Fleeing Boko Haram
A girl displaced as a result of Boko Haram attack in the northeast region of Nigeria, rests her head on a desk at Maikohi secondary school camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Women displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, sit together at a camp for internally displaced people in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A boy displaced as a result of Boko Haram attack in the northeast region of Nigeria, poses for a picture at Maikohi secondary school camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Women displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, spend the time fixing their hair at a camp for internally displaced people in Yola, Adamawa State, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
People displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, are seen near their tents at a faith-based camp for internally displaced people in Yola, Adamawa State, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Baby Lurky, whose family was displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, sleeps in the shade at a camp for internally displaced people in Yola, Adamawa State, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Children displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, cheer at a camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A displaced mother and her daughters, who fled Boko Haram violence in the northeast region of Nigeria, sit together at Maikohi secondary school camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
People fleeing Boko Haram violence in the northeast region of Nigeria, cook food at Maikohi secondary school camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Children displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, sell sundry goods at a camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Women displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, sit together at a camp for internally displaced people in Yola, Adamawa State, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A girl displaced as a result of Boko Haram attack in the northeast region of Nigeria, poses for a picture at Maikohi secondary school camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A man displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, helps his son do up the buttons on his shirt at a camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A girl displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, uses a mortar and pestle at a camp for internally displaced people in Yola, Adamawa State, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Children displaced as a result of Boko Haram attack in the northeast region of Nigeria, attend a class at Maikohi secondary school camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A woman displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, poses for a picture next to a sign showing the weekly programme of a church at a camp for internally displaced people in Yola, Adamawa State, January 14, 2015....more
Displaced people fleeing Boko Haram violence in the northeast region of Nigeria, collect water at a water point at Maikohi secondary school internally displaced persons camp, in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Christine Ibrahim, a volunteer teacher for children displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, speaks during an interview at a camp for internally displaced people in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. ...more
Men who fled the Boko Haram violence in the northeast region of Nigeria sit in a row as they listen to news on the radio at Maikohi secondary school internally displaced persons camp, in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Morris Enoch, a leader of traditional militia hunters helping the army to fight the Boko Haram insurgence in the northeast region of Nigeria, speaks during an interview in Yola, Adamawa State, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Children displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, attend class at Maikohi secondary school inside a camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Children displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, sit in a row to eat a meal at a camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Morris Enoch, a leader of traditional militia hunters helping the army to fight the Boko Haram insurgence in the northeast region of Nigeria, is pictured during a meeting in Yola, Adamawa State, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Children displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, attend class at Maikohi school inside a camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Militia hunters helping the army to fight the Boko Haram insurgence hold a meeting in Yola, Adamawa State, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A boy fleeing Boko Haram violence in the northeast region of Nigeria, whose back of right foot was chopped off in an accident while fleeing Mubi town, looks at other children play on swings at Maikohi secondary school camp for internally displaced...more
Children, who have fled Boko Haram violence in the northeast region of Nigeria, take part in aerobic exercises at Maikohi secondary school at the camp for internally displaced people in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Children displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, clap during a class at Maikohi secondary school camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
An injured man and woman who were displaced as a result of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast region of Nigeria, sit on a bench at a camp for internally displaced persons in Yola, Adamawa State, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A leader of militia hunters helping the army to fight the Boko Haram insurgence in the northeast region of Nigeria, holds a magazine of bullets in his hands during an interview in Yola, Adamawa State, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
