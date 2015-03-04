Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Mar 4, 2015 | 10:55am EST

Flashback: Boston Marathon bombing

Runners run towards the finish line of the Boston Marathon as an explosion erupts near the finish line of the race in Boston, Massachusetts, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Dan Lampariello

Runners run towards the finish line of the Boston Marathon as an explosion erupts near the finish line of the race in Boston, Massachusetts, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Dan Lampariello

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2013
Runners run towards the finish line of the Boston Marathon as an explosion erupts near the finish line of the race in Boston, Massachusetts, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Dan Lampariello
Close
1 / 40
Blood and debris are seen on the sidewalk along Boylston Street a day after two explosions at the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Blood and debris are seen on the sidewalk along Boylston Street a day after two explosions at the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Reuters / Tuesday, April 16, 2013
Blood and debris are seen on the sidewalk along Boylston Street a day after two explosions at the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Close
2 / 40
A woman is comforted by a man near a triage tent set up for the Boston Marathon after explosions went off in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

A woman is comforted by a man near a triage tent set up for the Boston Marathon after explosions went off in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2013
A woman is comforted by a man near a triage tent set up for the Boston Marathon after explosions went off in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Close
3 / 40
Boston Marathon bomb scene pictures taken by investigators show the remains of an explosive device. REUTERS

Boston Marathon bomb scene pictures taken by investigators show the remains of an explosive device. REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2013
Boston Marathon bomb scene pictures taken by investigators show the remains of an explosive device. REUTERS
Close
4 / 40
Boston Marathon bomb scene pictures taken by investigators show the remains of an explosive device. REUTERS

Boston Marathon bomb scene pictures taken by investigators show the remains of an explosive device. REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2013
Boston Marathon bomb scene pictures taken by investigators show the remains of an explosive device. REUTERS
Close
5 / 40
Officials take crime scene photos a day after two explosions hit the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Officials take crime scene photos a day after two explosions hit the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, April 16, 2013
Officials take crime scene photos a day after two explosions hit the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
6 / 40
The accused, Dzokhar (L) and Tamerlan Tsarnaev, are seen in handout photo released through the FBI website, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/FBI/Handout

The accused, Dzokhar (L) and Tamerlan Tsarnaev, are seen in handout photo released through the FBI website, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/FBI/Handout

Reuters / Friday, April 19, 2013
The accused, Dzokhar (L) and Tamerlan Tsarnaev, are seen in handout photo released through the FBI website, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/FBI/Handout
Close
7 / 40
Dzokhar (L) and Tamerlan Tsarnaev are shown in this handout photo during an FBI news conference in Boston, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/FBI/Handout

Dzokhar (L) and Tamerlan Tsarnaev are shown in this handout photo during an FBI news conference in Boston, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/FBI/Handout

Reuters / Thursday, April 18, 2013
Dzokhar (L) and Tamerlan Tsarnaev are shown in this handout photo during an FBI news conference in Boston, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/FBI/Handout
Close
8 / 40
A runner is escorted from the scene after explosions went off at the 117th Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

A runner is escorted from the scene after explosions went off at the 117th Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2013
A runner is escorted from the scene after explosions went off at the 117th Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Close
9 / 40
Blood in seen on the sidewalk in front of a candy store advertising a Marathon Monday sale a day after the explosions in Boston, Massachusetts April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Blood in seen on the sidewalk in front of a candy store advertising a Marathon Monday sale a day after the explosions in Boston, Massachusetts April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Reuters / Tuesday, April 16, 2013
Blood in seen on the sidewalk in front of a candy store advertising a Marathon Monday sale a day after the explosions in Boston, Massachusetts April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Close
10 / 40
Bloody clothing and medical pads are seen on Commonwealth Avenue in Boston near the scene of the explosions in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Eisen

Bloody clothing and medical pads are seen on Commonwealth Avenue in Boston near the scene of the explosions in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Eisen

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2013
Bloody clothing and medical pads are seen on Commonwealth Avenue in Boston near the scene of the explosions in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Eisen
Close
11 / 40
An investigator carries an evidence bag off a roof top near the site of two explosions at the finish line of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

An investigator carries an evidence bag off a roof top near the site of two explosions at the finish line of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2013
An investigator carries an evidence bag off a roof top near the site of two explosions at the finish line of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
12 / 40
Unclaimed Boston Marathon runners' belongings are seen in Boston, Massachusetts April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Unclaimed Boston Marathon runners' belongings are seen in Boston, Massachusetts April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, April 16, 2013
Unclaimed Boston Marathon runners' belongings are seen in Boston, Massachusetts April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
13 / 40
A U.S. national guardsman waits in a school bus near the finish line of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A U.S. national guardsman waits in a school bus near the finish line of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2013
A U.S. national guardsman waits in a school bus near the finish line of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
14 / 40
A member of the SWAT team motions to a resident to come out of the house as they conduct a house to house search for Dzhokar Tsarnaev in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

