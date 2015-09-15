Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Sep 15, 2015 | 7:46pm EDT

Flash floods hit Utah

A girl jumps off a mound of dirt that was piled up with one of the vehicles found after a flash flood, in Hildale, Utah, September 15, 2015. Flash floods killed nine people near Utah's border with Arizona when a "large wall of water" triggered by heavy rain pounding nearby canyons swept them away in their cars, officials said on Tuesday. REUTERS/David Becker

A girl jumps off a mound of dirt that was piled up with one of the vehicles found after a flash flood, in Hildale, Utah, September 15, 2015. Flash floods killed nine people near Utah's border with Arizona when a "large wall of water" triggered by...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
A girl jumps off a mound of dirt that was piled up with one of the vehicles found after a flash flood, in Hildale, Utah, September 15, 2015. Flash floods killed nine people near Utah's border with Arizona when a "large wall of water" triggered by heavy rain pounding nearby canyons swept them away in their cars, officials said on Tuesday. REUTERS/David Becker
Close
1 / 18
Residents search along the Short Creek bank after a flash flood in Hildale, Utah, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Residents search along the Short Creek bank after a flash flood in Hildale, Utah, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Residents search along the Short Creek bank after a flash flood in Hildale, Utah, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker
Close
2 / 18
Residents walk along a street after a flash flood in Hildale, Utah, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Residents walk along a street after a flash flood in Hildale, Utah, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Residents walk along a street after a flash flood in Hildale, Utah, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker
Close
3 / 18
Residents look down a 50-foot gorge that was created after a flash flood in Hildale, Utah, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Residents look down a 50-foot gorge that was created after a flash flood in Hildale, Utah, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Residents look down a 50-foot gorge that was created after a flash flood in Hildale, Utah, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker
Close
4 / 18
Residents watch rescuers search along the Short Creek after a flash flood in Hildale, Utah, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Residents watch rescuers search along the Short Creek after a flash flood in Hildale, Utah, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Residents watch rescuers search along the Short Creek after a flash flood in Hildale, Utah, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker
Close
5 / 18
Residents search along the Short Creek bank after a flash flood in Hildale, Utah, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Residents search along the Short Creek bank after a flash flood in Hildale, Utah, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Residents search along the Short Creek bank after a flash flood in Hildale, Utah, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker
Close
6 / 18
Residents look down a 50-foot gorge that was created after a flash flood in Hildale, Utah, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Residents look down a 50-foot gorge that was created after a flash flood in Hildale, Utah, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Residents look down a 50-foot gorge that was created after a flash flood in Hildale, Utah, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker
Close
7 / 18
A resident takes pictures of an estimated 50-foot deep gorge that was created after a flash flood in Hildale, Utah, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

A resident takes pictures of an estimated 50-foot deep gorge that was created after a flash flood in Hildale, Utah, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
A resident takes pictures of an estimated 50-foot deep gorge that was created after a flash flood in Hildale, Utah, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker
Close
8 / 18
Residents walk across one of the many flooded streets after a flash flood in Hildale, Utah, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Residents walk across one of the many flooded streets after a flash flood in Hildale, Utah, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Residents walk across one of the many flooded streets after a flash flood in Hildale, Utah, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker
Close
9 / 18
Residents search along the Short Creek after a flash flood in Hildale, Utah, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Residents search along the Short Creek after a flash flood in Hildale, Utah, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Residents search along the Short Creek after a flash flood in Hildale, Utah, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker
Close
10 / 18
Residents look down an estimated 50-foot deep gorge that was created after a flash flood in Hildale, Utah, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Residents look down an estimated 50-foot deep gorge that was created after a flash flood in Hildale, Utah, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Residents look down an estimated 50-foot deep gorge that was created after a flash flood in Hildale, Utah, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker
Close
11 / 18
Residents watch rescuers search along the Short Creek after a flash flood in Hildale, Utah, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Residents watch rescuers search along the Short Creek after a flash flood in Hildale, Utah, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Residents watch rescuers search along the Short Creek after a flash flood in Hildale, Utah, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker
Close
12 / 18
Rescuers walk along the bank of Short Creek while searching for missing residents after a flash flood in Hildale, Utah, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Rescuers walk along the bank of Short Creek while searching for missing residents after a flash flood in Hildale, Utah, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Rescuers walk along the bank of Short Creek while searching for missing residents after a flash flood in Hildale, Utah, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker
Close
13 / 18
Residents watch rescuers search along the Short Creek after a flash flood in Hildale, Utah, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Residents watch rescuers search along the Short Creek after a flash flood in Hildale, Utah, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Residents watch rescuers search along the Short Creek after a flash flood in Hildale, Utah, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker
Close
14 / 18
Rescuers search along the Short Creek bank after a flash flood in Hildale, Utah, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Rescuers search along the Short Creek bank after a flash flood in Hildale, Utah, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Rescuers search along the Short Creek bank after a flash flood in Hildale, Utah, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker
Close
15 / 18
Residents walk along the bank of Short Creek while searching for missing residents after a flash flood in Hildale, Utah, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Residents walk along the bank of Short Creek while searching for missing residents after a flash flood in Hildale, Utah, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Residents walk along the bank of Short Creek while searching for missing residents after a flash flood in Hildale, Utah, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker
Close
16 / 18
Construction equipments clear debris after a flash flood in Hildale, Utah, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Construction equipments clear debris after a flash flood in Hildale, Utah, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Construction equipments clear debris after a flash flood in Hildale, Utah, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker
Close
17 / 18
Residents walk through a debris-covered street after flash floods in Hildale, Utah, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Residents walk through a debris-covered street after flash floods in Hildale, Utah, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Residents walk through a debris-covered street after flash floods in Hildale, Utah, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Who has nukes?

Who has nukes?

Next Slideshows

Who has nukes?

Who has nukes?

The countries in the world's nuclear club.

Sep 15 2015
Spotted at NYFW

Spotted at NYFW

Front row faces at New York Fashion Week.

Sep 15 2015
Disputes in the South China Sea

Disputes in the South China Sea

China claims 90 percent of the South China Sea, its claims overlapping with those of Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Taiwan.

Sep 15 2015
Hungary locks down border

Hungary locks down border

Migrants and refugees are stuck at the border with Hungary after the right-wing government shut the main land route for migrants into the European Union.

Sep 15 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast