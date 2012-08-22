First pitch
Carrie Underwood throws out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the start of the Toronto Blue Jays game against the New York Yankees in Toronto, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Carrie Underwood throws out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the start of the Toronto Blue Jays game against the New York Yankees in Toronto, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Charlie Sheen throws out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the start of the Toronto Blue Jays playing the Chicago White Sox in Toronto, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Charlie Sheen throws out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the start of the Toronto Blue Jays playing the Chicago White Sox in Toronto, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Mariah Carey throws the first pitch before the start of Japan's professional baseball game between Yomiuri Giants and Rakuten Eagles in Tokyo, May 28, 2008. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Mariah Carey throws the first pitch before the start of Japan's professional baseball game between Yomiuri Giants and Rakuten Eagles in Tokyo, May 28, 2008. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Bill Murray waves to the crowd before throwing out the first pitch during the Chicago Cub's season-opening game in Chicago, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Bill Murray waves to the crowd before throwing out the first pitch during the Chicago Cub's season-opening game in Chicago, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Actor Owen Wilson throws out the ceremonial first pitch before the start of the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers game in Arlington, Texas, July 18, 2005. REUTERS/Jeff Mitchell
Actor Owen Wilson throws out the ceremonial first pitch before the start of the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers game in Arlington, Texas, July 18, 2005. REUTERS/Jeff Mitchell
Actress Eva Longoria follows through after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before a game between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, July 24, 2005. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Eva Longoria follows through after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before a game between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, July 24, 2005. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Model Marisa Miller throws the ball into the infield during the Legends and Celebrities All Star softball game at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, July 11, 2010. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Model Marisa Miller throws the ball into the infield during the Legends and Celebrities All Star softball game at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, July 11, 2010. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Tracy Morgan throws out the ceremonial first pitch before a game between the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles in Baltimore, Maryland April 28, 2010. REUTERS/Joe Giza
Tracy Morgan throws out the ceremonial first pitch before a game between the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles in Baltimore, Maryland April 28, 2010. REUTERS/Joe Giza
Pearl Jam's lead singer Eddie Vedder throws out the first pitch before a New York Mets and Chicago Cubs game in Chicago, August 3, 2007. REUTERS/John Gress
Pearl Jam's lead singer Eddie Vedder throws out the first pitch before a New York Mets and Chicago Cubs game in Chicago, August 3, 2007. REUTERS/John Gress
Matthew McConaughey warms up before throwing the ceremonial first pitch before a game between the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, May 20, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Matthew McConaughey warms up before throwing the ceremonial first pitch before a game between the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, May 20, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jon Stewart waves to the crowd after throwing out the first pitch before the start of Game 2 of the NLCS playoff series between New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals in New York, October 13, 2006. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Jon Stewart waves to the crowd after throwing out the first pitch before the start of Game 2 of the NLCS playoff series between New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals in New York, October 13, 2006. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Victoria Beckham gestures to Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Mike Lieberthal before throwing out the first pitch before the Dodgers took on the New York Mets in Los Angeles, June 11, 2007. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello
Victoria Beckham gestures to Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Mike Lieberthal before throwing out the first pitch before the Dodgers took on the New York Mets in Los Angeles, June 11, 2007. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino throws out the ceremonial first pitch before the Houston Astros met the New York Mets in Port St. Lucie, Florida March 24, 2010. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino throws out the ceremonial first pitch before the Houston Astros met the New York Mets in Port St. Lucie, Florida March 24, 2010. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Vince Vaughn waves to the crowd after throwing out the first pitch before the Chicago Cubs - New York Yankees interleague game in Chicago, June 18, 2011. REUTERS/John Gress
Vince Vaughn waves to the crowd after throwing out the first pitch before the Chicago Cubs - New York Yankees interleague game in Chicago, June 18, 2011. REUTERS/John Gress
Robert Redford throws out a fake first pitch before the opening day game between Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates in Chicago, April 1, 2011. REUTERS/John Gress
Robert Redford throws out a fake first pitch before the opening day game between Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates in Chicago, April 1, 2011. REUTERS/John Gress
