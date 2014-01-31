Edition:
Flamenco fashion

<p>A model presents a creation by Mari Carmen Cruz during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>Models present creations by Inma Castrejon during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville January 31, 2014. The show will run until February 2. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>A model wearing a creation by Ana Moron smiles backstage during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville January 31, 2014. The show will run until February 2. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Mari Carmen Cruz during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>A model gestures as she presents a creation by Mari Carmen Cruz during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>Models present creations by Mari Carmen Cruz during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>Spanish model Vanesa Soler, 28, wearing a creation by La Casa de Mary poses backstage during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>Spanish model Macarena Martin, 25, wearing a creation by Inma Castrejon poses backstage during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Pilar Muratori during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville, Spain, January 30, 2014. The show will run until February 2. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>Spanish model Vicky Manzano, 28, wearing a creation by Antonio Gutierrez poses backstage during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Rafnuro during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>Spanish model Ana Moreno, 20, wearing a creation by Antonio Gutierrez, poses backstage during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Carmen G. Vazquez during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Antonio Gutierrez during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Carmen G. Vazquez during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>Spanish model Maria Gutierrez, 17, wearing a creation by Antonio Gutierrez, poses backstage during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Maria de Gracia Diseno during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>Spanish model Mercedes Molina, 19, wearing a creation by Rafnuro, poses backstage during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>Models present creations by Antonio Gutierrez during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>Spanish model Rocio Barea, 20, wearing a creation by Leticia Dominguez poses backstage during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

