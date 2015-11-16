First lady of dance
First lady Michelle Obama does the Conga with actor Josh Segarra (L) and choreographer Sergio Trujillo (R) during a student workshop honoring the history of Broadway at the White House in Washington November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
First lady Michelle Obama (L) dances with an eggplant from the Super Sprowtz at a La Petite Academy child care center in Bowie, Maryland, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
First lady Michelle Obama dances onstage during the Turnaround Arts Talent Show at the White House in Washington May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
First lady Michelle Obama puts her hand on her head as she dances with pre-kindergarten children at the Savoy School, one of eight schools selected last year for The Turnaround Arts Initiative at the President's Committee on the Arts and the...more
First lady Michelle Obama dances on stage with school children during an event to bring physical activity back to schools, hosted by the American Alliance for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance (AAHPERD) and the Alliance for a Healthier...more
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama dance at the Inaugural Ball in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
First lady Michelle Obama performs the Interlude dance during an event highlighting her "Let's Move" initiative attended by over 10,000 youths at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
First lady Michelle Obama dances during a surprise visit to Alice Deal Middle School for a "Let's Move" fitness event in Washington May 3, 2011. REUTERS/Molly Riley
First lady Michelle Obama dances with children at the New York Police Athletic League's Harlem Center as they wait to exercise together in Harlem, New York November 18, 2010.REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
President Barack Obama (L) watches on as first lady Michelle Obama dances with children during their visit to the Holy Name High School in Mumbai, India, November 7, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama dance while the band Earth, Wind and Fire performs at the Governors Ball in the State Dining Room of the White House in this handout photo taken in Washington, February 22, 2009 and later released...more
