Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Mar 11, 2015 | 9:10am EDT

Fleeing Gaza

A Palestinian girl sits on a suitcase as she waits with her family for a travel permit to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian girl sits on a suitcase as she waits with her family for a travel permit to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
A Palestinian girl sits on a suitcase as she waits with her family for a travel permit to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
1 / 15
A Palestinian woman asks for a travel permit to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian woman asks for a travel permit to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
A Palestinian woman asks for a travel permit to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
2 / 15
A Palestinian girl looks through a barricade as she waits with her family for a travel permit to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian girl looks through a barricade as she waits with her family for a travel permit to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
A Palestinian girl looks through a barricade as she waits with her family for a travel permit to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
3 / 15
A Palestinian woman carries her child as she asks for a travel permit to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian woman carries her child as she asks for a travel permit to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
A Palestinian woman carries her child as she asks for a travel permit to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
4 / 15
A Palestinian boy looks out a bus window as he waits with his family to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian boy looks out a bus window as he waits with his family to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
A Palestinian boy looks out a bus window as he waits with his family to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
5 / 15
A Palestinian woman presents her passport as she asks for a travel permit at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian woman presents her passport as she asks for a travel permit at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
A Palestinian woman presents her passport as she asks for a travel permit at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
6 / 15
Palestinians look out a bus window as they wait to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinians look out a bus window as they wait to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Palestinians look out a bus window as they wait to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
7 / 15
A Palestinian woman rests next to her suitcase as she waits for a travel permit to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian woman rests next to her suitcase as she waits for a travel permit to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
A Palestinian woman rests next to her suitcase as she waits for a travel permit to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
8 / 15
A hand of a Palestinian is pictured through a bus window as he waits to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A hand of a Palestinian is pictured through a bus window as he waits to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
A hand of a Palestinian is pictured through a bus window as he waits to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
9 / 15
A Palestinian man is pictured through a fence a he waits for a travel permit to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian man is pictured through a fence a he waits for a travel permit to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
A Palestinian man is pictured through a fence a he waits for a travel permit to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
10 / 15
A Palestinian boy looks out a bus window as he waits with his family to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian boy looks out a bus window as he waits with his family to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
A Palestinian boy looks out a bus window as he waits with his family to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
11 / 15
Palestinians present their documents as they ask for travel permits to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinians present their documents as they ask for travel permits to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
Palestinians present their documents as they ask for travel permits to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
12 / 15
Palestinians ask for travel permits to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinians ask for travel permits to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
Palestinians ask for travel permits to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
13 / 15
A Palestinian boy looks out a bus window as he waits with family to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian boy looks out a bus window as he waits with family to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
A Palestinian boy looks out a bus window as he waits with family to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
14 / 15
A Palestinian man sits by a fence as he waits for a travel permit to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian man sits by a fence as he waits for a travel permit to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
A Palestinian man sits by a fence as he waits for a travel permit to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Four years ago in Japan

Four years ago in Japan

Next Slideshows

Four years ago in Japan

Four years ago in Japan

Four years have passed since the deadly tsunami struck.

Mar 10 2015
Living in the ruins of Gaza

Living in the ruins of Gaza

Daily life amid the ruins of Gaza.

Mar 10 2015
When the Japan tsunami struck

When the Japan tsunami struck

Images from the first moments of the tsunami four years ago.

Mar 10 2015
Iraq retakes strategic town

Iraq retakes strategic town

Iraqi troops and militia retake the town of al-Alam from Islamic State.

Mar 10 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast