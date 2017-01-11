First family
Democratic President-elect Senator Barack Obama, along with his wife Michelle and daughters Sasha and Malia, wave during his election night victory rally in Chicago. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President-elect Senator Barack Obama arrives to speak to supporters with his wife Michelle and their children Malia and Sasha during his election night rally after being declared the winner of the 2008 U.S. Presidential Campaign in Chicago....more
President elect Barack Obama and Michelle Obama get their daughters Sasha and Malia ready for their first day of school at Sidwell Friends in Washington. REUTERS/Callie Shell/Obama Transition Office
President-elect Barack Obama hugs his daughter Malia at a ceremony for his whistle stop train trip at the train station in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Jim Young
President Barack Obama takes the Oath of Office as the 44th U.S. President with his wife Michelle, daughters Malia and Sasha by his side at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Chuck Kennedy/Pool
Sasha Obama blocks her ears from the sound of Marine One as she arrives with her family on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama, mimics his daughter, Malia, as she thinks about which flavor ice cream to buy at the Yellowstone Park General Store after watching the Old Faithful Geyser in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming. Daughter Sasha has already...more
President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama and their two children Malia and Sasha, visit the Old Faithful Geyser in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama is welcomed by his daughters Sasha and Malia, who is holding their dog Bo, on his return to Washington after a day trip to Ohio and Pennsylvania, where he participated in labor and economic rallies. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle and daughters Sasha and Malia walk to the White House after attending a Sunday morning church service at St. John's Church in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Malia Obama yawns as she listens to her mother first lady Michelle Obama read a Dr. Seuss book at the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama and his daughter Sasha swim at Alligator Point in Panama City Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Pete Souza-The White House
President Barack Obama and daughter Sasha watch as first lady Michelle Obama putts during a round of putt putt golf at Pirate's Island Golf in Panama City Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama and their daughter Sasha buy ice cream from Brusters Ice Cream shop in Panama City Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama with first lady Michelle Obama and their daughters Sasha and Malia (not pictured) watch a basketball game at the Howard University in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama and daughter Malia react as his daughter Sasha (L) pushes the button to light the National Christmas Tree during a ceremony on the Ellipse in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama and their daughters Sasha and Malia watch the World Cup soccer game between the U.S. and Japan, from the Treaty Room office in the residence of the White House. REUTERS/Official White House Photo/Pete...more
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama are shown kissing on the "Kiss Cam" screen during a timeout in the Olympic basketball exhibition game between the U.S. and Brazil national men's teams in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama and his daughters Malia and Sasha, watch on television as first lady Michelle Obama takes the stage to deliver her speech at the Democratic National Convention, in the Treaty Room of the White House in Washington....more
President Barack Obama laughs with his daughters Sasha and Malia as he pardons National Thanksgiving Turkey, Cobbler, in The Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
President Barack Obama bows to first lady Michelle Obama at the Inaugural ball in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
First lady Michelle Obama walks with her daughters Sasha and Malia as they climb the steps at the Mutianyu section of the Great Wall of China, in Beijing. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
President Barack Obama cycles with his daughter Malia during their family vacation at Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama's daughters Sasha and Malia listen to their father during the pardoning of the National Thanksgiving Turkey "Cheese" at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
President Barack Obama hugs his daughter Sasha as they watch the casket of former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, son of Vice President Biden, leave his funeral at St. Anthony of Padua church in Wilimington, Delaware. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama and daughter Sasha, along with two of Sasha's friends, board Air Force One as they depart Joint Base Andrews in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama, their daughters Malia and Sasha, and President Obama's mother-in-law Marian Robinson sing Christmas carols during the National Christmas Tree Lighting and Pageant of Peace ceremony on the Ellipse...more
President Barack Obama and his family react along with Cuban President Raul Castro to an exhibition baseball game between the Cuban National team and the MLB Tampa Bay Rays at Estadio Latinoamericano in Havana. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama and his daughter Malia walk from Marine One to board Air Force One upon their departure from O'Hare Airport in Chicago. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Next Slideshows
Detroit Auto Show
The latest models and concepts from the North American International Auto Show in Motor City.
Remembering the Charleston church shooting
A jury condemned white supremacist Dylann Roof to death for the hate-fueled killings of nine black parishioners at a Bible study meeting in a church in...
Iran mourns former president
Hundreds of thousands of Iranians massed in central Tehran for the funeral of former president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, an influential figurehead of the...
Exodus from Mosul
Iraqi forces blame Islamic State for shooting at fleeing residents and shelling populated areas after losing control of them.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.