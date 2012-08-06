Five way kidney transplant
Honica Brittman waits to take part in a five-way organ transplant swap in New York, August 1, 2012. Brittman donated a kidney for transplant as part of chain of kidney donations that allowed five people to receive a transplanted kidney over a two day...more
Honica Brittman waits to take part in a five-way organ transplant swap in New York, August 1, 2012. Brittman donated a kidney for transplant as part of chain of kidney donations that allowed five people to receive a transplanted kidney over a two day period. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A surgical team prepares Adam Abernathy for surgery to receive a donated kidney as part of a five-way organ transplant swap in New York, August 1, 2012. Abernathy's partner David Ferguson donated a kidney for transplant to a stranger while at the...more
A surgical team prepares Adam Abernathy for surgery to receive a donated kidney as part of a five-way organ transplant swap in New York, August 1, 2012. Abernathy's partner David Ferguson donated a kidney for transplant to a stranger while at the same time someone donated a kidney to Abernathy as part of chain of kidney donations that allowed five people to receive a transplanted kidney of a two day period. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
David Ferguson listens to a doctor's instructions as he waits to donate a kidney as part of a five-way organ transplant swap in New York, August 1, 2012. Ferguson's partner Adam Abernathy received a donated a kidney for transplant from a stranger...more
David Ferguson listens to a doctor's instructions as he waits to donate a kidney as part of a five-way organ transplant swap in New York, August 1, 2012. Ferguson's partner Adam Abernathy received a donated a kidney for transplant from a stranger while Ferguson's donated kidney went to another person as part of chain of kidney donations that allowed five people to receive a transplanted kidney over a two day period. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Adam Abernathy frowns as a nurse puts an IV in his arm as he waits to receive a donated kidney as part of a five-way organ transplant swap in New York, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Adam Abernathy frowns as a nurse puts an IV in his arm as he waits to receive a donated kidney as part of a five-way organ transplant swap in New York, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Surgeon Karim Zalazun looks at a monitor displaying a donor kidney for patient Adam Abernathy, who participated in a five-way organ transplant swap, in New York, August 1, 2012. The health dangers for kidney donors is believed to be low. The risk of...more
Surgeon Karim Zalazun looks at a monitor displaying a donor kidney for patient Adam Abernathy, who participated in a five-way organ transplant swap, in New York, August 1, 2012. The health dangers for kidney donors is believed to be low. The risk of death from the surgery is 1 in 1,700, according to the National Kidney Foundation, and life expectancy is said to be unchanged with one kidney. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Adam Abernathy walks to surgery to receive a donated kidney as part of a five-way organ transplant swap in New York, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Adam Abernathy walks to surgery to receive a donated kidney as part of a five-way organ transplant swap in New York, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Surgeon James Guarrera harvests the damaged kidney of patient Adam Abernathy as part of a five-way organ transplant swap in New York, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Surgeon James Guarrera harvests the damaged kidney of patient Adam Abernathy as part of a five-way organ transplant swap in New York, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Honica Brittman (R) listens to a doctor's instructions as she waits to take part in a five-way organ transplant swap in New York, August 1, 2012. Brittman donated a kidney for transplant as part of chain of kidney donations that allowed five people...more
Honica Brittman (R) listens to a doctor's instructions as she waits to take part in a five-way organ transplant swap in New York, August 1, 2012. Brittman donated a kidney for transplant as part of chain of kidney donations that allowed five people to receive a transplanted kidney over a two day period. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
David Ferguson looks in on his partner Adam Abernathy prior to them participating in a five-way organ transplant swap in New York, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
David Ferguson looks in on his partner Adam Abernathy prior to them participating in a five-way organ transplant swap in New York, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Surgeon James Guarrera prepares a donated harvested kidney to transplant into patient Adam Abernathy as part of a five-way organ transplant swap in New York, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Surgeon James Guarrera prepares a donated harvested kidney to transplant into patient Adam Abernathy as part of a five-way organ transplant swap in New York, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A nurse puts an IV in the arm of David Ferguson as he waits to donate a kidney as part of a five-way organ transplant swap in New York, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A nurse puts an IV in the arm of David Ferguson as he waits to donate a kidney as part of a five-way organ transplant swap in New York, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Surgeon Lloyd Ratner looks at a monitor displaying a donor kidney for patient Adam Abernathy, who participated in a five-way organ transplant swap, in New York, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Surgeon Lloyd Ratner looks at a monitor displaying a donor kidney for patient Adam Abernathy, who participated in a five-way organ transplant swap, in New York, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Surgeon James Guarrera carries a donated harvested kidney to transplant into patient Adam Abernathy as part of a five-way organ transplant swap in New York, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Surgeon James Guarrera carries a donated harvested kidney to transplant into patient Adam Abernathy as part of a five-way organ transplant swap in New York, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Surgeon James Guarrera (R) implants a donated harvested kidney to transplant into patient Adam Abernathy as part of a five-way organ transplant swap in New York, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Surgeon James Guarrera (R) implants a donated harvested kidney to transplant into patient Adam Abernathy as part of a five-way organ transplant swap in New York, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Surgeon James Guarrera prepares a donated harvested kidney to transplant into patient Adam Abernathy as part of a five-way organ transplant swap in New York, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Surgeon James Guarrera prepares a donated harvested kidney to transplant into patient Adam Abernathy as part of a five-way organ transplant swap in New York, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Surgeon James Guarrera harvests the damaged kidney of patient Adam Abernathy as part of a five-way organ transplant swap in New York, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Surgeon James Guarrera harvests the damaged kidney of patient Adam Abernathy as part of a five-way organ transplant swap in New York, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Adam Abernathy is prepared for surgery to receive a donated kidney as part of a five-way organ transplant swap in New York, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Adam Abernathy is prepared for surgery to receive a donated kidney as part of a five-way organ transplant swap in New York, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Surgeons Lloyd Ratner (R) and Karim Zalazun (L) harvest a donor kidney for patient Andrew Abernathy, who participated in a five-way organ transplant swap, in New York, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Surgeons Lloyd Ratner (R) and Karim Zalazun (L) harvest a donor kidney for patient Andrew Abernathy, who participated in a five-way organ transplant swap, in New York, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Members of a surgical team implant a donated harvested kidney to transplant into patient Adam Abernathy as part of a five-way organ transplant swap in New York, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Members of a surgical team implant a donated harvested kidney to transplant into patient Adam Abernathy as part of a five-way organ transplant swap in New York, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Adam Abernathy is prepared for surgery to receive a donated kidney as part of a five-way organ transplant swap in New York, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Adam Abernathy is prepared for surgery to receive a donated kidney as part of a five-way organ transplant swap in New York, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Next Slideshows
The state of Brazil's Amazon
In the 19 months since Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff took office, longstanding rules that curtail deforestation and protect millions of square kilometers of...
Israel's ultra-orthodox
A look at the lives of ultra-orthodox Jews in Israel.
The school that trained Ye Shiwen
Double Olympic gold medallist Ye Shiwen trained at the Chen Jing Lun Sports School when she was young. The slogan, "Today's sports school student, tomorrow's...
Solar India
Life in a remote Indian village used to grind to a standstill as darkness descended. The arrival of solar power last year has changed all that.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.