Flamenco fashion
A model presents a creation by Mari Carmen Cruz during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Models present creations by Inma Castrejon during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville January 31, 2014. The show will run until February 2. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A model wearing a creation by Ana Moron smiles backstage during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville January 31, 2014. The show will run until February 2. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A model presents a creation by Mari Carmen Cruz during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A model gestures as she presents a creation by Mari Carmen Cruz during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Models present creations by Mari Carmen Cruz during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Spanish model Vanesa Soler, 28, wearing a creation by La Casa de Mary poses backstage during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Spanish model Macarena Martin, 25, wearing a creation by Inma Castrejon poses backstage during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A model presents a creation by Pilar Muratori during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville, Spain, January 30, 2014. The show will run until February 2. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Spanish model Vicky Manzano, 28, wearing a creation by Antonio Gutierrez poses backstage during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A model presents a creation by Rafnuro during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Spanish model Ana Moreno, 20, wearing a creation by Antonio Gutierrez, poses backstage during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A model presents a creation by Carmen G. Vazquez during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A model presents a creation by Antonio Gutierrez during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A model presents a creation by Carmen G. Vazquez during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Spanish model Maria Gutierrez, 17, wearing a creation by Antonio Gutierrez, poses backstage during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A model presents a creation by Maria de Gracia Diseno during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Spanish model Mercedes Molina, 19, wearing a creation by Rafnuro, poses backstage during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Models present creations by Antonio Gutierrez during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Spanish model Rocio Barea, 20, wearing a creation by Leticia Dominguez poses backstage during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
