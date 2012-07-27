Flashback: Beijing's Olympic opening
A Chinese policeman stands in front of National Aquatic Centre, also known as the 'Water Cube', outside the National Stadium, during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games, August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
Participants take part in the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A participant takes part in the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
The Olympic Rings are raised during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium, August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Blake
China's national flag is raised during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium, August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen
Participants take part in the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Aly Song
Actors perform at the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A performer takes part in the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium, August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Shaun Best
Participants take part in the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Participants perform in the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium, August 8, 2008. REUTERS/David Gray
China's famous pianist Lang Lang (R) performs with an unidentified girl during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Lang Lang performs during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium August 8, 2008. REUTERS/David Gray
A participant takes part in the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Participants take part in the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actors perform at the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A participant take part in the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Participants take part in the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Aly Song
Chinese singer Liu Huan and British singer Sarah Brightman sing the theme song of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games during the opening ceremony of the games at the National Stadium August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
China's flag-bearer Yao Ming carries the national flag as he leads his country's Olympic team during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium, August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Former Chinese gymnast Li Ning carries the Olympic flame as he is lifted to the air during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium August 8, 2008. REUTERS/David Gray
The Olympic Flame is transported around the top of the stadium during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium, August 8, 2008. REUTERS/David Gray
Former gymnast Li Ning of China is suspended in mid-air as he lights the Olympic cauldron during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium, August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen
A volunteer takes pictures of fireworks illuminating the sky over the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games, August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Issei Kato
