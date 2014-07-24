First World War firsts
World War One pioneered many "firsts" in technological, scientific and societal innovations. Tanks were invented as a means of breaking the trench warfare stalemate. REUTERS/Handout/Files
"Tanks" were originally the codename for the armored vehicles in order to hide the purpose of their construction. Factory workers were told they were manufacturing water tanks. REUTERS/Handout/Files
Machine guns were regularly employed for the first time, forever altering the battlefield. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. National Archives
Aircraft were deployed in war en masse for the first time, for both air to air combat and for reconnaissance. REUTERS/Handout via National Defense Intelligence College
Observation balloons continued to be utilized for reconnaissance as well as airplanes. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. Library of Congress
World War One gave birth to the fighter pilot, including Eddie Rickenbacker, America's most successful World War One fighter ace. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. National Archives
Aerial reconnaissance became a key component in military intelligence. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. National Defense Intelligence College
Aircraft carriers were used for the first time, with the HMS Argus setting the template for future carriers capable of allowing planes to both take off and land on ships. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. Naval Historical Center
Steel helmets were introduced as protective headgear for soldiers. REUTERS/Files
Before the broad issuing of steel helmets, most soldiers wore cloth caps. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. National Archives
Field telephones and wireless communications were regularly used for the first time to coordinate military movements. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. Library of Congress
Improved communication technologies allowed for greater coordination of military offensives. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. National Archives
Chemical weapons in the form of deadly poison gases were used for the first time. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. Library of Congress
Chemical weapon use lead quickly to the development of countermeasures like the first gas masks. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. Library of Congress
It was the first major war where a majority of combat casualties were inflicted by artillery. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. National Archives
Blood banks were created for the first time to help stabilize the wounded from blood loss. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. Army Nurse Corps
Submarines became a key component in naval strategy. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. Navy
The first officially enlisted women appeared in the U.S. military, as the U.S. Navy created a reserve force which allowed enlisted women to work as yeomen, radio operators, nurses, or in other support roles. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. National Archives
Mobile X-rays were developed to aid doctors in performing battlefield surgeries. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. Army
Woodrow Wilson became the first U.S. president to make an official trip to Europe for the Paris peace conference. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. Library of Congress
