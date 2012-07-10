Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jul 9, 2012 | 8:05pm EDT

Flash floods sweep Russia

<p>Water streams out of a hose, placed by members of the Emergencies Ministry, to dewater the flooded town of Krymsk in Krasnodar region, southern Russia July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko </p>

Water streams out of a hose, placed by members of the Emergencies Ministry, to dewater the flooded town of Krymsk in Krasnodar region, southern Russia July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Monday, July 09, 2012

Water streams out of a hose, placed by members of the Emergencies Ministry, to dewater the flooded town of Krymsk in Krasnodar region, southern Russia July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Close
1 / 16
<p>A woman speaks as she stands in a street, hit by floods, in the town of Krymsk in Krasnodar region, southern Russia, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko </p>

A woman speaks as she stands in a street, hit by floods, in the town of Krymsk in Krasnodar region, southern Russia, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Monday, July 09, 2012

A woman speaks as she stands in a street, hit by floods, in the town of Krymsk in Krasnodar region, southern Russia, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Close
2 / 16
<p>Local residents stand in a flooded courtyard of a house in the town of Krymsk, which has been seriously damaged by floods, in the Krasnodar region, southern Russia, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko </p>

Local residents stand in a flooded courtyard of a house in the town of Krymsk, which has been seriously damaged by floods, in the Krasnodar region, southern Russia, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Monday, July 09, 2012

Local residents stand in a flooded courtyard of a house in the town of Krymsk, which has been seriously damaged by floods, in the Krasnodar region, southern Russia, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Close
3 / 16
<p>Employees of a workshop produce coffins for flood victims at a city cemetery in the town of Krymsk in Krasnodar region, southern Russia, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko </p>

Employees of a workshop produce coffins for flood victims at a city cemetery in the town of Krymsk in Krasnodar region, southern Russia, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Monday, July 09, 2012

Employees of a workshop produce coffins for flood victims at a city cemetery in the town of Krymsk in Krasnodar region, southern Russia, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Close
4 / 16
<p>A local resident passes by a damaged car stuck in a flooded street in the town of Krymsk in Krasnodar region, southern Russia, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko</p>

A local resident passes by a damaged car stuck in a flooded street in the town of Krymsk in Krasnodar region, southern Russia, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Monday, July 09, 2012

A local resident passes by a damaged car stuck in a flooded street in the town of Krymsk in Krasnodar region, southern Russia, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Close
5 / 16
<p>Acquaintances of Pyotr Ostapenko, 35, a flood victim, mourn inside a church during a religious ceremony before the funeral in the village of Moldavanskoye outside Krymsk in Krasnodar region, southern Russia, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko </p>

Acquaintances of Pyotr Ostapenko, 35, a flood victim, mourn inside a church during a religious ceremony before the funeral in the village of Moldavanskoye outside Krymsk in Krasnodar region, southern Russia, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko ...more

Monday, July 09, 2012

Acquaintances of Pyotr Ostapenko, 35, a flood victim, mourn inside a church during a religious ceremony before the funeral in the village of Moldavanskoye outside Krymsk in Krasnodar region, southern Russia, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Close
6 / 16
<p>A local resident and a dog cross a flooded street in the town of Krymsk in Krasnodar region, southern Russia, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko </p>

A local resident and a dog cross a flooded street in the town of Krymsk in Krasnodar region, southern Russia, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Monday, July 09, 2012

A local resident and a dog cross a flooded street in the town of Krymsk in Krasnodar region, southern Russia, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Close
7 / 16
<p>A man stands inside a house damaged by floods in the town of Krymsk in the Krasnodar region, southern Russia, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko </p>

A man stands inside a house damaged by floods in the town of Krymsk in the Krasnodar region, southern Russia, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Monday, July 09, 2012

A man stands inside a house damaged by floods in the town of Krymsk in the Krasnodar region, southern Russia, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Close
8 / 16
<p>A local resident walks with her child through a flooded street in the southern Russian town of Krymsk July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Vladimir Anosov</p>

