Fishing for shark fin

<p>A sister ship of the Ocean Sunset is pictured fishing off of Ucluelet, British Columbia June 25, 2012. The Ocean Sunset is a commercial fishing boat that hunts sharks as well as other fish for their meat and fins. After the fishermen catch them, dogfish sharks are sent to a processing plant, the fins are removed and the body is skinned. The bellies are exported to Germany to be smoked for pub food, and the fins are sent to Asia, where they are used in shark fin soup - a delicacy in Chinese culture. Animal rights advocates criticise the shark fin harvest but others say that eating shark fins is an old cultural tradition. REUTERS/Ben Nelms </p>

<p>Jon Planes navigates his commercial fishing boat the Ocean Sunset in the Pacific Ocean off of Ucluelet, British Columbia June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms </p>

<p>A newly caught dogfish shark is tossed into a storage freezer below the ship's deck aboard the Ocean Sunset commercial fishing boat in the Pacific Ocean off of Ucluelet, British Columbia June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms </p>

<p>Jon Planes Jr., 31, prepares bait to lure sharks and halibut fish, while aboard the Ocean Sunset commercial fishing boat in the Pacific Ocean off of Ucluelet, British Columbia June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms </p>

<p>Ryan Planes, 26, attaches bait to hooks that will be used to lure sharks and halibut, aboard the Ocean Sunset commercial fishing boat in the Pacific Ocean off Ucluelet, British Columbia June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms </p>

<p>Ryan Planes climbs out of the ship's storage freezer aboard the Ocean Sunset commercial fishing boat in the Pacific Ocean off of Ucluelet, British Columbia June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms </p>

<p>A dogfish shark is pictured on blood-stained ice aboard the Ocean Sunset commercial fishing boat in the Pacific Ocean off of Ucluelet, British Columbia June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms </p>

<p>Newly caught dogfish sharks are pulled aboard the Ocean Sunset commercial fishing boat in the Pacific Ocean off of Ucluelet, British Columbia June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms </p>

<p>Jon Planes Jr., 31, picks a knife to gut a fish aboard the Ocean Sunset commercial fishing boat in the Pacific Ocean off of Ucluelet, British Columbia June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms </p>

<p>A freshly caught spring salmon is cleaned for dinner for the crew aboard the Ocean Sunset commercial fishing boat in the Pacific Ocean off of Ucluelet, British Columbia June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms </p>

<p>Ryan Planes, 26, takes a nap between baiting lines aboard the Ocean Sunset commercial fishing boat in the Pacific Ocean off of Ucluelet, British Columbia June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms </p>

<p>The Ocean Sunset commercial fishing boat heads back to land from the Pacific Ocean off of Ucluelet, British Columbia June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms </p>

<p>The Ocean Sunset commercial fishing boat is pictured in harbour in Ucluelet, British Columbia June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms </p>

<p>A family eats shark fin soup at Vancouver's Grand Honor Chinese restaurant in Vancouver, British Columbia July 1, 2012. Animal rights advocates criticise the shark fin harvest but others say that eating shark fins is an old cultural tradition. REUTERS/Ben Nelms </p>

<p>Audrey Pai (C) and Benjamin Leung eat a shark-free dinner at their wedding during the reception in Richmond, British Columbia July 21, 2012. Weddings that would traditionally have shark fin soup served at the reception are commonly becoming shark fin free. Animal rights advocates criticise the shark fin harvest but others say that eating shark fins is an old cultural tradition. REUTERS/Ben Nelms </p>

<p>A shark fin from a Chinese Herbal store is photographed in a studio in Vancouver, British Columbia July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms </p>

