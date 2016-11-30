First 'Fight for $15' protest since Trump win
Some of the activists that were arrested in a "Fight for $15" wage protest are taken away by police in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Demonstrators in the "Fight for $15" wage protest are joined by social justice activists at a rally in downtown San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake
People participate in a "Fight for $15" wage protest at Newark International Airport in Newark, New Jersey. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People participate in a "Fight for $15" wage protest in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People participate in a "Fight for $15" wage protest at Newark International Airport in Newark, New Jersey. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A woman tried to get her luggage cart through a line of demonstrators participating in a "Fight for $15" wage protest at San Diego's international airport Lindberg Field. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Delta Airlines bag runner Andy Hernandez, 26, who earns $10.65 an hour, (C) participates in a "Fight for $15" wage protest at LAX Airport in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People ride a terminal escalator in a "Fight for $15" wage protest at LAX airport in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Police look on as protesters call for a minimum wage of $15 an hour during a demonstration in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People sit in a terminal during a "Fight for $15" wage protest at Newark International Airport in Newark, New Jersey. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Police keep watch as demonstrators participate in a "Fight for $15" wage protest at San Diego's international airport Lindberg Field. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Demonstrators participate in a "Fight for $15" wage protest at San Diego's international airport Lindberg Field. REUTERS/Mike Blake
People participate in a "Fight for $15" wage protest at Newark International Airport in Newark, New Jersey. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
California State Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez (D-San Diego) speaks to two demonstrators participating in a "Fight for $15" wage protest at San Diego's international airport Lindberg Field. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Taxi drivers participate in a "Fight for $15" wage protest at San Diego's international airport Lindberg Field. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Demonstrators participate in the "Fight for $15" wage protest at San Diego International Airport, also known as Lindbergh Field. REUTERS/Mike Blake
People participate in a "Fight for $15" wage protest at LAX Airport in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
