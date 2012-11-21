Edition:
Flashback: Mumbai attacks

<p>A reporter talks on her phone as smoke is seen coming from Taj Hotel in Mumbai, November 27, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta </p>

<p>Indian commandos take up position outside "Nariman House", where armed militants are believed to be holed up, in Mumbai, November 27, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta </p>

<p>Smoke and fire billows out of the Taj Hotel in Mumbai, November 27, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw</p>

<p>A suspected gunman walks outside the premises of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus or Victoria Terminus railway station in Mumbai, November 26, 2008. REUTERS/The Times of India </p>

<p>A suspected gunman walks in the premises of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus or Victoria Terminus railway station in Mumbai, November 26, 2008. REUTERS/The Times of India</p>

<p>Police escort a stranded guest from Taj hotel in Mumbai, November 27, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta </p>

<p>Indian army soldiers take position during a gun battle at the Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai, November 29, 2008. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan</p>

<p>A policeman walks with an elderly man after shootings by unidentified assailants at a railway station in Mumbai, November 26, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

<p>A hotel guest looks out from a broken window of the besieged Trident-Oberoi Hotel in in Mumbai, November 28, 2008. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan</p>

<p>Closed circuit television footage shows gunmen walking across a parking lot after a shooting spree at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus train station in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. REUTERS/Investigating Team Video via Reuters TV </p>

<p>Smoke rises from the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai, November 27, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe </p>

<p>A video grab shows army personnel on a balcony of the Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai, November 27, 2008. REUTERS/Reuters TV </p>

<p>A woman evacuated from the besieged Trident-Oberoi Hotel looks out of a bus in Mumbai, November 28, 2008. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan </p>

<p>An employee of the Taj Hotel comforts foreign guests in Mumbai, November 27, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta </p>

<p>People duck as gunshots are fired from inside the Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai, November 27, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe </p>

<p>Indian National security Guard commandos rappel down from a helicopter onto the roof of Nariman House, which houses a Jewish center, in Mumbai, November 28, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

<p>Firemen try to douse a fire at the Taj Hotel in Mumbai, November 27, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta </p>

<p>A National Security Guard commando aims towards a window after an explosion on the fourth floor of the Nariman House where suspected militants are hiding, in Mumbai, November 28, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe </p>

<p>A foreign tourist drinks water as she sits inside a fire brigade ambulance after being rescued from the Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai, November 27, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe </p>

<p>A view of the interior of Taj Mahal hotel, after the operations to dislodge militants ended in Mumbai, November 29, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A National Security Guard commando fires at suspected militants believed to be hiding in Nariman House, in Mumbai, November 28, 2008. REUTERS/Peter Keep </p>

<p>National Security Guard (NSG) commandos relax after the successful operation to dislodge militants at the Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai, November 29, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe </p>

<p>Relatives mourn the death of Harish Gohil, who was killed by a gunman's bullet at Nariman House, during a funeral in Mumbai, November 29, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe </p>

<p>A view of the shattered windows at the lobby of Trident-Oberoi hotel, a day-after the operations to dislodge militants ended in Mumbai, November 29, 2008.REUTERS/Greg Beitchman </p>

<p>An Indian commando signs autographs for people in Mumbai, November 29, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta </p>

<p>Children stand next to a wall riddled with bullet holes during a tour of the Nariman House in Mumbai, November 26, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta </p>

<p>A bullet hole is seen in a window at a railway station in Mumbai after shootings by unidentified assailants, November 26, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

<p>People read a newspaper carrying reports of the shootings in Mumbai, in the northeastern Indian city of Siliguri, November 28, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri </p>

<p>Local residents hold candles during a peace rally beside the Mumbai's landmark Marine Drive, in memory of those killed in the Mumbai militant attacks, November 30, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw </p>

<p>An ultra-Orthodox Jew mourns beside the body of Rabbi Gavriel Holtzberg during the funeral for him and his wife, Rivka, in Kfar Chabad near Tel Aviv, December 2, 2008. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

<p>National Security Guard commandos carry the coffin of colleague Gajendra Singh, who died in the Mumbai terror strike, during a rite in New Delhi, November 29, 2008. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>National Security Guard commandos and local people carry the coffin of commando Gajendra Singh, who died in the Mumbai attacks, in the northern Indian city of Dehradoon, November 29, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

<p>People gather at a funeral ceremony for those who died in militants attack in Mumbai, November 29, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw </p>

