Thu Feb 27, 2014

First Lady of fitness

<p>First lady Michelle Obama unveils proposed updates to nutrition facts labels during remarks in the East Room of the White House, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>Michelle Obama participates in a tug of war with Jimmy Fallon in the White House, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Chuck Kennedy-White House</p>

<p>Michelle Obama does push-ups with Archbishop Desmond Tutu as they participate in youth activities raising awareness for HIV prevention, at Cape Town Stadium in Cape Town, June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Dharapak/Pool</p>

<p>Michelle Obama plays mini-tennis during a "Let's Move!" faith and communities physical activity at Disney World's ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>Michelle Obama and Mexico's first lady Margarita Zavala take part in exercises during a visit a school in Silver Spring, Maryland May 19, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>Michelle Obama hits a tennis ball as she takes part in a "Let's Move" tennis clinic at the U.S. Open to promote physical activity for kids, in New York, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>Michelle Obama exercises with a child at the New York Police Athletic League's Harlem Center in the Harlem section of New York, November 18, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

<p>Michelle Obama plays tennis during an event for U.S. military children and British and U.S. students at the U.S. embassy in central London July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

<p>Michelle Obama shares a laugh with intern Cheryse Sana after touring the Ma'o Organic Farms in Waianae, Hawaii November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>Michelle Obama plays flag football with children, former NFL players and coaches during her "Let's Move" campaign to fight childhood obesity in New Orleans, September 8, 2010. REUTERS/Cheryl Gerber</p>

<p>Michelle Obama jumps with four hundred children at an event on the South Lawn of the White House, to launch a challenge to help break the Guinness World Records title for the most people doing jumping jacks in a 24-hour period, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas</p>

Michelle Obama jumps with four hundred children at an event on the South Lawn of the White House, to launch a challenge to help break the Guinness World Records title for the most people doing jumping jacks in a 24-hour period, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

<p>Michelle Obama hula hoops with kids at the White House Healthy Kids Fair on the South Lawn in Washington, October 21, 2009. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

<p>Michelle Obama swings as she joins volunteers to build a playground at Imagine Southeast Public Charter School in Washington, June 15, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas</p>

<p>Michelle Obama watches as children of military families play baseball during an event to support the families, at Coors Field in Denver, April 13, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>Michelle Obama walks past shelves of produce as she arrives to speak at the future site of a Northgate Gonzales Market to highlight progress of the California FreshWorks Fund, a $264 million public-private financing fund that invests in bringing grocery stores and other forms of healthy food retailers to underserved communities in Inglewood, California, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Michelle Obama walks past shelves of produce as she arrives to speak at the future site of a Northgate Gonzales Market to highlight progress of the California FreshWorks Fund, a $264 million public-private financing fund that invests in bringing...more

<p>Michelle Obama, taking part in a "Let's Move" tennis clinic at the U.S. Open to promote physical activity for kids, cheers as she sits with a group of children in New York, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

<p>Michelle Obama and Archbishop Desmond Tutu (back to camera) kick around soccer balls as they participate in youth activities raising awareness for HIV prevention at Cape Town Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa, June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Dharapak/Pool</p>

Michelle Obama and Archbishop Desmond Tutu (back to camera) kick around soccer balls as they participate in youth activities raising awareness for HIV prevention at Cape Town Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa, June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Dharapak/Pool

<p>Michelle Obama dances during a surprise visit to Alice Deal Middle School for a "Let's Move" fitness event in Washington, May 3, 2011. REUTERS/Molly Riley</p>

<p>Michelle Obama runs as she attends a free soccer clinic organised by the U.S. Soccer Foundation in Washington, March 5, 2010. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas</p>

<p>Michelle Obama runs through a drill with children at the New York Police Athletic League's Harlem Center in the Harlem, New York, November 18, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

<p>Michelle Obama exercises with children at the New York Police Athletic League's Harlem Center in the Harlem, New York November 18, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

<p>Michelle Obama jumps rope with kids at the White House Healthy Kids Fair on the South Lawn in Washington, October 21, 2009. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

<p>Michelle Obama samples a carrot she harvested from her garden with students from local Bancroft Elementary School at the White House, June 16, 2009. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>Michelle Obama and Mexico's first lady Margarita Zavala take part in exercises during a visit a school in Silver Spring, Maryland May 19, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>Michelle Obama talks with elementary school children as they try different vegetables at Riverside Elementary School in Miami, November 22, 2010. REUTERS/Hans Deryk</p>

<p>Michelle Obama shells sugar snap peas she harvested from her garden with students from Bancroft Elementary School at the White House, June 16, 2009. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

