans, 22, dances while dressing in drag. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A woman wears flowers in her hair. REUTERS/Mark Makela
The Shins perform. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Muse performs. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Revelers cheer during Dillon Francis. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Dillon Francis performs. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Revelers sleep. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A smartphone lights illuminates (L-R) Ariel Wolfe, 18, and Sophia Chen, 16. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A couple interlocks hands as Bishop Briggs performs. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Bishop Briggs performs. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Revelers sit and sleep by letters spelling the Firefly Music Festival. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A father and son cheer as Twenty One Pilots perform. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Weezer performs. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A festival goer watches Lil Dicky's performance. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Revelers cheer at The Weeknd's performance. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A reveler listens to Michael Blume. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Naked and Famous perform. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Revelers place a portrait of former President George W. Bush against a sleeping friend. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Revelers sleep on hammocks. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Revelers watch Twenty One Pilots perform. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Revelers listen to Naked and Famous. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Festival goers eat and drink. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A food truck selling dumplings advertises by writing "Deep Friend Orgasms". REUTERS/Mark Makela
Revelers dance to The Weeknd's performance. REUTERS/Mark Makela
