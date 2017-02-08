First lady Melania Trump
First lady Melania Trump arrives to welcome President Donald Trump at West Palm Beach International airport in West Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump greet a marching band as they arrive at Trump International Golf club to watch Super Bowl LI between New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons in West Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
First lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump attend the 60th Annual Red Cross Gala at Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania attend the Inaugural luncheon at the National Statuary Hall in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
President Donald Trump introduces first lady Melania Trump at the Freedom Ball in honor of his inauguration in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
First lady Melania Trump leaves the President's Room of the Senate, at the Capitol in Washington after President Donald Trump signed his first legislation. REUTERS/J. Scott Applewhite/Pool
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive to a church service at the National Cathedral in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
First lady Melania Trump dances with army services member at the Armed Services Ball in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Melania Trump arrives on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
President Donald Trump kisses first lady Melania Trump as he is joined by the Congressional leadership and his family to formally sign his cabinet nominations into law, at the Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/J. Scott Applewhite/Pool
Incoming first lady Melania Trump adjusts son Barron's tie as they attend the presidential inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend the Commander in Chief/Salute to Armed Forces Ball in honor of his inauguration in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Donald Trump, wife Melania and son Barron, attend his inauguration ceremonies to be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
President Donald Trump and his wife first lady Melania Trump arrive at his "Liberty" Inaugural Ball in Washington. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama greet President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania for tea before the inauguration at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President-elect Donald Trump's wife Melania carries a gift to present to first lady Michelle Obama and President Barack Obama as the Trumps arrive for tea before the inauguration at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump waves as he walks with first lady Melania Trump during the inauguration parade on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/Pool