A member of the SWAT team motions to a resident to come out of the house as they conduct a house to house search for Dzhokar Tsarnaev in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Reuters / Friday, April 19, 2013
A member of the SWAT team motions to a resident to come out of the house as they conduct a house to house search for Dzhokar Tsarnaev in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Close
15 / 40
A family reacts after police SWAT teams assaulted a house on their street, firing their weapons on Franklin Street during the search for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

A family reacts after police SWAT teams assaulted a house on their street, firing their weapons on Franklin Street during the search for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Friday, April 19, 2013
A family reacts after police SWAT teams assaulted a house on their street, firing their weapons on Franklin Street during the search for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
16 / 40
Law enforcement officers place themselves in an overhead position on Arsenal Street, in the search area for Dzhokar Tsarnaev in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Law enforcement officers place themselves in an overhead position on Arsenal Street, in the search area for Dzhokar Tsarnaev in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, April 19, 2013
Law enforcement officers place themselves in an overhead position on Arsenal Street, in the search area for Dzhokar Tsarnaev in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
17 / 40
A law enforcement bomb technician walks away after preparing the controlled detonation of a suspicious object in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A law enforcement bomb technician walks away after preparing the controlled detonation of a suspicious object in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, April 19, 2013
A law enforcement bomb technician walks away after preparing the controlled detonation of a suspicious object in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
18 / 40
Members of the media take cover on the instruction of law enforcement officers while covering a police reaction to a suspect on Arsenal Street, in the search area for Dzhokar Tsarnaev, in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Members of the media take cover on the instruction of law enforcement officers while covering a police reaction to a suspect on Arsenal Street, in the search area for Dzhokar Tsarnaev, in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, April 19, 2013
Members of the media take cover on the instruction of law enforcement officers while covering a police reaction to a suspect on Arsenal Street, in the search area for Dzhokar Tsarnaev, in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
19 / 40
Law enforcement officials stand at the scene on Franklin Street as the search for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev comes to an end in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Law enforcement officials stand at the scene on Franklin Street as the search for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev comes to an end in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, April 19, 2013
Law enforcement officials stand at the scene on Franklin Street as the search for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev comes to an end in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
20 / 40
Members of the FBI Evidence Recovery Team inspect the boat where bombing suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was hiding at 67 Franklin St. in Watertown, Massachusetts, April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Members of the FBI Evidence Recovery Team inspect the boat where bombing suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was hiding at 67 Franklin St. in Watertown, Massachusetts, April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, April 20, 2013
Members of the FBI Evidence Recovery Team inspect the boat where bombing suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was hiding at 67 Franklin St. in Watertown, Massachusetts, April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
21 / 40
An aerial infrared image shows the outline of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev in a boat during the manhunt in Watertown, Massachusetts, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Massachusetts State Police/Handout

An aerial infrared image shows the outline of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev in a boat during the manhunt in Watertown, Massachusetts, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Massachusetts State Police/Handout

Reuters / Saturday, April 20, 2013
An aerial infrared image shows the outline of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev in a boat during the manhunt in Watertown, Massachusetts, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Massachusetts State Police/Handout
Close
22 / 40
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 19, is searched by law enforcement officers in Watertown, Massachusetts, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Massachusetts State Police/Handout

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 19, is searched by law enforcement officers in Watertown, Massachusetts, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Massachusetts State Police/Handout

Reuters / Saturday, April 20, 2013
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 19, is searched by law enforcement officers in Watertown, Massachusetts, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Massachusetts State Police/Handout
Close
23 / 40
Members of the public cheer as police officers leave the scene where Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was taken into custody in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Members of the public cheer as police officers leave the scene where Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was taken into custody in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, April 19, 2013
Members of the public cheer as police officers leave the scene where Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was taken into custody in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
24 / 40
FBI officers work in front of the house at 67 Franklin St. after the capture of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

