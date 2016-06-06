Edition:
United States
Fleeing Falluja

A still image from video released June 6, 2016 shows Iraqi families attempting to escape the besieged city of Falluja, Iraq, by crossing the Euphrates river, June 3, 2016. REUTERS TV

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
A member of the Iraqi security forces carries a child as he assists civilians, who had fled their homes due to clashes, at Camp Tariq, south of Falluja, Iraq, June 4, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, June 04, 2016
A still image from video released June 6, 2016 shows Iraqi families attempting to escape the besieged city of Falluja, Iraq, by crossing the Euphrates river, June 3, 2016. REUTERS TV

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
Civilians who fled their homes due to clashes in Saqlawiya transfer to a safe area on the outskirts of Saqlawiya, north of Falluja, Iraq, June 4, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, June 04, 2016
A still image from video released June 6, 2016 shows Iraqi families attempting to escape the besieged city of Falluja, Iraq, by crossing the Euphrates river, June 3, 2016. REUTERS TV

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
Civilians who fled their homes due to clashes gather at Camp Tariq, south of Falluja, Iraq, June 4, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, June 04, 2016
An Iraq girl who has fled home due to the clashes on the outskirts of Falluja, gather in the town of Garma, Iraq, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016
Civilians who fled their homes due to clashes in Saqlawiya, transfer to a safe area on the outskirts of Saqlawiya, north of Falluja, Iraq, June 4, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, June 04, 2016
Civilians who fled their homes due to clashes in Saqlawiya, transfer to a safe area on the outskirts of Saqlawiya, north of Falluja, Iraq, June 4, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, June 04, 2016
Civilians who fled their homes due to clashes gather at the Iraqi army's Camp Tariq, south Falluja, Iraq, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
An Iraqi woman who fled home following clashes on the outskirts of Falluja, sits in a school on the outskirts of Garma, Iraq, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
A member of the Iraqi security forces carries a child as he assists civilians, who had fled their homes due to clashes, at Camp Tariq, south of Falluja, Iraq, June 4, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, June 04, 2016
An Iraq girl who fled home from the clashes on the outskirts of Falluja, is seen in a school on the outskirt of Garma, Iraq, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
Civilians who fled their homes due to clashes on the outskirts of Falluja, gather in a school on the outskirts of Garma, Iraq, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
