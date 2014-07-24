Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jul 24, 2014 | 6:05pm EDT

First World War firsts

World War One pioneered many "firsts" in technological, scientific and societal innovations. Tanks were invented as a means of breaking the trench warfare stalemate. REUTERS/Handout/Files

World War One pioneered many "firsts" in technological, scientific and societal innovations. Tanks were invented as a means of breaking the trench warfare stalemate. REUTERS/Handout/Files

Thursday, July 24, 2014
World War One pioneered many "firsts" in technological, scientific and societal innovations. Tanks were invented as a means of breaking the trench warfare stalemate. REUTERS/Handout/Files
Close
1 / 20
"Tanks" were originally the codename for the armored vehicles in order to hide the purpose of their construction. Factory workers were told they were manufacturing water tanks. REUTERS/Handout/Files

"Tanks" were originally the codename for the armored vehicles in order to hide the purpose of their construction. Factory workers were told they were manufacturing water tanks. REUTERS/Handout/Files

Thursday, July 24, 2014
"Tanks" were originally the codename for the armored vehicles in order to hide the purpose of their construction. Factory workers were told they were manufacturing water tanks. REUTERS/Handout/Files
Close
2 / 20
Machine guns were regularly employed for the first time, forever altering the battlefield. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. National Archives

Machine guns were regularly employed for the first time, forever altering the battlefield. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. National Archives

Thursday, July 24, 2014
Machine guns were regularly employed for the first time, forever altering the battlefield. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. National Archives
Close
3 / 20
Aircraft were deployed in war en masse for the first time, for both air to air combat and for reconnaissance. REUTERS/Handout via National Defense Intelligence College

Aircraft were deployed in war en masse for the first time, for both air to air combat and for reconnaissance. REUTERS/Handout via National Defense Intelligence College

Thursday, July 24, 2014
Aircraft were deployed in war en masse for the first time, for both air to air combat and for reconnaissance. REUTERS/Handout via National Defense Intelligence College
Close
4 / 20
Observation balloons continued to be utilized for reconnaissance as well as airplanes. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. Library of Congress

Observation balloons continued to be utilized for reconnaissance as well as airplanes. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. Library of Congress

Thursday, July 24, 2014
Observation balloons continued to be utilized for reconnaissance as well as airplanes. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. Library of Congress
Close
5 / 20
World War One gave birth to the fighter pilot, including Eddie Rickenbacker, America's most successful World War One fighter ace. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. National Archives

World War One gave birth to the fighter pilot, including Eddie Rickenbacker, America's most successful World War One fighter ace. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. National Archives

Thursday, July 24, 2014
World War One gave birth to the fighter pilot, including Eddie Rickenbacker, America's most successful World War One fighter ace. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. National Archives
Close
6 / 20
Aerial reconnaissance became a key component in military intelligence. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. National Defense Intelligence College

Aerial reconnaissance became a key component in military intelligence. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. National Defense Intelligence College

Thursday, July 24, 2014
Aerial reconnaissance became a key component in military intelligence. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. National Defense Intelligence College
Close
7 / 20
Aircraft carriers were used for the first time, with the HMS Argus setting the template for future carriers capable of allowing planes to both take off and land on ships. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. Naval Historical Center

Aircraft carriers were used for the first time, with the HMS Argus setting the template for future carriers capable of allowing planes to both take off and land on ships. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. Naval Historical Center

Thursday, July 24, 2014
Aircraft carriers were used for the first time, with the HMS Argus setting the template for future carriers capable of allowing planes to both take off and land on ships. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. Naval Historical Center
Close
8 / 20
Steel helmets were introduced as protective headgear for soldiers. REUTERS/Files

Steel helmets were introduced as protective headgear for soldiers. REUTERS/Files

Thursday, July 24, 2014
Steel helmets were introduced as protective headgear for soldiers. REUTERS/Files
Close
9 / 20
Before the broad issuing of steel helmets, most soldiers wore cloth caps. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. National Archives

Before the broad issuing of steel helmets, most soldiers wore cloth caps. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. National Archives

Thursday, July 24, 2014
Before the broad issuing of steel helmets, most soldiers wore cloth caps. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. National Archives
Close
10 / 20
Field telephones and wireless communications were regularly used for the first time to coordinate military movements. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. Library of Congress

