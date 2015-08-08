Edition:
Flashback: Aurora movie massacre

Colorado movie shooter James Eagan Holmes makes his first court appearance in Aurora, Colorado, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/RJ Sangosti/Pool

Colorado movie shooter James Eagan Holmes makes his first court appearance in Aurora, Colorado, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/RJ Sangosti/Pool

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2012
Colorado movie shooter James Eagan Holmes makes his first court appearance in Aurora, Colorado, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/RJ Sangosti/Pool
Police investigate at the movie theater where 12 people were killed and 70 wounded as they watched a midnight premiere of a Batman film in Aurora, Colorado July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Police investigate at the movie theater where 12 people were killed and 70 wounded as they watched a midnight premiere of a Batman film in Aurora, Colorado July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2012
Police investigate at the movie theater where 12 people were killed and 70 wounded as they watched a midnight premiere of a Batman film in Aurora, Colorado July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
The Century 16 Theatre in Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Evan Semon

The Century 16 Theatre in Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Evan Semon

Reuters / Friday, July 20, 2012
The Century 16 Theatre in Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Evan Semon
Police examine the car of James Eagen Holmes behind the theater in Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/John Wark

Police examine the car of James Eagen Holmes behind the theater in Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/John Wark

Reuters / Friday, July 20, 2012
Police examine the car of James Eagen Holmes behind the theater in Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/John Wark
Investigators examine the shooting suspect's vehicle in Aurora, Colorado on July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Hatfield

Investigators examine the shooting suspect's vehicle in Aurora, Colorado on July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Hatfield

Reuters / Friday, July 20, 2012
Investigators examine the shooting suspect's vehicle in Aurora, Colorado on July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Hatfield
Tom Sullivan holds up a photo of his son Alex Sullivan pleading the media to help find him, outside Gateway High School a few blocks from the scene of the Century 16 Theatre shootings in Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/ Evan Semon

Tom Sullivan holds up a photo of his son Alex Sullivan pleading the media to help find him, outside Gateway High School a few blocks from the scene of the Century 16 Theatre shootings in Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/ Evan Semon

Reuters / Friday, July 20, 2012
Tom Sullivan holds up a photo of his son Alex Sullivan pleading the media to help find him, outside Gateway High School a few blocks from the scene of the Century 16 Theatre shootings in Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/ Evan Semon
Law enforcement officers line a window with wires for an explosion at the apartment where James Eagan Holmes lived in Aurora, Colorado, July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Law enforcement officers line a window with wires for an explosion at the apartment where James Eagan Holmes lived in Aurora, Colorado, July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / Saturday, July 21, 2012
Law enforcement officers line a window with wires for an explosion at the apartment where James Eagan Holmes lived in Aurora, Colorado, July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
An investigator carries out a computer hard drive from the apartment of James Holmes in Aurora, Colorado July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jeremy Papasso

An investigator carries out a computer hard drive from the apartment of James Holmes in Aurora, Colorado July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jeremy Papasso

