Fires of Sumatra

A fire burns near trees in a peatland area on the outskirts of Palembang on Indonesia's Sumatra island, September 9, 2015. The thick haze from Indonesia's Sumatra and Kalimantan islands has forced the repeated cancellation of flights in the area and pushed air quality to unhealthy levels in neighbouring Singapore and Malaysia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

