Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Sep 10, 2015 | 11:01am EDT

Fires of Sumatra

A fire burns near trees in a peatland area on the outskirts of Palembang on Indonesia's Sumatra island, September 9, 2015. The thick haze from Indonesia's Sumatra and Kalimantan islands has forced the repeated cancellation of flights in the area and pushed air quality to unhealthy levels in neighbouring Singapore and Malaysia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A fire burns near trees in a peatland area on the outskirts of Palembang on Indonesia's Sumatra island, September 9, 2015. The thick haze from Indonesia's Sumatra and Kalimantan islands has forced the repeated cancellation of flights in the area and...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
A fire burns near trees in a peatland area on the outskirts of Palembang on Indonesia's Sumatra island, September 9, 2015. The thick haze from Indonesia's Sumatra and Kalimantan islands has forced the repeated cancellation of flights in the area and pushed air quality to unhealthy levels in neighbouring Singapore and Malaysia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
1 / 15
Students stand on the roof of a wooden boat as haze blankets the Musi River while they travel to school in Palembang, on Indonesia's Sumatra island, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Students stand on the roof of a wooden boat as haze blankets the Musi River while they travel to school in Palembang, on Indonesia's Sumatra island, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
Students stand on the roof of a wooden boat as haze blankets the Musi River while they travel to school in Palembang, on Indonesia's Sumatra island, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
2 / 15
An Mi-17 helicopter dumps water on a burning forest at Ogan Komering Ulu area in Indonesia's south Sumatra province, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

An Mi-17 helicopter dumps water on a burning forest at Ogan Komering Ulu area in Indonesia's south Sumatra province, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
An Mi-17 helicopter dumps water on a burning forest at Ogan Komering Ulu area in Indonesia's south Sumatra province, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
3 / 15
A resident carries a bucket of water as he tries to extinguish fires near his home, at Pal 7 village in Ogan Ilir district, Indonesia's South Sumatra province, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Nova Wahyudi

A resident carries a bucket of water as he tries to extinguish fires near his home, at Pal 7 village in Ogan Ilir district, Indonesia's South Sumatra province, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Nova Wahyudi

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
A resident carries a bucket of water as he tries to extinguish fires near his home, at Pal 7 village in Ogan Ilir district, Indonesia's South Sumatra province, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Nova Wahyudi
Close
4 / 15
Indonesian President Joko Widodo (L), accompanied by Indonesian National Defense Forces (TNI) chief Gatot Nurmantyo (2nd L), walks during a visit to the burned forest at Pulo Keronngan village in Ogan Komering Ilir, South Sumatra province, Indonesia, September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Nova Wahyudi

Indonesian President Joko Widodo (L), accompanied by Indonesian National Defense Forces (TNI) chief Gatot Nurmantyo (2nd L), walks during a visit to the burned forest at Pulo Keronngan village in Ogan Komering Ilir, South Sumatra province, Indonesia,...more

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2015
Indonesian President Joko Widodo (L), accompanied by Indonesian National Defense Forces (TNI) chief Gatot Nurmantyo (2nd L), walks during a visit to the burned forest at Pulo Keronngan village in Ogan Komering Ilir, South Sumatra province, Indonesia, September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Nova Wahyudi
Close
5 / 15
A crew member of an Mi-17 helicopter lays on the floor of the chopper as water is dumped on a burning forest at Ogan Komering Ulu area in Indonesia's south Sumatra province, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A crew member of an Mi-17 helicopter lays on the floor of the chopper as water is dumped on a burning forest at Ogan Komering Ulu area in Indonesia's south Sumatra province, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
A crew member of an Mi-17 helicopter lays on the floor of the chopper as water is dumped on a burning forest at Ogan Komering Ulu area in Indonesia's south Sumatra province, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
6 / 15
A fire fighter spray water to fire that burned forest at Simpang Pelabuhan village near Palembang, Indonesia's Sumatra island, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Nova Wahyudi

A fire fighter spray water to fire that burned forest at Simpang Pelabuhan village near Palembang, Indonesia's Sumatra island, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Nova Wahyudi

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
A fire fighter spray water to fire that burned forest at Simpang Pelabuhan village near Palembang, Indonesia's Sumatra island, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Nova Wahyudi
Close
7 / 15
An Indonesian soldier uses swimming goggles to protect his eyes from smoke while helping to fight a fire in a peatland forest area in Parit Indah Village, Kampar, Riau province, Indonesia, September 8. 2015. REUTERS/YT Haryono

