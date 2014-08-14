Flash floods in Long Island
A man walks down a flooded road in Islip, New York August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Adelmo Perez uses a truck and plow to push water out of a housing complex parking lot in North Babylon, New York August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A resident watches as emergency personnel drive their truck through a flooded intersection in Islip, New York August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Pedestrians work their way through a flooded intersection in Islip, New York August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man keeps his belongings dry as he walks down a flooded road in Islip, New York August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman holds her daughter as they watch a Long Island Rail Road train drive through a flooded intersection in Islip, New York August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A resident uses his all-terrain vehicle to slow down emergency personnel as they drive down a flooded street in Islip, New York August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Children play in the flooded parking lot of a housing complex in Islip, New York August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A resident carries a bag of groceries down a flooded road in Bay Shore, New York August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Emergency personnel drive down a flooded street in Islip, New York August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cars drive through a flooded intersection in Islip, New York August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Children play in the flooded parking lot of a housing complex in Islip, New York August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Children play in the flooded parking lot of a housing complex in Islip, New York August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Residents watch as a truck is driven down a flooded street in Islip, New York August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man keeps his belongings dry as he walks down a flooded road in Islip, New York August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A motorist walks back to his stranded vehicle on a flooded road in Bay Shore, New York August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Two men ride bicycles down a flooded road in Islip, New York August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A motorist whose car has been immobilized by flooding on the Southern State Parkway waits for assistance near Babylon, New York August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