Reuters / Saturday, September 22, 2012
An investigator carries out a computer hard drive from the apartment of James Holmes in Aurora, Colorado July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jeremy Papasso
Firefighters move a propane tank outside the apartment complex where James Eagan Holmes lived in Aurora, Colorado July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Firefighters move a propane tank outside the apartment complex where James Eagan Holmes lived in Aurora, Colorado July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / Saturday, July 21, 2012
Firefighters move a propane tank outside the apartment complex where James Eagan Holmes lived in Aurora, Colorado July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Denise Paba, who lost her 6-year-old niece Veronica Moser, cries during a memorial for victims behind the theatre in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Denise Paba, who lost her 6-year-old niece Veronica Moser, cries during a memorial for victims behind the theatre in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, July 22, 2012
Denise Paba, who lost her 6-year-old niece Veronica Moser, cries during a memorial for victims behind the theatre in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A Batman logo is covered in dirt at the memorial for victims of the movie theater shooting in Aurora July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A Batman logo is covered in dirt at the memorial for victims of the movie theater shooting in Aurora July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Wednesday, July 25, 2012
A Batman logo is covered in dirt at the memorial for victims of the movie theater shooting in Aurora July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
People participate in a vigil for victims behind the theatre where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People participate in a vigil for victims behind the theatre where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, July 22, 2012
People participate in a vigil for victims behind the theatre where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A family portrait of shooting victim Gordon Cowden is seen behind a cross at a memorial site for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A family portrait of shooting victim Gordon Cowden is seen behind a cross at a memorial site for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, July 24, 2012
A family portrait of shooting victim Gordon Cowden is seen behind a cross at a memorial site for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Marlene Knobbe (2nd R), grandmother of massacre victim Micayla Medek waves as Medek's casket is loaded into a hearse after her funeral in Aurora July 26, 2012. Standing (L-R) is Medek's cousin James Vigil, brother Shane and Kailyn Vigil, second cousin. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Marlene Knobbe (2nd R), grandmother of massacre victim Micayla Medek waves as Medek's casket is loaded into a hearse after her funeral in Aurora July 26, 2012. Standing (L-R) is Medek's cousin James Vigil, brother Shane and Kailyn Vigil, second...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 26, 2012
Marlene Knobbe (2nd R), grandmother of massacre victim Micayla Medek waves as Medek's casket is loaded into a hearse after her funeral in Aurora July 26, 2012. Standing (L-R) is Medek's cousin James Vigil, brother Shane and Kailyn Vigil, second cousin. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Pallbearers escort the casket of Alexander J. "AJ" Boik to a hearse after Boik's funeral in Aurora, Colorado July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Pallbearers escort the casket of Alexander J. "AJ" Boik to a hearse after Boik's funeral in Aurora, Colorado July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Friday, July 27, 2012
Pallbearers escort the casket of Alexander J. "AJ" Boik to a hearse after Boik's funeral in Aurora, Colorado July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Naomi Hicks (R) hugs a woman at a memorial for victims, behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Naomi Hicks (R) hugs a woman at a memorial for victims, behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Saturday, July 21, 2012
Naomi Hicks (R) hugs a woman at a memorial for victims, behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A sign is seen at a memorial for the theater-goers killed in the July 20, 2012 mass shooting, in Aurora, Colorado July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A sign is seen at a memorial for the theater-goers killed in the July 20, 2012 mass shooting, in Aurora, Colorado July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Friday, July 27, 2012
A sign is seen at a memorial for the theater-goers killed in the July 20, 2012 mass shooting, in Aurora, Colorado July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Students grieve as they leave a memorial honoring AJ Boik, who was killed in the shooting, in Aurora, Colorado July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Students grieve as they leave a memorial honoring AJ Boik, who was killed in the shooting, in Aurora, Colorado July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Saturday, July 21, 2012
Students grieve as they leave a memorial honoring AJ Boik, who was killed in the shooting, in Aurora, Colorado July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Windan Palmer, 2, runs around pinwheels set up as a memorial to those killed in Aurora, Colorado July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Windan Palmer, 2, runs around pinwheels set up as a memorial to those killed in Aurora, Colorado July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Saturday, July 28, 2012
Windan Palmer, 2, runs around pinwheels set up as a memorial to those killed in Aurora, Colorado July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Victims and family of victims wearing Batman clothes arrive for the second court appearance of James Holmes, in Centennial, Colorado July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Victims and family of victims wearing Batman clothes arrive for the second court appearance of James Holmes, in Centennial, Colorado July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Monday, July 30, 2012
Victims and family of victims wearing Batman clothes arrive for the second court appearance of James Holmes, in Centennial, Colorado July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Rita Paulina, shot twice in the arm and once in the leg, leaves the second court appearance of James Holmes in Centennial, Colorado July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Rita Paulina, shot twice in the arm and once in the leg, leaves the second court appearance of James Holmes in Centennial, Colorado July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Monday, July 30, 2012
Rita Paulina, shot twice in the arm and once in the leg, leaves the second court appearance of James Holmes in Centennial, Colorado July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A new sign adorns Theater 9 during the reopening and remembrance of the Century Aurora Theater in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013. REUTERS/RJ Sangosti/Pool

A new sign adorns Theater 9 during the reopening and remembrance of the Century Aurora Theater in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013. REUTERS/RJ Sangosti/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, January 17, 2013
A new sign adorns Theater 9 during the reopening and remembrance of the Century Aurora Theater in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013. REUTERS/RJ Sangosti/Pool
Shooting victim Pierce O'Farrill and other guests wait before the reopening and remembrance of the Century Aurora Theater in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013. REUTERS/RJ Sangosti/Pool