FBI officers work in front of the house at 67 Franklin St. after the capture of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, April 20, 2013
FBI officers work in front of the house at 67 Franklin St. after the capture of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
25 / 40
People wave U.S. flags while cheering as police drive down Arlington Street in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People wave U.S. flags while cheering as police drive down Arlington Street in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, April 19, 2013
People wave U.S. flags while cheering as police drive down Arlington Street in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
26 / 40
Colored flags mark evidence in the yard where Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was hiding at 67 Franklin St. in Watertown, Massachusetts, April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Colored flags mark evidence in the yard where Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was hiding at 67 Franklin St. in Watertown, Massachusetts, April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, April 20, 2013
Colored flags mark evidence in the yard where Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was hiding at 67 Franklin St. in Watertown, Massachusetts, April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
27 / 40
A photo of bombing victim Lu Lingzi, a Boston University graduate student and Chinese citizen, is seen outside the Boston University Marsh Chapel before her memorial in Boston, Massachusetts April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A photo of bombing victim Lu Lingzi, a Boston University graduate student and Chinese citizen, is seen outside the Boston University Marsh Chapel before her memorial in Boston, Massachusetts April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2013
A photo of bombing victim Lu Lingzi, a Boston University graduate student and Chinese citizen, is seen outside the Boston University Marsh Chapel before her memorial in Boston, Massachusetts April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
28 / 40
People attend the interfaith memorial service at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross for the victims of the Boston Marathon bombing in Boston, Massachusetts April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

People attend the interfaith memorial service at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross for the victims of the Boston Marathon bombing in Boston, Massachusetts April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, April 18, 2013
People attend the interfaith memorial service at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross for the victims of the Boston Marathon bombing in Boston, Massachusetts April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
29 / 40
A tribute to MIT police officer Sean Collier (L), killed by the Boston marathon bombing suspects and MBTA police officer Richard Donahue, Jr. (R), shot and injured in a shoot out with the suspects, is seen at a memorial to the victims of the Boston Marathon bombings near the scene of the blasts on Boylston Street in Boston, Massachusetts, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

A tribute to MIT police officer Sean Collier (L), killed by the Boston marathon bombing suspects and MBTA police officer Richard Donahue, Jr. (R), shot and injured in a shoot out with the suspects, is seen at a memorial to the victims of the Boston...more

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2013
A tribute to MIT police officer Sean Collier (L), killed by the Boston marathon bombing suspects and MBTA police officer Richard Donahue, Jr. (R), shot and injured in a shoot out with the suspects, is seen at a memorial to the victims of the Boston Marathon bombings near the scene of the blasts on Boylston Street in Boston, Massachusetts, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
30 / 40
Boston Bruins Dennis Seidenberg observes a moment of silence for the victims of the Boston Marathon bombings before the start of a hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres in Boston, Massachusetts April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Boston Bruins Dennis Seidenberg observes a moment of silence for the victims of the Boston Marathon bombings before the start of a hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres in Boston, Massachusetts April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2013
Boston Bruins Dennis Seidenberg observes a moment of silence for the victims of the Boston Marathon bombings before the start of a hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres in Boston, Massachusetts April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Close
31 / 40
Candles are lit for those who died in the Boston Marathon bombings and the subsequent police manhunt at a memorial on Boylston Street in Boston, Massachusetts April 21, 2013. Krystle Campbell, Lu Lingz and Martin Richard were killed in the bombings while MIT police officer Sean Collier was killed during the manhunt for the suspects. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Candles are lit for those who died in the Boston Marathon bombings and the subsequent police manhunt at a memorial on Boylston Street in Boston, Massachusetts April 21, 2013. Krystle Campbell, Lu Lingz and Martin Richard were killed in the bombings...more

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2013
Candles are lit for those who died in the Boston Marathon bombings and the subsequent police manhunt at a memorial on Boylston Street in Boston, Massachusetts April 21, 2013. Krystle Campbell, Lu Lingz and Martin Richard were killed in the bombings while MIT police officer Sean Collier was killed during the manhunt for the suspects. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
32 / 40
Boston Cardinal Sean O'Malley (L) joins the family of Boston Marathon bombing victim Martin Richard at the finish line for a wreath-laying ceremony in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2014. Martin Richard's sister Jane (5th R) wipes her face as she stands with her mother Denise (4th R), brother Henry (3rd R) and father Bill (2nd R). REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Boston Cardinal Sean O'Malley (L) joins the family of Boston Marathon bombing victim Martin Richard at the finish line for a wreath-laying ceremony in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2014. Martin Richard's sister Jane (5th R) wipes her face as she...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 15, 2014
Boston Cardinal Sean O'Malley (L) joins the family of Boston Marathon bombing victim Martin Richard at the finish line for a wreath-laying ceremony in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2014. Martin Richard's sister Jane (5th R) wipes her face as she stands with her mother Denise (4th R), brother Henry (3rd R) and father Bill (2nd R). REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
33 / 40
Crosses for Boston Marathon bombing victims Krystle Campbell, Lu Lingzi and Martin Richard, artifacts saved from the makeshift Boston Marathon bombing memorial, are seen at the Iron Mountain storage facility in Northborough, Massachusetts March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Crosses for Boston Marathon bombing victims Krystle Campbell, Lu Lingzi and Martin Richard, artifacts saved from the makeshift Boston Marathon bombing memorial, are seen at the Iron Mountain storage facility in Northborough, Massachusetts March 28,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 01, 2014
Crosses for Boston Marathon bombing victims Krystle Campbell, Lu Lingzi and Martin Richard, artifacts saved from the makeshift Boston Marathon bombing memorial, are seen at the Iron Mountain storage facility in Northborough, Massachusetts March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
34 / 40
A Boston Marathon bombing survivor receives a hug next to the site of the first bomb explosion on Boylston Street in Boston, Massachusetts April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A Boston Marathon bombing survivor receives a hug next to the site of the first bomb explosion on Boylston Street in Boston, Massachusetts April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, April 24, 2013
A Boston Marathon bombing survivor receives a hug next to the site of the first bomb explosion on Boylston Street in Boston, Massachusetts April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
35 / 40
Boston bombing survivor Jeff Bauman stands with his rescuer Carlos Arredondo (L) as they were honored before the start of a playoff hockey game between the Bruins and the Chicago Blackhawks in Boston, Massachusetts, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pool/Dave Sandford

