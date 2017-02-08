Edition:
First lady Melania Trump

Photographer
Carlos Barria
Location
WEST PALM BEACH, United States
Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017

First lady Melania Trump arrives to welcome President Donald Trump at West Palm Beach International airport in West Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

1 / 17
Photographer
Carlos Barria
Location
WEST PALM BEACH, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2017

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump greet a marching band as they arrive at Trump International Golf club to watch Super Bowl LI between New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons in West Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2 / 17
Photographer
Carlos Barria
Location
PALM BEACH, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017

First lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump attend the 60th Annual Red Cross Gala at Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

3 / 17
Photographer
Yuri Gripas
Location
WASHINGTON, United States
Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania attend the Inaugural luncheon at the National Statuary Hall in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

4 / 17
Photographer
Jonathan Ernst
Location
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017

President Donald Trump introduces first lady Melania Trump at the Freedom Ball in honor of his inauguration in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

5 / 17
Photographer
POOL New
Location
Washington, United States
Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017

First lady Melania Trump leaves the President's Room of the Senate, at the Capitol in Washington after President Donald Trump signed his first legislation. REUTERS/J. Scott Applewhite/Pool

6 / 17
Photographer
Carlos Barria
Location
WASHINGTON, United State
Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive to a church service at the National Cathedral in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

7 / 17
Photographer
Yuri Gripas
Location
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017

First lady Melania Trump dances with army services member at the Armed Services Ball in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

8 / 17
Photographer
POOL New
Location
Washington, United States
Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017

Melania Trump arrives on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

9 / 17
Photographer
POOL New
Location
Washington, United States
Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017

President Donald Trump kisses first lady Melania Trump as he is joined by the Congressional leadership and his family to formally sign his cabinet nominations into law, at the Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/J. Scott Applewhite/Pool

10 / 17
Photographer
Kevin Lamarque
Location
WASHINGTON, United States
Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017

Incoming first lady Melania Trump adjusts son Barron's tie as they attend the presidential inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

11 / 17
Photographer
Jonathan Ernst
Location
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend the Commander in Chief/Salute to Armed Forces Ball in honor of his inauguration in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

12 / 17
Photographer
Lucy Nicholson
Location
WASHINGTON, United States
Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017

Donald Trump, wife Melania and son Barron, attend his inauguration ceremonies to be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

13 / 17
Photographer
Brian Snyder
Location
WASHINGTON, United States
Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017

President Donald Trump and his wife first lady Melania Trump arrive at his "Liberty" Inaugural Ball in Washington. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

14 / 17
Photographer
Jonathan Ernst
Location
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama greet President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania for tea before the inauguration at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

15 / 17
Photographer
Jonathan Ernst
Location
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017

President-elect Donald Trump's wife Melania carries a gift to present to first lady Michelle Obama and President Barack Obama as the Trumps arrive for tea before the inauguration at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

16 / 17
Photographer
POOL New
Location
Washington, United States
Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017

President Donald Trump waves as he walks with first lady Melania Trump during the inauguration parade on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/Pool

17 / 17

