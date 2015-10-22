Edition:
Flashback: Benghazi attack

An armed gunman reacts as the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi is seen in flames, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

The U.S. Consulate in Benghazi is seen in flames, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

The U.S. Consulate in Benghazi is seen in flames, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

The U.S. Consulate in Benghazi is seen in flames, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Damage at the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

A man stands inside the U.S. consulate, which was attacked and set on fire by gunmen in Benghazi, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

An interior view of the U.S. consulate, which was attacked and set on fire by gunmen in Benghazi, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

An interior view of the damage at the U.S. consulate, which was attacked and set on fire by gunmen in Benghazi, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

A man walks past a burnt car at the U.S. consulate, which was attacked and set on fire by gunmen in Benghazi, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

An exterior view of the U.S. consulate, which was attacked and set on fire by gunmen in Benghazi, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

People stand near a burnt car at the U.S. consulate, which was attacked and set on fire by gunmen in Benghazi, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

A U.S. flag is seen at the U.S. consulate, which was attacked and set on fire by gunmen in Benghazi, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

White House staff are pictured after they lowered the U.S. flag to half staff on the roof of the White House, September 12, 2012, following the death of U.S. Ambassador to Libya, Chris Stevens and others in Benghazi. REUTERS/Jason Reed

President Obama walks with Secretary of State Hillary Clinton past the flag-draped transfer case of one of four Americans who died, during a transfer of remains ceremony at Andrews Air Force Base near Washington, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

The remains of Americans killed in Benghazi are taken off a transport aircraft during a return of remains ceremony at Andrews Air Force Base near Washington, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A military service member salutes during a transfer of remains ceremony at Andrews Air Force Base, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

