Flashback: Tucson shooting
People and law enforcement personnel stand at a parking lot where U.S Representative Gabrielle Giffords (D-AZ) was shot along with others at a Safeway in Tucson, Arizona January 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
People and law enforcement personnel stand at a parking lot where U.S Representative Gabrielle Giffords (D-AZ) was shot along with others at a Safeway in Tucson, Arizona January 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A law enforcement personnel stands outside the home of Jared L. Loughner, identified by federal officials as the suspect arrested in connection with the shooting of U.S Representative Gabrielle Giffords (D-AZ), in Tucson, Arizona January 8, 2011....more
A law enforcement personnel stands outside the home of Jared L. Loughner, identified by federal officials as the suspect arrested in connection with the shooting of U.S Representative Gabrielle Giffords (D-AZ), in Tucson, Arizona January 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
People attend a candlelight vigil at the Tucson University Medical Center after U.S. Representative Gabrielle Giffords (D-AZ) was shot in Tucson, Arizona January 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
People attend a candlelight vigil at the Tucson University Medical Center after U.S. Representative Gabrielle Giffords (D-AZ) was shot in Tucson, Arizona January 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Supporters arrive for a healing service at Congregation Chaverim after the shooting of U.S Representative Gabrielle Giffords (D-AZ) among others at a Safeway in Tucson, Arizona January 9, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Supporters arrive for a healing service at Congregation Chaverim after the shooting of U.S Representative Gabrielle Giffords (D-AZ) among others at a Safeway in Tucson, Arizona January 9, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Supporters gather for a healing service at Congregation Chaverim after the shooting of U.S Representative Gabrielle Giffords (D-AZ) among others at a Safeway in Tucson, Arizona January 9, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Supporters gather for a healing service at Congregation Chaverim after the shooting of U.S Representative Gabrielle Giffords (D-AZ) among others at a Safeway in Tucson, Arizona January 9, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
The congregation prays for the victims of Saturday's shooting in Tuscon, at the Pantano Christian Church in East Tucson, January 9, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
The congregation prays for the victims of Saturday's shooting in Tuscon, at the Pantano Christian Church in East Tucson, January 9, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Mourners take part in a prayer vigil in response to Saturday's shooting of U.S Representative Gabrielle Giffords (D-AZ) among others at a Safeway in Tucson, Arizona January 9, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Mourners take part in a prayer vigil in response to Saturday's shooting of U.S Representative Gabrielle Giffords (D-AZ) among others at a Safeway in Tucson, Arizona January 9, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A woman takes part in a prayer vigil in response to Saturday's shooting of U.S Representative Gabrielle Giffords (D-AZ) among others at a Safeway in Tucson, Arizona January 9, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A woman takes part in a prayer vigil in response to Saturday's shooting of U.S Representative Gabrielle Giffords (D-AZ) among others at a Safeway in Tucson, Arizona January 9, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Susan Shobe (C) sings "Let There Be Peace on Earth" with her children Violet Schorr (L), 1, and Willow Schorr, 3, as she kneels at a memorial outside the hospital where the victims of the shootings are recovering in Tucson, Arizona January 10, 2011....more
Susan Shobe (C) sings "Let There Be Peace on Earth" with her children Violet Schorr (L), 1, and Willow Schorr, 3, as she kneels at a memorial outside the hospital where the victims of the shootings are recovering in Tucson, Arizona January 10, 2011. The father of Shobe's best friend's Ron Barber was shot in the attack. Barber, district director for congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, spent more than six hours in surgery on January 8 after being shot twice during the shooting that left six people dead. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A fan holds up a sign for Represenative Gabrielle Giffords (D-AZ) during a moment of silence before the start of the NCAA BCS National Championship college football game in Glendale, Arizona, January 10, 2011. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan
A fan holds up a sign for Represenative Gabrielle Giffords (D-AZ) during a moment of silence before the start of the NCAA BCS National Championship college football game in Glendale, Arizona, January 10, 2011. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan
A portion of the makeshift memorial set up for the victims of the January 8 shooting is seen outside the University Medical Center in Tucson, Arizona January 12, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A portion of the makeshift memorial set up for the victims of the January 8 shooting is seen outside the University Medical Center in Tucson, Arizona January 12, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar
President Barack Obama hugs U.S. Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords' husband, NASA shuttle commander Mark Kelly as first lady Michelle Obama looks on at the "Together We Thrive: Tucson and America" event held to support and remember the victims of the...more
President Barack Obama hugs U.S. Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords' husband, NASA shuttle commander Mark Kelly as first lady Michelle Obama looks on at the "Together We Thrive: Tucson and America" event held to support and remember the victims of the mass shooting, at the University of Arizona in Tucson, Arizona, January 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
Women embrace at the "Together We Thrive: Tucson and America" event held to support and remember the victims the January 8 mass shooting, at the University of Arizona in Tucson, Arizona, January 12, 2011 REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Women embrace at the "Together We Thrive: Tucson and America" event held to support and remember the victims the January 8 mass shooting, at the University of Arizona in Tucson, Arizona, January 12, 2011 REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A sign shows the closure of the supermarket where a gunman went on a rampage, in Tucson, Arizona January 13, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A sign shows the closure of the supermarket where a gunman went on a rampage, in Tucson, Arizona January 13, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A hearse passes people lining the street as it arrives at the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church for the funeral for nine-year-old Christina Green in Tucson, Arizona, January 13, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A hearse passes people lining the street as it arrives at the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church for the funeral for nine-year-old Christina Green in Tucson, Arizona, January 13, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
People holding candles line the street leading to the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church where the funeral for nine-year-old Christina Green was to take place in Tucson, Arizona, January 13, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar
People holding candles line the street leading to the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church where the funeral for nine-year-old Christina Green was to take place in Tucson, Arizona, January 13, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar
People from the so called "Angel Project" line the street leading to the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church where the funeral for nine-year-old Christina Green was to take place in Tucson, Arizona, January 13, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar
People from the so called "Angel Project" line the street leading to the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church where the funeral for nine-year-old Christina Green was to take place in Tucson, Arizona, January 13, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Nine-year-old Dante Mitchell, classmate of nine-year-old Christina Green, holds a stuffed bear he brought to her funeral in Tucson, Arizona January 13, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Nine-year-old Dante Mitchell, classmate of nine-year-old Christina Green, holds a stuffed bear he brought to her funeral in Tucson, Arizona January 13, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Mary Kool holds a single red rose outside the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church where the funeral of U.S. District Judge John Roll was to take place in Tucson, Arizona January 14, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Mary Kool holds a single red rose outside the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church where the funeral of U.S. District Judge John Roll was to take place in Tucson, Arizona January 14, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
(L-R) Roxanna and John Green, mother and father of shooting victim 9-year-old Christina Green, and their son Dallas Green, arrive at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church for her funeral in Tucson, Arizona January 13, 2011. Green was killed in the January 8...more
(L-R) Roxanna and John Green, mother and father of shooting victim 9-year-old Christina Green, and their son Dallas Green, arrive at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church for her funeral in Tucson, Arizona January 13, 2011. Green was killed in the January 8 shooting that left 6 dead and wounded U.S. Representative Gabrielle Giffords. REUTERS/Mamta Popat/Pool
Law enforcement and guests are seen outside the funeral of U.S. District Judge John Roll at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church during his funeral in Tucson, Arizona January 14, 2011. Roll was killed in the January 8 shooting that left 6 dead and wounded...more
Law enforcement and guests are seen outside the funeral of U.S. District Judge John Roll at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church during his funeral in Tucson, Arizona January 14, 2011. Roll was killed in the January 8 shooting that left 6 dead and wounded U.S. Representative Gabrielle Giffords. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Sophie Plattner, 11, and Emma Plattner, 9, place flowers as their father Danny Plattner watches at a Safeway supermarket in Tucson, Arizona January 15, 2011. The supermarket re-opened to the public, one week after a shooting outside the store that...more
Sophie Plattner, 11, and Emma Plattner, 9, place flowers as their father Danny Plattner watches at a Safeway supermarket in Tucson, Arizona January 15, 2011. The supermarket re-opened to the public, one week after a shooting outside the store that claimed the lives of six people and wounded 13, including U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords (D-AZ). REUTERS/Eric Thayer
People embrace before a memorial service for Dorwan Stoddard in Tucson, Arizona January 16, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
People embrace before a memorial service for Dorwan Stoddard in Tucson, Arizona January 16, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
People look at items left by well-wishers outside the office of U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords in Tucson, Arizona January 16, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
People look at items left by well-wishers outside the office of U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords in Tucson, Arizona January 16, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Get well wishes written on paper plates for U.S. Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords and other victims are seen at a memorial at University Medical Center in Tucson, Arizona January 17, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Get well wishes written on paper plates for U.S. Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords and other victims are seen at a memorial at University Medical Center in Tucson, Arizona January 17, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Next Slideshows
Earthquake in Guatemala
A strong earthquake killed dozens in Guatemala, crushing homes, destroying roads, and forcing evacuations as far away as Mexico City.
Nor'easter brings new misery
A winter storm hits the areas devastated by Sandy.
Athens ablaze
Another anti-austerity protest turns violent in Greece.
Portfolio: Felix Ordonez
A showcase of the best images from Reuters photographer Felix Ordonez, who died on Tuesday.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.