Prince Harry throws out the first pitch before the start of the Minnesota Twins and New York Mets game at Citi Field in New York, June 26, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Prince Harry throws out the first pitch before the start of the Minnesota Twins and New York Mets game at Citi Field in New York, June 26, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Julia Stiles throws the ceremonial first pitch before a game between the New York Mets and the Arizona Diamondbacks in New York, May 29, 2006. REUTERS/Jeff Zelevansky
Julia Stiles throws the ceremonial first pitch before a game between the New York Mets and the Arizona Diamondbacks in New York, May 29, 2006. REUTERS/Jeff Zelevansky
Adam Sandler and Chris Rock throw out ceremonial first pitches before the New York Yankees played the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium, May 27, 2005. REUTERS/Seth Wenig
Adam Sandler and Chris Rock throw out ceremonial first pitches before the New York Yankees played the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium, May 27, 2005. REUTERS/Seth Wenig
James Belushi responds to cheers before throwing out the first pitch before a game between the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park, August 17, 2007. REUTERS/Mike Ivins
James Belushi responds to cheers before throwing out the first pitch before a game between the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park, August 17, 2007. REUTERS/Mike Ivins
Track star Usain Bolt of Jamaica gets ready to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Boston Red Sox take on the New York Yankees at Fenway Park in Boston, April 25, 2009. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Track star Usain Bolt of Jamaica gets ready to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Boston Red Sox take on the New York Yankees at Fenway Park in Boston, April 25, 2009. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Luke Wilson throws out the first pitch before the Texas Rangers play the Toronto Blue Jays in Arlington, May 6, 2007. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Luke Wilson throws out the first pitch before the Texas Rangers play the Toronto Blue Jays in Arlington, May 6, 2007. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Tom Hanks throws the ceremonial first pitch before the start of a game between the Yomiuri Giants and the Chunichi Dragons in Tokyo, May 8, 2009. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Tom Hanks throws the ceremonial first pitch before the start of a game between the Yomiuri Giants and the Chunichi Dragons in Tokyo, May 8, 2009. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Bill Cosby and Macie Boulanger throw out ceremonial first pitches before a game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, August 14, 2008. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Bill Cosby and Macie Boulanger throw out ceremonial first pitches before a game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, August 14, 2008. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Richard Gere throws out the first pitch before the New York Yankees plays the Boston Red Sox in Tampa, Florida, March 4, 2011. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Richard Gere throws out the first pitch before the New York Yankees plays the Boston Red Sox in Tampa, Florida, March 4, 2011. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Vice President Joe Biden throws out the ceremonial first pitch before the start of the Baltimore Orioles opening day game against the New York Yankees in Baltimore, April 6, 2009. REUTERS/Joe Giza
Vice President Joe Biden throws out the ceremonial first pitch before the start of the Baltimore Orioles opening day game against the New York Yankees in Baltimore, April 6, 2009. REUTERS/Joe Giza
Donald Trump throws the first pitch before the start of a game between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees at Fenway Park, August 18, 2006. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Donald Trump throws the first pitch before the start of a game between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees at Fenway Park, August 18, 2006. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Martin Sheen throws out the first pitch prior to the Baltimore Orioles taking on the Toronto Blue Jays at Camden Yards in Baltimore, April 23, 2004. REUTERS/Joe Giza
Martin Sheen throws out the first pitch prior to the Baltimore Orioles taking on the Toronto Blue Jays at Camden Yards in Baltimore, April 23, 2004. REUTERS/Joe Giza
Actress Sarandon throws out first pitch before the Tampa Bay Devil Rays take on the Milwaukee Brewers in St. Petersburg, June 15, 2005. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Actress Sarandon throws out first pitch before the Tampa Bay Devil Rays take on the Milwaukee Brewers in St. Petersburg, June 15, 2005. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Gary Sinise throws out the first pitch before a game between the Texas Rangers and the Oakland Athletics in Arlington, Texas May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Gary Sinise throws out the first pitch before a game between the Texas Rangers and the Oakland Athletics in Arlington, Texas May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Victoria Beckham gestures to Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Mike Lieberthal before throwing out the first pitch at a game between the Dodgers and the New York Mets in Los Angeles, June 11, 2007. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello
Victoria Beckham gestures to Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Mike Lieberthal before throwing out the first pitch at a game between the Dodgers and the New York Mets in Los Angeles, June 11, 2007. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello
Next Slideshows
Do Something Awards
Stars under the age of 25, who are trying to make a difference in the world, are honored at the Do Something Awards in Santa Monica.
Profile: Jordin Sparks
American Idol’s 2007 winner stars alongside the late Whitney Houston in “Sparkle."
Profile: Jay-Z
Jay-Z: Rapper, husband, father, and part-owner of the Brooklyn Nets.
All things Elvis
The King is still loved by his worldwide fans, 35 years after his death.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.