Shooting victim Pierce O'Farrill and other guests wait before the reopening and remembrance of the Century Aurora Theater in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013. REUTERS/RJ Sangosti/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, January 17, 2013
Shooting victim Pierce O'Farrill and other guests wait before the reopening and remembrance of the Century Aurora Theater in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013. REUTERS/RJ Sangosti/Pool
Jansen Young (L) who was in theater 9 with slain victim Jonathan Blunk, stands with her aunt Sherrie Hawley after the reopening and remembrance of the Century Aurora Theater in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013. REUTERS/ RJ Sangosti/Pool

Jansen Young (L) who was in theater 9 with slain victim Jonathan Blunk, stands with her aunt Sherrie Hawley after the reopening and remembrance of the Century Aurora Theater in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013. REUTERS/ RJ Sangosti/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, January 17, 2013
Jansen Young (L) who was in theater 9 with slain victim Jonathan Blunk, stands with her aunt Sherrie Hawley after the reopening and remembrance of the Century Aurora Theater in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013. REUTERS/ RJ Sangosti/Pool
Arlene and Robert Holmes, parents of James Holmes, leave his arraignment in Centennial, Colorado March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Arlene and Robert Holmes, parents of James Holmes, leave his arraignment in Centennial, Colorado March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, March 12, 2013
Arlene and Robert Holmes, parents of James Holmes, leave his arraignment in Centennial, Colorado March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
James Holmes and his defense attorney Daniel King sit in court for an advisement hearing at the Arapahoe County Justice Center in Centennial, Colorado June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Cross/Pool

James Holmes and his defense attorney Daniel King sit in court for an advisement hearing at the Arapahoe County Justice Center in Centennial, Colorado June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Cross/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, June 04, 2013
James Holmes and his defense attorney Daniel King sit in court for an advisement hearing at the Arapahoe County Justice Center in Centennial, Colorado June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Cross/Pool
James Holmes (L) is seated during his trial in Arapahoe County District Court in Centennial, Colorado in this still image captured from a pool video footage April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Reuters TV/Pool

James Holmes (L) is seated during his trial in Arapahoe County District Court in Centennial, Colorado in this still image captured from a pool video footage April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Reuters TV/Pool

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
James Holmes (L) is seated during his trial in Arapahoe County District Court in Centennial, Colorado in this still image captured from a pool video footage April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Reuters TV/Pool
Victims and family members of victims leave Arapahoe County District Court in Centennial, Colorado April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Evan Semon

Victims and family members of victims leave Arapahoe County District Court in Centennial, Colorado April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Evan Semon

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
Victims and family members of victims leave Arapahoe County District Court in Centennial, Colorado April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Evan Semon
Josh Nowlan (R) leaves Arapahoe County District Court in Centennial, Colorado April 27, 2015. Nowlan was shot in the left calf and right arm during a mass shooting in Aurora on July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Evan Semon

Josh Nowlan (R) leaves Arapahoe County District Court in Centennial, Colorado April 27, 2015. Nowlan was shot in the left calf and right arm during a mass shooting in Aurora on July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Evan Semon

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
Josh Nowlan (R) leaves Arapahoe County District Court in Centennial, Colorado April 27, 2015. Nowlan was shot in the left calf and right arm during a mass shooting in Aurora on July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Evan Semon
Larry Trujillo (R), Denver's former fire chief and Colorado's director of Homeland Security, walks out of Arapahoe County District Court with his wife Michelle Trujillo in Centennial, Colorado April 27, 2015. The Trujillos' daughter Tayler Trujillo was uninjured when she fled the gunfire in the Aurora Shootings. REUTERS/Evan Semon

Larry Trujillo (R), Denver's former fire chief and Colorado's director of Homeland Security, walks out of Arapahoe County District Court with his wife Michelle Trujillo in Centennial, Colorado April 27, 2015. The Trujillos' daughter Tayler Trujillo...more

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
Larry Trujillo (R), Denver's former fire chief and Colorado's director of Homeland Security, walks out of Arapahoe County District Court with his wife Michelle Trujillo in Centennial, Colorado April 27, 2015. The Trujillos' daughter Tayler Trujillo was uninjured when she fled the gunfire in the Aurora Shootings. REUTERS/Evan Semon