An Indonesian soldier uses swimming goggles to protect his eyes from smoke while helping to fight a fire in a peatland forest area in Parit Indah Village, Kampar, Riau province, Indonesia, September 8. 2015. REUTERS/YT Haryono

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
An Indonesian soldier uses swimming goggles to protect his eyes from smoke while helping to fight a fire in a peatland forest area in Parit Indah Village, Kampar, Riau province, Indonesia, September 8. 2015. REUTERS/YT Haryono
Close
8 / 15
Students, wearing face masks, walk in front of their school as they prepare to head home due to the unhealthy quality of air in Palembang, on Indonesia's Sumatra island, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Students, wearing face masks, walk in front of their school as they prepare to head home due to the unhealthy quality of air in Palembang, on Indonesia's Sumatra island, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
Students, wearing face masks, walk in front of their school as they prepare to head home due to the unhealthy quality of air in Palembang, on Indonesia's Sumatra island, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
9 / 15
Indonesian soldiers arrive at Talang Betutu airport in Palembang to reinforce firefighter teams in south Sumatra province, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Indonesian soldiers arrive at Talang Betutu airport in Palembang to reinforce firefighter teams in south Sumatra province, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
Indonesian soldiers arrive at Talang Betutu airport in Palembang to reinforce firefighter teams in south Sumatra province, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
10 / 15
An aerial view of a burning forest at Ogan Komering Ulu area in Indonesia's south Sumatra province, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

An aerial view of a burning forest at Ogan Komering Ulu area in Indonesia's south Sumatra province, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
An aerial view of a burning forest at Ogan Komering Ulu area in Indonesia's south Sumatra province, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
11 / 15
An Indonesian soldier and volunteers try to extinguish a fire in a peatland in Rimbo Long, Kampar, Riau province, Indonesia, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Rony Muharrman/Antara Foto

An Indonesian soldier and volunteers try to extinguish a fire in a peatland in Rimbo Long, Kampar, Riau province, Indonesia, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Rony Muharrman/Antara Foto

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
An Indonesian soldier and volunteers try to extinguish a fire in a peatland in Rimbo Long, Kampar, Riau province, Indonesia, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Rony Muharrman/Antara Foto
Close
12 / 15
An Mi-17 helicopter collects water from a canal to be used on a burning forest at Ogan Komering Ulu area in Indonesia's south Sumatra province, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

An Mi-17 helicopter collects water from a canal to be used on a burning forest at Ogan Komering Ulu area in Indonesia's south Sumatra province, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
An Mi-17 helicopter collects water from a canal to be used on a burning forest at Ogan Komering Ulu area in Indonesia's south Sumatra province, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
13 / 15
A student wearing a face mask looks out from a window of his classroom in Palembang, on Indonesia's Sumatra island, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A student wearing a face mask looks out from a window of his classroom in Palembang, on Indonesia's Sumatra island, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
A student wearing a face mask looks out from a window of his classroom in Palembang, on Indonesia's Sumatra island, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
14 / 15
Residents carry water as they try to extinguish fires near their homes at Pal 7 village in Ogan Ilir district, Indonesia's South Sumatra province, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Nova Wahyudi

Residents carry water as they try to extinguish fires near their homes at Pal 7 village in Ogan Ilir district, Indonesia's South Sumatra province, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Nova Wahyudi

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
Residents carry water as they try to extinguish fires near their homes at Pal 7 village in Ogan Ilir district, Indonesia's South Sumatra province, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Nova Wahyudi
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Bombing Yemen

Bombing Yemen

Next Slideshows

Bombing Yemen

Bombing Yemen

The effects of the Saudi-led bombing campaign.

Sep 10 2015
Rain and refugees

Rain and refugees

Migrants and refugees try to cross the border from Greece into Macedonia during a rainstorm.

Sep 10 2015
New human ancestor found

New human ancestor found

Homo naledi, a newly discovered ancient species related to humans, appears to have buried its dead.

Sep 10 2015
Landing on Lesbos

Landing on Lesbos

Hundreds of migrants arrive on the Greek island of Lesbos before moving on to the mainland.

Sep 09 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast