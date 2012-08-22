Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Aug 21, 2012 | 10:51pm EDT

First pitch

<p>Carrie Underwood throws out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the start of the Toronto Blue Jays game against the New York Yankees in Toronto, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill </p>

Carrie Underwood throws out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the start of the Toronto Blue Jays game against the New York Yankees in Toronto, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Carrie Underwood throws out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the start of the Toronto Blue Jays game against the New York Yankees in Toronto, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Close
1 / 30
<p>Charlie Sheen throws out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the start of the Toronto Blue Jays playing the Chicago White Sox in Toronto, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill </p>

Charlie Sheen throws out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the start of the Toronto Blue Jays playing the Chicago White Sox in Toronto, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Charlie Sheen throws out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the start of the Toronto Blue Jays playing the Chicago White Sox in Toronto, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Close
2 / 30
<p>Mariah Carey throws the first pitch before the start of Japan's professional baseball game between Yomiuri Giants and Rakuten Eagles in Tokyo, May 28, 2008. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon </p>

Mariah Carey throws the first pitch before the start of Japan's professional baseball game between Yomiuri Giants and Rakuten Eagles in Tokyo, May 28, 2008. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Mariah Carey throws the first pitch before the start of Japan's professional baseball game between Yomiuri Giants and Rakuten Eagles in Tokyo, May 28, 2008. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
3 / 30
<p>Bill Murray waves to the crowd before throwing out the first pitch during the Chicago Cub's season-opening game in Chicago, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

Bill Murray waves to the crowd before throwing out the first pitch during the Chicago Cub's season-opening game in Chicago, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Bill Murray waves to the crowd before throwing out the first pitch during the Chicago Cub's season-opening game in Chicago, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
4 / 30
<p>Actor Owen Wilson throws out the ceremonial first pitch before the start of the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers game in Arlington, Texas, July 18, 2005. REUTERS/Jeff Mitchell </p>

Actor Owen Wilson throws out the ceremonial first pitch before the start of the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers game in Arlington, Texas, July 18, 2005. REUTERS/Jeff Mitchell

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Actor Owen Wilson throws out the ceremonial first pitch before the start of the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers game in Arlington, Texas, July 18, 2005. REUTERS/Jeff Mitchell

Close
5 / 30
<p>Actress Eva Longoria follows through after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before a game between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, July 24, 2005. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Actress Eva Longoria follows through after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before a game between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, July 24, 2005. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Actress Eva Longoria follows through after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before a game between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, July 24, 2005. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
6 / 30
<p>Model Marisa Miller throws the ball into the infield during the Legends and Celebrities All Star softball game at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, July 11, 2010. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo </p>

Model Marisa Miller throws the ball into the infield during the Legends and Celebrities All Star softball game at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, July 11, 2010. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Model Marisa Miller throws the ball into the infield during the Legends and Celebrities All Star softball game at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, July 11, 2010. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Close
7 / 30
<p>Tracy Morgan throws out the ceremonial first pitch before a game between the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles in Baltimore, Maryland April 28, 2010. REUTERS/Joe Giza </p>

Tracy Morgan throws out the ceremonial first pitch before a game between the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles in Baltimore, Maryland April 28, 2010. REUTERS/Joe Giza

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Tracy Morgan throws out the ceremonial first pitch before a game between the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles in Baltimore, Maryland April 28, 2010. REUTERS/Joe Giza

Close
8 / 30
<p>Pearl Jam's lead singer Eddie Vedder throws out the first pitch before a New York Mets and Chicago Cubs game in Chicago, August 3, 2007. REUTERS/John Gress </p>

Pearl Jam's lead singer Eddie Vedder throws out the first pitch before a New York Mets and Chicago Cubs game in Chicago, August 3, 2007. REUTERS/John Gress

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Pearl Jam's lead singer Eddie Vedder throws out the first pitch before a New York Mets and Chicago Cubs game in Chicago, August 3, 2007. REUTERS/John Gress

Close
9 / 30
<p>Matthew McConaughey warms up before throwing the ceremonial first pitch before a game between the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, May 20, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Matthew McConaughey warms up before throwing the ceremonial first pitch before a game between the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, May 20, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Matthew McConaughey warms up before throwing the ceremonial first pitch before a game between the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, May 20, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
10 / 30
<p>Jon Stewart waves to the crowd after throwing out the first pitch before the start of Game 2 of the NLCS playoff series between New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals in New York, October 13, 2006. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Jon Stewart waves to the crowd after throwing out the first pitch before the start of Game 2 of the NLCS playoff series between New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals in New York, October 13, 2006. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Jon Stewart waves to the crowd after throwing out the first pitch before the start of Game 2 of the NLCS playoff series between New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals in New York, October 13, 2006. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
11 / 30
<p>Victoria Beckham gestures to Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Mike Lieberthal before throwing out the first pitch before the Dodgers took on the New York Mets in Los Angeles, June 11, 2007. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello </p>