Field telephones and wireless communications were regularly used for the first time to coordinate military movements. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. Library of Congress

Thursday, July 24, 2014
Field telephones and wireless communications were regularly used for the first time to coordinate military movements. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. Library of Congress
Close
11 / 20
Improved communication technologies allowed for greater coordination of military offensives. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. National Archives

Improved communication technologies allowed for greater coordination of military offensives. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. National Archives

Thursday, July 24, 2014
Improved communication technologies allowed for greater coordination of military offensives. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. National Archives
Close
12 / 20
Chemical weapons in the form of deadly poison gases were used for the first time. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. Library of Congress

Chemical weapons in the form of deadly poison gases were used for the first time. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. Library of Congress

Thursday, July 24, 2014
Chemical weapons in the form of deadly poison gases were used for the first time. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. Library of Congress
Close
13 / 20
Chemical weapon use lead quickly to the development of countermeasures like the first gas masks. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. Library of Congress

Chemical weapon use lead quickly to the development of countermeasures like the first gas masks. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. Library of Congress

Thursday, July 24, 2014
Chemical weapon use lead quickly to the development of countermeasures like the first gas masks. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. Library of Congress
Close
14 / 20
It was the first major war where a majority of combat casualties were inflicted by artillery. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. National Archives

It was the first major war where a majority of combat casualties were inflicted by artillery. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. National Archives

Thursday, July 24, 2014
It was the first major war where a majority of combat casualties were inflicted by artillery. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. National Archives
Close
15 / 20
Blood banks were created for the first time to help stabilize the wounded from blood loss. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. Army Nurse Corps

Blood banks were created for the first time to help stabilize the wounded from blood loss. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. Army Nurse Corps

Thursday, July 24, 2014
Blood banks were created for the first time to help stabilize the wounded from blood loss. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. Army Nurse Corps
Close
16 / 20
Submarines became a key component in naval strategy. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. Navy

Submarines became a key component in naval strategy. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. Navy

Thursday, July 24, 2014
Submarines became a key component in naval strategy. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. Navy
Close
17 / 20
The first officially enlisted women appeared in the U.S. military, as the U.S. Navy created a reserve force which allowed enlisted women to work as yeomen, radio operators, nurses, or in other support roles. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. National Archives

The first officially enlisted women appeared in the U.S. military, as the U.S. Navy created a reserve force which allowed enlisted women to work as yeomen, radio operators, nurses, or in other support roles. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. National Archives

Thursday, July 24, 2014
The first officially enlisted women appeared in the U.S. military, as the U.S. Navy created a reserve force which allowed enlisted women to work as yeomen, radio operators, nurses, or in other support roles. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. National Archives
Close
18 / 20
Mobile X-rays were developed to aid doctors in performing battlefield surgeries. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. Army

Mobile X-rays were developed to aid doctors in performing battlefield surgeries. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. Army

Thursday, July 24, 2014
Mobile X-rays were developed to aid doctors in performing battlefield surgeries. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. Army
Close
19 / 20
Woodrow Wilson became the first U.S. president to make an official trip to Europe for the Paris peace conference. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. Library of Congress

Woodrow Wilson became the first U.S. president to make an official trip to Europe for the Paris peace conference. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. Library of Congress

Thursday, July 24, 2014
Woodrow Wilson became the first U.S. president to make an official trip to Europe for the Paris peace conference. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. Library of Congress
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Raising the Costa Concordia

Raising the Costa Concordia

Next Slideshows

Raising the Costa Concordia

Raising the Costa Concordia

The wreck of the Costa Concordia is refloated to be towed away for scrap.

Jul 23 2014
Waiting to die at Salvation House

Waiting to die at Salvation House

The city of Varanasi, on the banks of the River Ganges, is Hinduism's holiest city and many Hindus believe that dying there and having their remains scattered...

Jul 23 2014
China's food factories

China's food factories

Inside the food factories that are part of China's massive manufacturing sector.

Jul 22 2014
Evicted from skyscraper slum

Evicted from skyscraper slum

Venezuelan soldiers and officials begin moving hundreds of families out of a half-built 45-story skyscraper that dominates the Caracas skyline.

Jul 22 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast