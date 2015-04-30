Edition:
United States
Thu Apr 30, 2015

Five days under the rubble

Earthquake survivor Pema Lama, 15, is rescued by the Armed Police Force from the collapsed Hilton Hotel, five days after an earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Earthquake survivor Pema Lama, 15, is rescued by the Armed Police Force from the collapsed Hilton Hotel, five days after an earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal April 30, 2015.

Thursday, April 30, 2015
Earthquake survivor Pema Lama, 15, is rescued by the Armed Police Force from the collapsed Hilton Hotel, five days after an earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal April 30, 2015.
Hundreds of onlookers cheered as rescuers toiling amid the rubble left by Nepal's earthquake pulled the boy to safety, a rare moment of joy for a country struggling to cope with the disaster. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Hundreds of onlookers cheered as rescuers toiling amid the rubble left by Nepal's earthquake pulled the boy to safety, a rare moment of joy for a country struggling to cope with the disaster.

Thursday, April 30, 2015
Hundreds of onlookers cheered as rescuers toiling amid the rubble left by Nepal's earthquake pulled the boy to safety, a rare moment of joy for a country struggling to cope with the disaster.
Officials said the chances of finding more survivors were fading as the death toll neared 5,500, but Nepal's Armed Police Force managed to save Pema Lama from the collapsed ruins of Kathmandu's Hilton Hotel."I saw the police drilling for four hours to remove mounds of debris before they could pull him out," said Ambar Giri, a medical worker who was at the scene. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Officials said the chances of finding more survivors were fading as the death toll neared 5,500, but Nepal's Armed Police Force managed to save Pema Lama from the collapsed ruins of Kathmandu's Hilton Hotel."I saw the police drilling for four hours to remove mounds of debris before they could pull him out," said Ambar Giri, a medical worker who was at the scene.

Thursday, April 30, 2015
Officials said the chances of finding more survivors were fading as the death toll neared 5,500, but Nepal's Armed Police Force managed to save Pema Lama from the collapsed ruins of Kathmandu's Hilton Hotel."I saw the police drilling for four hours to remove mounds of debris before they could pull him out," said Ambar Giri, a medical worker who was at the scene.
"This is the first time ever that we have ever rescued a live person after 144 hours. I think this is exceptional case around the world where a live person has been rescued from a collapsed structure. Thank you so much," said rescue operations office, D.B. Kunwar. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

"This is the first time ever that we have ever rescued a live person after 144 hours. I think this is exceptional case around the world where a live person has been rescued from a collapsed structure. Thank you so much," said rescue operations office, D.B. Kunwar.

Thursday, April 30, 2015
"This is the first time ever that we have ever rescued a live person after 144 hours. I think this is exceptional case around the world where a live person has been rescued from a collapsed structure. Thank you so much," said rescue operations office, D.B. Kunwar.
Officials say his motorcycle saved Pema Lama from getting crushed. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Officials say his motorcycle saved Pema Lama from getting crushed.

Thursday, April 30, 2015
Officials say his motorcycle saved Pema Lama from getting crushed.
Survivor Pema Lama was rescued by Nepal's Armed Police Force and carried on a stretcher and in a neck brace to a waiting ambulance. A large crowd broke into applause when people saw that the teenager was alive. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Survivor Pema Lama was rescued by Nepal's Armed Police Force and carried on a stretcher and in a neck brace to a waiting ambulance. A large crowd broke into applause when people saw that the teenager was alive.

Thursday, April 30, 2015
Survivor Pema Lama was rescued by Nepal's Armed Police Force and carried on a stretcher and in a neck brace to a waiting ambulance. A large crowd broke into applause when people saw that the teenager was alive.
Lama was conscious, held the hand of one of his rescuers and looked towards a large group of photographers and television news crews as he was brought to safety, a Reuters photographer at the scene said. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Lama was conscious, held the hand of one of his rescuers and looked towards a large group of photographers and television news crews as he was brought to safety, a Reuters photographer at the scene said.

Thursday, April 30, 2015
Lama was conscious, held the hand of one of his rescuers and looked towards a large group of photographers and television news crews as he was brought to safety, a Reuters photographer at the scene said.
The rescuer, Nepali police official L.B. Basnet, told reporters the boy had spoken to him in the rubble and asked for water. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

The rescuer, Nepali police official L.B. Basnet, told reporters the boy had spoken to him in the rubble and asked for water.

Thursday, April 30, 2015
The rescuer, Nepali police official L.B. Basnet, told reporters the boy had spoken to him in the rubble and asked for water.
Members of the security forces hoisted Nepali police official L.B. Basnet onto their shoulders to more cheers from the crowd. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Members of the security forces hoisted Nepali police official L.B. Basnet onto their shoulders to more cheers from the crowd.

Thursday, April 30, 2015
Members of the security forces hoisted Nepali police official L.B. Basnet onto their shoulders to more cheers from the crowd.
Several bodies were also found in the rubble of the hotel on Thursday, where heavy rain earlier in the day had hampered rescue efforts. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Several bodies were also found in the rubble of the hotel on Thursday, where heavy rain earlier in the day had hampered rescue efforts.

Thursday, April 30, 2015
Several bodies were also found in the rubble of the hotel on Thursday, where heavy rain earlier in the day had hampered rescue efforts.
The war in Vietnam

The war in Vietnam

The war in Vietnam

The war in Vietnam

Forty years ago North Vietnamese troops captured Saigon, ending a war that lasted thirty years.

Apr 29 2015
Nepal hit by devastating earthquake

Nepal hit by devastating earthquake

The aftermath of the earthquake in Nepal.

Apr 29 2015
Explosions from the sky

Explosions from the sky

Chaos and confusion after barrel bombs are dropped by pro-Assad forces on neighborhoods in Aleppo.

Apr 29 2015
Yemen airport bombed

Yemen airport bombed

Saudi-led coalition jets bombs the runway of Sanaa airport to prevent an Iranian plane from landing.

Apr 29 2015

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