Victoria Beckham gestures to Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Mike Lieberthal before throwing out the first pitch before the Dodgers took on the New York Mets in Los Angeles, June 11, 2007. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Victoria Beckham gestures to Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Mike Lieberthal before throwing out the first pitch before the Dodgers took on the New York Mets in Los Angeles, June 11, 2007. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello

Close
12 / 30
<p>Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino throws out the ceremonial first pitch before the Houston Astros met the New York Mets in Port St. Lucie, Florida March 24, 2010. REUTERS/Joe Skipper </p>

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino throws out the ceremonial first pitch before the Houston Astros met the New York Mets in Port St. Lucie, Florida March 24, 2010. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino throws out the ceremonial first pitch before the Houston Astros met the New York Mets in Port St. Lucie, Florida March 24, 2010. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Close
13 / 30
<p>Vince Vaughn waves to the crowd after throwing out the first pitch before the Chicago Cubs - New York Yankees interleague game in Chicago, June 18, 2011. REUTERS/John Gress </p>

Vince Vaughn waves to the crowd after throwing out the first pitch before the Chicago Cubs - New York Yankees interleague game in Chicago, June 18, 2011. REUTERS/John Gress

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Vince Vaughn waves to the crowd after throwing out the first pitch before the Chicago Cubs - New York Yankees interleague game in Chicago, June 18, 2011. REUTERS/John Gress

Close
14 / 30
<p>Robert Redford throws out a fake first pitch before the opening day game between Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates in Chicago, April 1, 2011. REUTERS/John Gress </p>

Robert Redford throws out a fake first pitch before the opening day game between Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates in Chicago, April 1, 2011. REUTERS/John Gress

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Robert Redford throws out a fake first pitch before the opening day game between Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates in Chicago, April 1, 2011. REUTERS/John Gress

Close
15 / 30
<p>Prince Harry throws out the first pitch before the start of the Minnesota Twins and New York Mets game at Citi Field in New York, June 26, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

Prince Harry throws out the first pitch before the start of the Minnesota Twins and New York Mets game at Citi Field in New York, June 26, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Prince Harry throws out the first pitch before the start of the Minnesota Twins and New York Mets game at Citi Field in New York, June 26, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
16 / 30
<p>Julia Stiles throws the ceremonial first pitch before a game between the New York Mets and the Arizona Diamondbacks in New York, May 29, 2006. REUTERS/Jeff Zelevansky</p>

Julia Stiles throws the ceremonial first pitch before a game between the New York Mets and the Arizona Diamondbacks in New York, May 29, 2006. REUTERS/Jeff Zelevansky

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Julia Stiles throws the ceremonial first pitch before a game between the New York Mets and the Arizona Diamondbacks in New York, May 29, 2006. REUTERS/Jeff Zelevansky

Close
17 / 30
<p>Adam Sandler and Chris Rock throw out ceremonial first pitches before the New York Yankees played the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium, May 27, 2005. REUTERS/Seth Wenig </p>

Adam Sandler and Chris Rock throw out ceremonial first pitches before the New York Yankees played the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium, May 27, 2005. REUTERS/Seth Wenig

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Adam Sandler and Chris Rock throw out ceremonial first pitches before the New York Yankees played the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium, May 27, 2005. REUTERS/Seth Wenig

Close
18 / 30
<p>James Belushi responds to cheers before throwing out the first pitch before a game between the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park, August 17, 2007. REUTERS/Mike Ivins </p>

James Belushi responds to cheers before throwing out the first pitch before a game between the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park, August 17, 2007. REUTERS/Mike Ivins

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

James Belushi responds to cheers before throwing out the first pitch before a game between the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park, August 17, 2007. REUTERS/Mike Ivins

Close
19 / 30
<p>Track star Usain Bolt of Jamaica gets ready to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Boston Red Sox take on the New York Yankees at Fenway Park in Boston, April 25, 2009. REUTERS/Adam Hunger </p>

Track star Usain Bolt of Jamaica gets ready to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Boston Red Sox take on the New York Yankees at Fenway Park in Boston, April 25, 2009. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Track star Usain Bolt of Jamaica gets ready to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Boston Red Sox take on the New York Yankees at Fenway Park in Boston, April 25, 2009. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Close
20 / 30
<p>Luke Wilson throws out the first pitch before the Texas Rangers play the Toronto Blue Jays in Arlington, May 6, 2007. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

Luke Wilson throws out the first pitch before the Texas Rangers play the Toronto Blue Jays in Arlington, May 6, 2007. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Luke Wilson throws out the first pitch before the Texas Rangers play the Toronto Blue Jays in Arlington, May 6, 2007. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
21 / 30
<p>Tom Hanks throws the ceremonial first pitch before the start of a game between the Yomiuri Giants and the Chunichi Dragons in Tokyo, May 8, 2009. REUTERS/Toru Hanai </p>