A local resident walks with her child through a flooded street in the southern Russian town of Krymsk July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Vladimir Anosov

Monday, July 09, 2012

A local resident walks with her child through a flooded street in the southern Russian town of Krymsk July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Vladimir Anosov

Close
9 / 16
<p>People look through lists with information, left by local residents to be found by their acquaintances, after floods in the town of Krymsk in Krasnodar region, southern Russia, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko </p>

People look through lists with information, left by local residents to be found by their acquaintances, after floods in the town of Krymsk in Krasnodar region, southern Russia, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Monday, July 09, 2012

People look through lists with information, left by local residents to be found by their acquaintances, after floods in the town of Krymsk in Krasnodar region, southern Russia, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Close
10 / 16
<p>A local resident stands near a damaged car stuck in a flooded street in the town of Krymsk in Krasnodar region, southern Russia, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko </p>

A local resident stands near a damaged car stuck in a flooded street in the town of Krymsk in Krasnodar region, southern Russia, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Monday, July 09, 2012

A local resident stands near a damaged car stuck in a flooded street in the town of Krymsk in Krasnodar region, southern Russia, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Close
11 / 16
<p>Local residents work amidst the debris of a house, damaged by floods, in the town of Krymsk in Krasnodar region, southern Russia, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko</p>

Local residents work amidst the debris of a house, damaged by floods, in the town of Krymsk in Krasnodar region, southern Russia, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Monday, July 09, 2012

Local residents work amidst the debris of a house, damaged by floods, in the town of Krymsk in Krasnodar region, southern Russia, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Close
12 / 16
<p>A local resident pulls his bicycle along a flooded street in the town of Krymsk in Krasnodar region, southern Russia, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko</p>

A local resident pulls his bicycle along a flooded street in the town of Krymsk in Krasnodar region, southern Russia, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Monday, July 09, 2012

A local resident pulls his bicycle along a flooded street in the town of Krymsk in Krasnodar region, southern Russia, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Close
13 / 16
<p>Local residents ride a car and a bicycle while moving along a flooded street in the town of Krymsk in Krasnodar region, southern Russia, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko </p>

Local residents ride a car and a bicycle while moving along a flooded street in the town of Krymsk in Krasnodar region, southern Russia, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Monday, July 09, 2012

Local residents ride a car and a bicycle while moving along a flooded street in the town of Krymsk in Krasnodar region, southern Russia, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Close
14 / 16
<p>Local residents look at flooded property near the southern Russian town of Krymsk July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Vladimir Anosov </p>

Local residents look at flooded property near the southern Russian town of Krymsk July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Vladimir Anosov

Monday, July 09, 2012

Local residents look at flooded property near the southern Russian town of Krymsk July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Vladimir Anosov

Close
15 / 16
<p>A local resident looks at a submerged car in a flooded street in the village of Novoukrainsk, near the southern Russian town of Krymsk, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/VladimirAnosov </p>

A local resident looks at a submerged car in a flooded street in the village of Novoukrainsk, near the southern Russian town of Krymsk, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/VladimirAnosov

Monday, July 09, 2012

A local resident looks at a submerged car in a flooded street in the village of Novoukrainsk, near the southern Russian town of Krymsk, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/VladimirAnosov

Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Crisis in Syria

Crisis in Syria

Next Slideshows

Crisis in Syria

Crisis in Syria

The bloodshed on the streets of Syria.

Jul 09 2012
Hugo Chavez's cancer battle

Hugo Chavez's cancer battle

A look at the Venezuelan president's year-long battle with cancer and his health since a malignant, baseball-sized tumor had been removed from his pelvis.

Jul 09 2012
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jul 06 2012
Dalai Lama's life in exile

Dalai Lama's life in exile

A look at the life of Tenzin Gyatso, the 14th Dalai Lama of Tibet.

Jul 06 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast