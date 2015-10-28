Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Oct 28, 2015 | 11:30am EDT

Flashback: Boots on the ground in Iraq

U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman HM1 Richard Barnett, assigned to the 1st Marine Division, holds an Iraqi child in central Iraq March 29, 2003. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman HM1 Richard Barnett, assigned to the 1st Marine Division, holds an Iraqi child in central Iraq March 29, 2003. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, December 20, 2007
U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman HM1 Richard Barnett, assigned to the 1st Marine Division, holds an Iraqi child in central Iraq March 29, 2003. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
1 / 25
U.S. Marine Corp Assaultman Kirk Dalrymple watches as a statue of Iraq's President Saddam Hussein falls in central Baghdad's Firdaus Square, April 9, 2003. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

U.S. Marine Corp Assaultman Kirk Dalrymple watches as a statue of Iraq's President Saddam Hussein falls in central Baghdad's Firdaus Square, April 9, 2003. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
U.S. Marine Corp Assaultman Kirk Dalrymple watches as a statue of Iraq's President Saddam Hussein falls in central Baghdad's Firdaus Square, April 9, 2003. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
2 / 25
U.S. Marines kick in a door while securing a building next to the main hospital in central Baghdad April 15, 2003, to be used as a temporary Iraqi police headquarters. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen

U.S. Marines kick in a door while securing a building next to the main hospital in central Baghdad April 15, 2003, to be used as a temporary Iraqi police headquarters. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
U.S. Marines kick in a door while securing a building next to the main hospital in central Baghdad April 15, 2003, to be used as a temporary Iraqi police headquarters. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen
Close
3 / 25
U.S. soldiers push the car of an Iraqi man to start the engine at a check point in north Baghdad June 13, 2007. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

U.S. soldiers push the car of an Iraqi man to start the engine at a check point in north Baghdad June 13, 2007. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, June 13, 2007
U.S. soldiers push the car of an Iraqi man to start the engine at a check point in north Baghdad June 13, 2007. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
4 / 25
An Iraqi man suspected of having explosives in his car is held after being arrested by the U.S army near Baquba, Iraq, October 15, 2005. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

An Iraqi man suspected of having explosives in his car is held after being arrested by the U.S army near Baquba, Iraq, October 15, 2005. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2006
An Iraqi man suspected of having explosives in his car is held after being arrested by the U.S army near Baquba, Iraq, October 15, 2005. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
5 / 25
A U.S Marine directs truck movement at his base on sunset in the Iraqi town of Falluja, 50-km (30 miles) west of Baghdad, December 22, 2004. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

A U.S Marine directs truck movement at his base on sunset in the Iraqi town of Falluja, 50-km (30 miles) west of Baghdad, December 22, 2004. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
A U.S Marine directs truck movement at his base on sunset in the Iraqi town of Falluja, 50-km (30 miles) west of Baghdad, December 22, 2004. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
6 / 25
An assault team member of U.S. Army's 4th Infantry Division (Task Force Ironhorse) carries a crying Iraqi child out of a house during a pre-dawn raid in the village of Gritz, south of Baquba November 11, 2003. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

An assault team member of U.S. Army's 4th Infantry Division (Task Force Ironhorse) carries a crying Iraqi child out of a house during a pre-dawn raid in the village of Gritz, south of Baquba November 11, 2003. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
An assault team member of U.S. Army's 4th Infantry Division (Task Force Ironhorse) carries a crying Iraqi child out of a house during a pre-dawn raid in the village of Gritz, south of Baquba November 11, 2003. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
7 / 25
A U.S. helicopter patrols the area around Baghdad November 8, 2005. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A U.S. helicopter patrols the area around Baghdad November 8, 2005. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2006
A U.S. helicopter patrols the area around Baghdad November 8, 2005. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
8 / 25
An Iraqi woman tries to explain that she has nothing to do with illegal fuel as soldiers from the 2nd battalion, 32nd Field Artillery brigade patrol search for illegal fuel sellers in Baghdad August 6, 2007. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

An Iraqi woman tries to explain that she has nothing to do with illegal fuel as soldiers from the 2nd battalion, 32nd Field Artillery brigade patrol search for illegal fuel sellers in Baghdad August 6, 2007. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2007
An Iraqi woman tries to explain that she has nothing to do with illegal fuel as soldiers from the 2nd battalion, 32nd Field Artillery brigade patrol search for illegal fuel sellers in Baghdad August 6, 2007. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
9 / 25
A member of U.S. Marines 4th platoon Alpha Company, 2nd RECON Battalion guards suspected Iraqi insurgents detained during a night raid in the remote Albo Hawa village of Ramadi in western Iraq, January 18, 2005. REUTERS/Erik de Castro

A member of U.S. Marines 4th platoon Alpha Company, 2nd RECON Battalion guards suspected Iraqi insurgents detained during a night raid in the remote Albo Hawa village of Ramadi in western Iraq, January 18, 2005. REUTERS/Erik de Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
A member of U.S. Marines 4th platoon Alpha Company, 2nd RECON Battalion guards suspected Iraqi insurgents detained during a night raid in the remote Albo Hawa village of Ramadi in western Iraq, January 18, 2005. REUTERS/Erik de Castro
Close
10 / 25
U.S. soldiers blindfold an Iraqi man after arresting him during a night patrol at the Zafraniya neighborhood, southeast of Baghdad September 4, 2007. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. soldiers blindfold an Iraqi man after arresting him during a night patrol at the Zafraniya neighborhood, southeast of Baghdad September 4, 2007. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, September 04, 2007
U.S. soldiers blindfold an Iraqi man after arresting him during a night patrol at the Zafraniya neighborhood, southeast of Baghdad September 4, 2007. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
11 / 25
Private George from the U.S. army 2nd Battalion, 70 Armor cleans his face after driving in a sand storm on the desert in Iraq south of the city of Karbala, March 25, 2003. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

Private George from the U.S. army 2nd Battalion, 70 Armor cleans his face after driving in a sand storm on the desert in Iraq south of the city of Karbala, March 25, 2003. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Private George from the U.S. army 2nd Battalion, 70 Armor cleans his face after driving in a sand storm on the desert in Iraq south of the city of Karbala, March 25, 2003. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
Close
12 / 25
U.S. Marines carry an injured colleague to a helicopter near the city of Falluja, November 10, 2004. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte

U.S. Marines carry an injured colleague to a helicopter near the city of Falluja, November 10, 2004. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
U.S. Marines carry an injured colleague to a helicopter near the city of Falluja, November 10, 2004. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte
Close
13 / 25
A soldier of U.S. Army's 4th Infantry Division (Task Force Ironhorse) searches through dense vegetation around the Diala river where Iraqi militants are hiding outside Baquba early November 13, 2003. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A soldier of U.S. Army's 4th Infantry Division (Task Force Ironhorse) searches through dense vegetation around the Diala river where Iraqi militants are hiding outside Baquba early November 13, 2003. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2009
A soldier of U.S. Army's 4th Infantry Division (Task Force Ironhorse) searches through dense vegetation around the Diala river where Iraqi militants are hiding outside Baquba early November 13, 2003. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
14 / 25
An Iraqi baby lies in a cradle while a woman argues with U.S. soldiers of 1/8 Bravo Company searching for weapons, explosives and information about militants in the area during a foot patrol in a neighborhood of Mosul June 26, 2008. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

An Iraqi baby lies in a cradle while a woman argues with U.S. soldiers of 1/8 Bravo Company searching for weapons, explosives and information about militants in the area during a foot patrol in a neighborhood of Mosul June 26, 2008. REUTERS/Eduardo...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 26, 2008
An Iraqi baby lies in a cradle while a woman argues with U.S. soldiers of 1/8 Bravo Company searching for weapons, explosives and information about militants in the area during a foot patrol in a neighborhood of Mosul June 26, 2008. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
15 / 25
U.S. soldier Staff Sergent Russell Massey, of Michigan, with 4th Platoon, G Company, 3rd Squadron 2nd Stryker Cavalry Regiment throws an incendiary grenade during a patrol in the neighborhood of Muhalla 834 in Baghdad November 13, 2007. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

U.S. soldier Staff Sergent Russell Massey, of Michigan, with 4th Platoon, G Company, 3rd Squadron 2nd Stryker Cavalry Regiment throws an incendiary grenade during a patrol in the neighborhood of Muhalla 834 in Baghdad November 13, 2007....more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2007
U.S. soldier Staff Sergent Russell Massey, of Michigan, with 4th Platoon, G Company, 3rd Squadron 2nd Stryker Cavalry Regiment throws an incendiary grenade during a patrol in the neighborhood of Muhalla 834 in Baghdad November 13, 2007. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
16 / 25
A U.S. soldier of the 3rd Squadron 61st Cavalry Regiment shields himself from the dust as Blackhawk helicopters take off from the city of Salman Pak, south of Baghdad, March 5, 2007. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A U.S. soldier of the 3rd Squadron 61st Cavalry Regiment shields himself from the dust as Blackhawk helicopters take off from the city of Salman Pak, south of Baghdad, March 5, 2007. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, March 05, 2007
A U.S. soldier of the 3rd Squadron 61st Cavalry Regiment shields himself from the dust as Blackhawk helicopters take off from the city of Salman Pak, south of Baghdad, March 5, 2007. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
17 / 25
Marines of the U.S. Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Fox Company "Raiders" take cover from Iraqi fire as British artillery rounds explode behind during the early stage of the push into southern Iraq to take control of the main port of Umm Qasr on March 21, 2003. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Marines of the U.S. Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Fox Company "Raiders" take cover from Iraqi fire as British artillery rounds explode behind during the early stage of the push into southern Iraq to take control of the main port of Umm Qasr on...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Marines of the U.S. Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Fox Company "Raiders" take cover from Iraqi fire as British artillery rounds explode behind during the early stage of the push into southern Iraq to take control of the main port of Umm Qasr on March 21, 2003. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Close
18 / 25
A U.S. soldier from the 2nd battalion, 32nd Field Artillery brigade casts a shadow on an empty intersection during a patrol in Baghdad August 6, 2007. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A U.S. soldier from the 2nd battalion, 32nd Field Artillery brigade casts a shadow on an empty intersection during a patrol in Baghdad August 6, 2007. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, August 06, 2007
A U.S. soldier from the 2nd battalion, 32nd Field Artillery brigade casts a shadow on an empty intersection during a patrol in Baghdad August 6, 2007. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
19 / 25
An Iraqi soldier sleeps next to his Kalashnikov rifle on the roof of a base in Baquba June 29, 2007. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An Iraqi soldier sleeps next to his Kalashnikov rifle on the roof of a base in Baquba June 29, 2007. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, June 29, 2007
An Iraqi soldier sleeps next to his Kalashnikov rifle on the roof of a base in Baquba June 29, 2007. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
20 / 25
A U.S. soldier redirects people outside of the United Nation headquarters in Baghdad August 19, 2003. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A U.S. soldier redirects people outside of the United Nation headquarters in Baghdad August 19, 2003. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2006
A U.S. soldier redirects people outside of the United Nation headquarters in Baghdad August 19, 2003. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
21 / 25
A row of U.S. Army helmets are perched on M-16 rifles during a memorial at Al Asad air base November 6, 2003 for the 15 victims of a Chinook helicopter which was shot down by insurgents. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

A row of U.S. Army helmets are perched on M-16 rifles during a memorial at Al Asad air base November 6, 2003 for the 15 victims of a Chinook helicopter which was shot down by insurgents. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
A row of U.S. Army helmets are perched on M-16 rifles during a memorial at Al Asad air base November 6, 2003 for the 15 victims of a Chinook helicopter which was shot down by insurgents. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Close
22 / 25
U.S. soldiers pray during a memorial service for late PFC Allen Brenton Jaynes from Texas, in the U.S. forces army camp in Baghdad, January 26, 2007. Jaynes was killed by a roadside bomb while four of his colleagues were wounded. REUTERS/Erik de Castro

U.S. soldiers pray during a memorial service for late PFC Allen Brenton Jaynes from Texas, in the U.S. forces army camp in Baghdad, January 26, 2007. Jaynes was killed by a roadside bomb while four of his colleagues were wounded. REUTERS/Erik de...more

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2007
U.S. soldiers pray during a memorial service for late PFC Allen Brenton Jaynes from Texas, in the U.S. forces army camp in Baghdad, January 26, 2007. Jaynes was killed by a roadside bomb while four of his colleagues were wounded. REUTERS/Erik de Castro
Close
23 / 25
U.S. Air Force Major Stacie Shafran carries her luggage to a loading paddock while waiting for her departure from Iraq at the former U.S. Sather Air Base near Baghdad, Iraq December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

U.S. Air Force Major Stacie Shafran carries her luggage to a loading paddock while waiting for her departure from Iraq at the former U.S. Sather Air Base near Baghdad, Iraq December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2011
U.S. Air Force Major Stacie Shafran carries her luggage to a loading paddock while waiting for her departure from Iraq at the former U.S. Sather Air Base near Baghdad, Iraq December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
24 / 25
Under the Swords of Qadisiyah, a monument constructed during Saddam Hussein's rule, U.S. soldiers from the 2nd battalion, 32nd Field Artillery brigade and Iraqi troops gather before going for a joint large scale cleaning operation in Baghdad early August 13, 2007. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Under the Swords of Qadisiyah, a monument constructed during Saddam Hussein's rule, U.S. soldiers from the 2nd battalion, 32nd Field Artillery brigade and Iraqi troops gather before going for a joint large scale cleaning operation in Baghdad early...more

Reuters / Monday, August 13, 2007
Under the Swords of Qadisiyah, a monument constructed during Saddam Hussein's rule, U.S. soldiers from the 2nd battalion, 32nd Field Artillery brigade and Iraqi troops gather before going for a joint large scale cleaning operation in Baghdad early August 13, 2007. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Schooling Syria

Schooling Syria

Next Slideshows

Schooling Syria

Schooling Syria

A look inside schools across the war-ravaged nation.

Oct 28 2015
Waiting to cross

Waiting to cross

Migrants wait to cross from one country to the next.

Oct 27 2015
China's man-made islands

China's man-made islands

Satellite images of China's man-made islands in the South China Sea.

Oct 27 2015
Joining the Russian Army

Joining the Russian Army

Russian conscripts serve a term of 12 months.

Oct 27 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast