Fishing for shark fin
A sister ship of the Ocean Sunset is pictured fishing off of Ucluelet, British Columbia June 25, 2012. The Ocean Sunset is a commercial fishing boat that hunts sharks as well as other fish for their meat and fins. After the fishermen catch them,...more
A sister ship of the Ocean Sunset is pictured fishing off of Ucluelet, British Columbia June 25, 2012. The Ocean Sunset is a commercial fishing boat that hunts sharks as well as other fish for their meat and fins. After the fishermen catch them, dogfish sharks are sent to a processing plant, the fins are removed and the body is skinned. The bellies are exported to Germany to be smoked for pub food, and the fins are sent to Asia, where they are used in shark fin soup - a delicacy in Chinese culture. Animal rights advocates criticise the shark fin harvest but others say that eating shark fins is an old cultural tradition. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
Jon Planes navigates his commercial fishing boat the Ocean Sunset in the Pacific Ocean off of Ucluelet, British Columbia June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
Jon Planes navigates his commercial fishing boat the Ocean Sunset in the Pacific Ocean off of Ucluelet, British Columbia June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
A newly caught dogfish shark is tossed into a storage freezer below the ship's deck aboard the Ocean Sunset commercial fishing boat in the Pacific Ocean off of Ucluelet, British Columbia June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
A newly caught dogfish shark is tossed into a storage freezer below the ship's deck aboard the Ocean Sunset commercial fishing boat in the Pacific Ocean off of Ucluelet, British Columbia June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
Jon Planes Jr., 31, prepares bait to lure sharks and halibut fish, while aboard the Ocean Sunset commercial fishing boat in the Pacific Ocean off of Ucluelet, British Columbia June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
Jon Planes Jr., 31, prepares bait to lure sharks and halibut fish, while aboard the Ocean Sunset commercial fishing boat in the Pacific Ocean off of Ucluelet, British Columbia June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
Ryan Planes, 26, attaches bait to hooks that will be used to lure sharks and halibut, aboard the Ocean Sunset commercial fishing boat in the Pacific Ocean off Ucluelet, British Columbia June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
Ryan Planes, 26, attaches bait to hooks that will be used to lure sharks and halibut, aboard the Ocean Sunset commercial fishing boat in the Pacific Ocean off Ucluelet, British Columbia June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
Ryan Planes climbs out of the ship's storage freezer aboard the Ocean Sunset commercial fishing boat in the Pacific Ocean off of Ucluelet, British Columbia June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
Ryan Planes climbs out of the ship's storage freezer aboard the Ocean Sunset commercial fishing boat in the Pacific Ocean off of Ucluelet, British Columbia June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
A dogfish shark is pictured on blood-stained ice aboard the Ocean Sunset commercial fishing boat in the Pacific Ocean off of Ucluelet, British Columbia June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
A dogfish shark is pictured on blood-stained ice aboard the Ocean Sunset commercial fishing boat in the Pacific Ocean off of Ucluelet, British Columbia June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
Newly caught dogfish sharks are pulled aboard the Ocean Sunset commercial fishing boat in the Pacific Ocean off of Ucluelet, British Columbia June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
Newly caught dogfish sharks are pulled aboard the Ocean Sunset commercial fishing boat in the Pacific Ocean off of Ucluelet, British Columbia June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
Jon Planes Jr., 31, picks a knife to gut a fish aboard the Ocean Sunset commercial fishing boat in the Pacific Ocean off of Ucluelet, British Columbia June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
Jon Planes Jr., 31, picks a knife to gut a fish aboard the Ocean Sunset commercial fishing boat in the Pacific Ocean off of Ucluelet, British Columbia June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
A freshly caught spring salmon is cleaned for dinner for the crew aboard the Ocean Sunset commercial fishing boat in the Pacific Ocean off of Ucluelet, British Columbia June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
A freshly caught spring salmon is cleaned for dinner for the crew aboard the Ocean Sunset commercial fishing boat in the Pacific Ocean off of Ucluelet, British Columbia June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
Ryan Planes, 26, takes a nap between baiting lines aboard the Ocean Sunset commercial fishing boat in the Pacific Ocean off of Ucluelet, British Columbia June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
Ryan Planes, 26, takes a nap between baiting lines aboard the Ocean Sunset commercial fishing boat in the Pacific Ocean off of Ucluelet, British Columbia June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
The Ocean Sunset commercial fishing boat heads back to land from the Pacific Ocean off of Ucluelet, British Columbia June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
The Ocean Sunset commercial fishing boat heads back to land from the Pacific Ocean off of Ucluelet, British Columbia June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
The Ocean Sunset commercial fishing boat is pictured in harbour in Ucluelet, British Columbia June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
The Ocean Sunset commercial fishing boat is pictured in harbour in Ucluelet, British Columbia June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
A family eats shark fin soup at Vancouver's Grand Honor Chinese restaurant in Vancouver, British Columbia July 1, 2012. Animal rights advocates criticise the shark fin harvest but others say that eating shark fins is an old cultural tradition....more
A family eats shark fin soup at Vancouver's Grand Honor Chinese restaurant in Vancouver, British Columbia July 1, 2012. Animal rights advocates criticise the shark fin harvest but others say that eating shark fins is an old cultural tradition. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
Audrey Pai (C) and Benjamin Leung eat a shark-free dinner at their wedding during the reception in Richmond, British Columbia July 21, 2012. Weddings that would traditionally have shark fin soup served at the reception are commonly becoming shark fin...more
Audrey Pai (C) and Benjamin Leung eat a shark-free dinner at their wedding during the reception in Richmond, British Columbia July 21, 2012. Weddings that would traditionally have shark fin soup served at the reception are commonly becoming shark fin free. Animal rights advocates criticise the shark fin harvest but others say that eating shark fins is an old cultural tradition. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
A shark fin from a Chinese Herbal store is photographed in a studio in Vancouver, British Columbia July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
A shark fin from a Chinese Herbal store is photographed in a studio in Vancouver, British Columbia July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
Next Slideshows
The pregnant princess
The Duchess of Cambridge leaves the hospital.
The worlds of Oscar Niemeyer
Oscar Niemeyer, a towering patriarch of modern architecture who shaped the look of contemporary Brazil and whose inventive, curved designs left their mark on...
San Francisco's "No" to nude
San Francisco passed a ban on public nakedness, though nudity would still be allowed at certain parades, fairs and festivals, as well as on designated nude...
Seeing music
“Music is a higher revelation than all wisdom and philosophy.” -- Ludwig van Beethoven.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.