Boston bombing survivor Jeff Bauman stands with his rescuer Carlos Arredondo (L) as they were honored before the start of a playoff hockey game between the Bruins and the Chicago Blackhawks in Boston, Massachusetts, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pool/Dave...more

Reuters / Monday, June 24, 2013
Boston bombing survivor Jeff Bauman stands with his rescuer Carlos Arredondo (L) as they were honored before the start of a playoff hockey game between the Bruins and the Chicago Blackhawks in Boston, Massachusetts, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pool/Dave Sandford
Close
36 / 40
Runners holding American flags and a Chinese flag cross the finish line after completing the final mile of the Boston Marathon course during "#onerun" in Boston, Massachusetts, May 25, 2013. The event was organized to give athletes and spectators an opportunity to complete the final mile of the Marathon that was cut short when two bombs exploded at the finish line. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Runners holding American flags and a Chinese flag cross the finish line after completing the final mile of the Boston Marathon course during "#onerun" in Boston, Massachusetts, May 25, 2013. The event was organized to give athletes and spectators an...more

Reuters / Saturday, May 25, 2013
Runners holding American flags and a Chinese flag cross the finish line after completing the final mile of the Boston Marathon course during "#onerun" in Boston, Massachusetts, May 25, 2013. The event was organized to give athletes and spectators an opportunity to complete the final mile of the Marathon that was cut short when two bombs exploded at the finish line. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Close
37 / 40
Runner's shoes, artifacts saved from the makeshift Boston Marathon bombing memorial, are seen at the Iron Mountain storage facility in Northborough, Massachusetts March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Runner's shoes, artifacts saved from the makeshift Boston Marathon bombing memorial, are seen at the Iron Mountain storage facility in Northborough, Massachusetts March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, April 01, 2014
Runner's shoes, artifacts saved from the makeshift Boston Marathon bombing memorial, are seen at the Iron Mountain storage facility in Northborough, Massachusetts March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
38 / 40
Survivors Celeste Corcoran (C) and her daughter Sydney (R) finish the race with Celeste's sister Carmen Acabbo, who ran the 118th Boston Marathon, in Boston, Massachusetts April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Survivors Celeste Corcoran (C) and her daughter Sydney (R) finish the race with Celeste's sister Carmen Acabbo, who ran the 118th Boston Marathon, in Boston, Massachusetts April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, April 21, 2014
Survivors Celeste Corcoran (C) and her daughter Sydney (R) finish the race with Celeste's sister Carmen Acabbo, who ran the 118th Boston Marathon, in Boston, Massachusetts April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
39 / 40
The shoes of bombing survivor J.P. Norden read "Boston Strong" as he stands at the finish line on the one-year anniversary of the bombings in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The shoes of bombing survivor J.P. Norden read "Boston Strong" as he stands at the finish line on the one-year anniversary of the bombings in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, April 15, 2014
The shoes of bombing survivor J.P. Norden read "Boston Strong" as he stands at the finish line on the one-year anniversary of the bombings in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
40 / 40
View Again
View Next
World's most expensive cities

World's most expensive cities

Next Slideshows

World's most expensive cities

World's most expensive cities

The most expensive cities in the world.

Mar 04 2015
Plane overshoots Nepal runway

Plane overshoots Nepal runway

A Turkish Airlines plane lands in a field after overshooting the runway in Kathmandu.

Mar 04 2015
Protests against LAPD shooting

Protests against LAPD shooting

Marches following the shooting death of a homeless man in Los Angeles.

Mar 03 2015
Downtime on the frontline

Downtime on the frontline

When Syrian rebels take a break from battle.

Mar 03 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast