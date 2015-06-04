Fleeing Islamic State

An injured displaced civilian, who fled the ancient city of Palmyra after Islamic State fighters took control of the area, stands inside a tent as he holds up a mobile phone showing a picture of his cousin, whose throat was cut by Islamic State...more

An injured displaced civilian, who fled the ancient city of Palmyra after Islamic State fighters took control of the area, stands inside a tent as he holds up a mobile phone showing a picture of his cousin, whose throat was cut by Islamic State fighters, according to him, in Gazaleh town, north of Homs, Syria June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

