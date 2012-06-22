First heat wave of summer
Children play in a water fountain in downtown Silver Spring, Maryland June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana
Children play with a toy water gun after being sprayed by water from a fire hydrant in New York June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A boy sprays water from a fire hydrant in New York June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A woman and children, wearing hats to escape the sun, cross a street near Battery Park in New York June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Crews work on a billboard on a hot summer day in Somerville, Massachusetts June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Jose Sanchez Sr. and his son Jose Jr. cool off in a fountain on the Rose Kennedy Greenway on a hot summer day in Boston, Massachusetts June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
People wait to get sprayed by water from a fire hydrant in New York June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Jim Pearmain, sitting in a wheelchair, cools off in a fountain on the Rose Kennedy Greenway on a hot summer day in Boston, Massachusetts June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Two girls cool off in the mist from a fountain on the Rose Kennedy Greenway on a hot summer day in Boston, Massachusetts June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A woman reads a book on the Rose Kennedy Greenway on a hot summer day in Boston, Massachusetts June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
TV camera crew protect themselves from the sun during a stakeout at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana
Sophie Riviere refreshes herself at a sprinkler as she walks in the National Mall in Washington June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana
Timmy Doyle refreshes himself at a sprinkler as he passes by the Washington monument in Washington June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana
A woman runs along the Brooklyn Heights Promenade in Brooklyn, New York June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
An AmeriCorps member wipes his brow while working in Brooklyn, New York June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Children play with water at a local park in New York June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A woman enjoys a sun bath at the Battery Park in New York June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Resident Toni Ann Gaggi uses an electric fan to escape the heat before performing yoga with others in at Times Square in New York June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Tourists enjoy a sunny day in Battery Park in New York June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A boy plays at a fountain in New York June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A woman fans herself while waiting for a subway in New York June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A pregnant woman touches her stomach as people practice yoga on the morning of the summer solstice in New York's Times Square June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Children play at a fountain in New York June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Next Slideshows
A heat wave bears down on the East coast, as people seek to enjoy or avoid the sun.
