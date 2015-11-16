Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Nov 16, 2015 | 2:40pm EST

First lady of dance

First lady Michelle Obama does the Conga with actor Josh Segarra (L) and choreographer Sergio Trujillo (R) during a student workshop honoring the history of Broadway at the White House in Washington November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

First lady Michelle Obama does the Conga with actor Josh Segarra (L) and choreographer Sergio Trujillo (R) during a student workshop honoring the history of Broadway at the White House in Washington November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
First lady Michelle Obama does the Conga with actor Josh Segarra (L) and choreographer Sergio Trujillo (R) during a student workshop honoring the history of Broadway at the White House in Washington November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
1 / 11
First lady Michelle Obama (L) dances with an eggplant from the Super Sprowtz at a La Petite Academy child care center in Bowie, Maryland, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

First lady Michelle Obama (L) dances with an eggplant from the Super Sprowtz at a La Petite Academy child care center in Bowie, Maryland, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, February 27, 2014
First lady Michelle Obama (L) dances with an eggplant from the Super Sprowtz at a La Petite Academy child care center in Bowie, Maryland, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
2 / 11
First lady Michelle Obama dances onstage during the Turnaround Arts Talent Show at the White House in Washington May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

First lady Michelle Obama dances onstage during the Turnaround Arts Talent Show at the White House in Washington May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, May 20, 2014
First lady Michelle Obama dances onstage during the Turnaround Arts Talent Show at the White House in Washington May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
3 / 11
First lady Michelle Obama puts her hand on her head as she dances with pre-kindergarten children at the Savoy School, one of eight schools selected last year for The Turnaround Arts Initiative at the President's Committee on the Arts and the Humanities, in the Anacostia neighborhood of Washington, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

First lady Michelle Obama puts her hand on her head as she dances with pre-kindergarten children at the Savoy School, one of eight schools selected last year for The Turnaround Arts Initiative at the President's Committee on the Arts and the...more

Reuters / Friday, May 24, 2013
First lady Michelle Obama puts her hand on her head as she dances with pre-kindergarten children at the Savoy School, one of eight schools selected last year for The Turnaround Arts Initiative at the President's Committee on the Arts and the Humanities, in the Anacostia neighborhood of Washington, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
4 / 11
First lady Michelle Obama dances on stage with school children during an event to bring physical activity back to schools, hosted by the American Alliance for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance (AAHPERD) and the Alliance for a Healthier Generation in Chicago, Illinois, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

First lady Michelle Obama dances on stage with school children during an event to bring physical activity back to schools, hosted by the American Alliance for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance (AAHPERD) and the Alliance for a Healthier...more

Reuters / Thursday, February 28, 2013
First lady Michelle Obama dances on stage with school children during an event to bring physical activity back to schools, hosted by the American Alliance for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance (AAHPERD) and the Alliance for a Healthier Generation in Chicago, Illinois, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Close
5 / 11
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama dance at the Inaugural Ball in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama dance at the Inaugural Ball in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, January 21, 2013
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama dance at the Inaugural Ball in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
6 / 11
First lady Michelle Obama performs the Interlude dance during an event highlighting her "Let's Move" initiative attended by over 10,000 youths at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

First lady Michelle Obama performs the Interlude dance during an event highlighting her "Let's Move" initiative attended by over 10,000 youths at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2012
First lady Michelle Obama performs the Interlude dance during an event highlighting her "Let's Move" initiative attended by over 10,000 youths at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
7 / 11
First lady Michelle Obama dances during a surprise visit to Alice Deal Middle School for a "Let's Move" fitness event in Washington May 3, 2011. REUTERS/Molly Riley

First lady Michelle Obama dances during a surprise visit to Alice Deal Middle School for a "Let's Move" fitness event in Washington May 3, 2011. REUTERS/Molly Riley

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2011
First lady Michelle Obama dances during a surprise visit to Alice Deal Middle School for a "Let's Move" fitness event in Washington May 3, 2011. REUTERS/Molly Riley
Close
8 / 11
First lady Michelle Obama dances with children at the New York Police Athletic League's Harlem Center as they wait to exercise together in Harlem, New York November 18, 2010.REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

First lady Michelle Obama dances with children at the New York Police Athletic League's Harlem Center as they wait to exercise together in Harlem, New York November 18, 2010.REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Reuters / Thursday, November 18, 2010
First lady Michelle Obama dances with children at the New York Police Athletic League's Harlem Center as they wait to exercise together in Harlem, New York November 18, 2010.REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Close
9 / 11
President Barack Obama (L) watches on as first lady Michelle Obama dances with children during their visit to the Holy Name High School in Mumbai, India, November 7, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed

President Barack Obama (L) watches on as first lady Michelle Obama dances with children during their visit to the Holy Name High School in Mumbai, India, November 7, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Sunday, November 07, 2010
President Barack Obama (L) watches on as first lady Michelle Obama dances with children during their visit to the Holy Name High School in Mumbai, India, November 7, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
10 / 11
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama dance while the band Earth, Wind and Fire performs at the Governors Ball in the State Dining Room of the White House in this handout photo taken in Washington, February 22, 2009 and later released by the White House. REUTERS/Pete Souza/The White House

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama dance while the band Earth, Wind and Fire performs at the Governors Ball in the State Dining Room of the White House in this handout photo taken in Washington, February 22, 2009 and later released...more

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2009
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama dance while the band Earth, Wind and Fire performs at the Governors Ball in the State Dining Room of the White House in this handout photo taken in Washington, February 22, 2009 and later released by the White House. REUTERS/Pete Souza/The White House
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Spain's children in need

Spain's children in need

Next Slideshows

Spain's children in need

Spain's children in need

Spain is facing rising levels of child poverty as its economic recovery fails to bridge a growing gulf between rich and poor.

Nov 13 2015
Psychedelic space

Psychedelic space

The universe in false color imagery.

Nov 13 2015
Australia from above

Australia from above

The Land Down Under as seen from the air.

Nov 12 2015
Star Wars-themed plane

Star Wars-themed plane

Japan's All Nippon Airways turns a Boeing 787 Dreamliner into a fantasy for Star Wars fans.

Nov 12 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast