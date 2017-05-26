First lady Melania Trump abroad
First lady Melania Trump arrives in Duomo's square in the Sicilian town of Catania, Italy. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
First lady Melania Trump visits the Bambino Gesu hospital in Rome. Osservatore Romano/via REUTERS
First lady Melania Trump speaks with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Muhammad bin Nayef at the Royal Court in Riyadh. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
First lady Melania Trump visits the Queen Fabiola Children's University hospital in Brussels. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Pope Francis talks with President Trump and his wife Melania during a private audience at the Vatican. REUTERS/Alessandra Tarantino/pool
First lady Melania Trump poses with children at the Bambino Gesu hospital in Rome. Osservatore Romano/via REUTERS
First lady Melania Trump touches the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
First lady Melania Trump visits GE All women business process service center in Riyadh. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
President Trump and first lady Melania hold hands as they arrive to board Air Force One for travel to Rome from Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
First lady Melania Trump and France's first lady Brigitte Trogneux visit the Magritte Museum in Brussels. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at the Brussels Airport. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
First lady Melania Trump chats with children as she visits the American International School of Riyadh. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
First lady Melania Trump visits the Queen Fabiola Children's University hospital in Brussels. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
President Trump and first lady Melania are welcomed by Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud at Al Murabba Palace in Riyadh. Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court
A girl takes a selfie with first lady Melania Trump at the Bambino Gesu hospital in Rome. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive aboard Air Force One at Sigonella Air Force Base at Naval Air Station Sigonella in Sicily. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
First lady Melania Trump arrive for a group picture at the Royal Castle of Laeken in Brussels. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
First lady Melania Trump poses with children at the Bambino Gesu hospital in Rome. Osservatore Romano/via REUTERS
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump board Air Force One to depart for Israel from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
First lady Melania Trump visits the American International School of Riyadh. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
First lady Melania Trump at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A girl takes a selfie with first lady Melania Trump at the Bambino Gesu hospital in Rome. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Victims of Manchester
The names of victims of the Ariana Grande concert bombing in Manchester are starting to emerge, their smiling faces gathered from social media sites.
NATO in the modern world
The missions of the North American Treaty Organization since the Kosovo conflict.
Obama and Merkel reunite
Former U.S. President Barack Obama meets German Chancellor Angela Merkel for a discussion on democracy in Berlin, making his first speech in Europe since...
MORE IN PICTURES
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.