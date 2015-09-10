Fires of Sumatra
A fire burns near trees in a peatland area on the outskirts of Palembang on Indonesia's Sumatra island, September 9, 2015. The thick haze from Indonesia's Sumatra and Kalimantan islands has forced the repeated cancellation of flights in the area and...more
Students stand on the roof of a wooden boat as haze blankets the Musi River while they travel to school in Palembang, on Indonesia's Sumatra island, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
An Mi-17 helicopter dumps water on a burning forest at Ogan Komering Ulu area in Indonesia's south Sumatra province, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A resident carries a bucket of water as he tries to extinguish fires near his home, at Pal 7 village in Ogan Ilir district, Indonesia's South Sumatra province, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Nova Wahyudi
Indonesian President Joko Widodo (L), accompanied by Indonesian National Defense Forces (TNI) chief Gatot Nurmantyo (2nd L), walks during a visit to the burned forest at Pulo Keronngan village in Ogan Komering Ilir, South Sumatra province, Indonesia,...more
A crew member of an Mi-17 helicopter lays on the floor of the chopper as water is dumped on a burning forest at Ogan Komering Ulu area in Indonesia's south Sumatra province, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A fire fighter spray water to fire that burned forest at Simpang Pelabuhan village near Palembang, Indonesia's Sumatra island, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Nova Wahyudi
An Indonesian soldier uses swimming goggles to protect his eyes from smoke while helping to fight a fire in a peatland forest area in Parit Indah Village, Kampar, Riau province, Indonesia, September 8. 2015. REUTERS/YT Haryono
Students, wearing face masks, walk in front of their school as they prepare to head home due to the unhealthy quality of air in Palembang, on Indonesia's Sumatra island, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Indonesian soldiers arrive at Talang Betutu airport in Palembang to reinforce firefighter teams in south Sumatra province, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
An aerial view of a burning forest at Ogan Komering Ulu area in Indonesia's south Sumatra province, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
An Indonesian soldier and volunteers try to extinguish a fire in a peatland in Rimbo Long, Kampar, Riau province, Indonesia, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Rony Muharrman/Antara Foto
An Mi-17 helicopter collects water from a canal to be used on a burning forest at Ogan Komering Ulu area in Indonesia's south Sumatra province, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A student wearing a face mask looks out from a window of his classroom in Palembang, on Indonesia's Sumatra island, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Residents carry water as they try to extinguish fires near their homes at Pal 7 village in Ogan Ilir district, Indonesia's South Sumatra province, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Nova Wahyudi