Tom Hanks throws the ceremonial first pitch before the start of a game between the Yomiuri Giants and the Chunichi Dragons in Tokyo, May 8, 2009. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Tom Hanks throws the ceremonial first pitch before the start of a game between the Yomiuri Giants and the Chunichi Dragons in Tokyo, May 8, 2009. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
22 / 30
<p>Bill Cosby and Macie Boulanger throw out ceremonial first pitches before a game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, August 14, 2008. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Bill Cosby and Macie Boulanger throw out ceremonial first pitches before a game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, August 14, 2008. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Bill Cosby and Macie Boulanger throw out ceremonial first pitches before a game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, August 14, 2008. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
23 / 30
<p>Richard Gere throws out the first pitch before the New York Yankees plays the Boston Red Sox in Tampa, Florida, March 4, 2011. REUTERS/Scott Audette </p>

Richard Gere throws out the first pitch before the New York Yankees plays the Boston Red Sox in Tampa, Florida, March 4, 2011. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Richard Gere throws out the first pitch before the New York Yankees plays the Boston Red Sox in Tampa, Florida, March 4, 2011. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Close
24 / 30
<p>Vice President Joe Biden throws out the ceremonial first pitch before the start of the Baltimore Orioles opening day game against the New York Yankees in Baltimore, April 6, 2009. REUTERS/Joe Giza </p>

Vice President Joe Biden throws out the ceremonial first pitch before the start of the Baltimore Orioles opening day game against the New York Yankees in Baltimore, April 6, 2009. REUTERS/Joe Giza

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Vice President Joe Biden throws out the ceremonial first pitch before the start of the Baltimore Orioles opening day game against the New York Yankees in Baltimore, April 6, 2009. REUTERS/Joe Giza

Close
25 / 30
<p>Donald Trump throws the first pitch before the start of a game between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees at Fenway Park, August 18, 2006. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

Donald Trump throws the first pitch before the start of a game between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees at Fenway Park, August 18, 2006. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Donald Trump throws the first pitch before the start of a game between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees at Fenway Park, August 18, 2006. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
26 / 30
<p>Martin Sheen throws out the first pitch prior to the Baltimore Orioles taking on the Toronto Blue Jays at Camden Yards in Baltimore, April 23, 2004. REUTERS/Joe Giza </p>

Martin Sheen throws out the first pitch prior to the Baltimore Orioles taking on the Toronto Blue Jays at Camden Yards in Baltimore, April 23, 2004. REUTERS/Joe Giza

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Martin Sheen throws out the first pitch prior to the Baltimore Orioles taking on the Toronto Blue Jays at Camden Yards in Baltimore, April 23, 2004. REUTERS/Joe Giza

Close
27 / 30
<p>Actress Sarandon throws out first pitch before the Tampa Bay Devil Rays take on the Milwaukee Brewers in St. Petersburg, June 15, 2005. REUTERS/Scott Audette </p>

Actress Sarandon throws out first pitch before the Tampa Bay Devil Rays take on the Milwaukee Brewers in St. Petersburg, June 15, 2005. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Actress Sarandon throws out first pitch before the Tampa Bay Devil Rays take on the Milwaukee Brewers in St. Petersburg, June 15, 2005. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Close
28 / 30
<p>Gary Sinise throws out the first pitch before a game between the Texas Rangers and the Oakland Athletics in Arlington, Texas May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone </p>

Gary Sinise throws out the first pitch before a game between the Texas Rangers and the Oakland Athletics in Arlington, Texas May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Gary Sinise throws out the first pitch before a game between the Texas Rangers and the Oakland Athletics in Arlington, Texas May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Close
29 / 30
<p>Victoria Beckham gestures to Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Mike Lieberthal before throwing out the first pitch at a game between the Dodgers and the New York Mets in Los Angeles, June 11, 2007. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello </p>

Victoria Beckham gestures to Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Mike Lieberthal before throwing out the first pitch at a game between the Dodgers and the New York Mets in Los Angeles, June 11, 2007. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello

Tuesday, August 21, 2012

Victoria Beckham gestures to Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Mike Lieberthal before throwing out the first pitch at a game between the Dodgers and the New York Mets in Los Angeles, June 11, 2007. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello

Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Do Something Awards

Do Something Awards

Next Slideshows

Do Something Awards

Do Something Awards

Stars under the age of 25, who are trying to make a difference in the world, are honored at the Do Something Awards in Santa Monica.

Aug 20 2012
Profile: Jordin Sparks

Profile: Jordin Sparks

American Idol’s 2007 winner stars alongside the late Whitney Houston in “Sparkle."

Aug 17 2012
Profile: Jay-Z

Profile: Jay-Z

Jay-Z: Rapper, husband, father, and part-owner of the Brooklyn Nets.

Aug 16 2012
All things Elvis

All things Elvis

The King is still loved by his worldwide fans, 35 years after his death.

Aug 16 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast