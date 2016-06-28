Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jun 28, 2016 | 10:20am EDT

Fleeing Islamic State

Displaced children, who fled from Islamic State violence, and the needy receive free food distributed during the fasting month of Ramadan at a restaurant in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Displaced children, who fled from Islamic State violence, and the needy receive free food distributed during the fasting month of Ramadan at a restaurant in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
Displaced children, who fled from Islamic State violence, and the needy receive free food distributed during the fasting month of Ramadan at a restaurant in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
1 / 20
Civilians, who fled from Al-Shirqat, because of Islamic State violence, arrive on the outskirts of Al-Shirqat, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Civilians, who fled from Al-Shirqat, because of Islamic State violence, arrive on the outskirts of Al-Shirqat, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
Civilians, who fled from Al-Shirqat, because of Islamic State violence, arrive on the outskirts of Al-Shirqat, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 20
A member of Iraqi security forces helps civilians, who fled from Al-Shirqat, because of Islamic State violence, on the outskirts of Al-Shirqat, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

A member of Iraqi security forces helps civilians, who fled from Al-Shirqat, because of Islamic State violence, on the outskirts of Al-Shirqat, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
A member of Iraqi security forces helps civilians, who fled from Al-Shirqat, because of Islamic State violence, on the outskirts of Al-Shirqat, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 20
People displaced by violence from Islamic State militants, arrive at a military base in Ramadi, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

People displaced by violence from Islamic State militants, arrive at a military base in Ramadi, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
People displaced by violence from Islamic State militants, arrive at a military base in Ramadi, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 20
Civilians, who fled from Al-Shirqat, because of Islamic State violence, arrive on the outskirts of Al-Shirqat, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Civilians, who fled from Al-Shirqat, because of Islamic State violence, arrive on the outskirts of Al-Shirqat, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
Civilians, who fled from Al-Shirqat, because of Islamic State violence, arrive on the outskirts of Al-Shirqat, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 20
Women displaced by violence from Islamic State militants, arrive at a military base in Ramadi, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Women displaced by violence from Islamic State militants, arrive at a military base in Ramadi, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
Women displaced by violence from Islamic State militants, arrive at a military base in Ramadi, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 20
Iraqi security forces help civilians, who fled from Al-Shirqat, because of Islamic State violence, on the outskirts of Al-Shirqat, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Iraqi security forces help civilians, who fled from Al-Shirqat, because of Islamic State violence, on the outskirts of Al-Shirqat, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
Iraqi security forces help civilians, who fled from Al-Shirqat, because of Islamic State violence, on the outskirts of Al-Shirqat, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 20
Displaced Iraqi children, who fled from Falluja because of Islamic State violence, are seen at a camp on the outskirts of Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Displaced Iraqi children, who fled from Falluja because of Islamic State violence, are seen at a camp on the outskirts of Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
Displaced Iraqi children, who fled from Falluja because of Islamic State violence, are seen at a camp on the outskirts of Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
8 / 20
Women displaced by violence from Islamic State militants, arrive at a military base in Ramadi, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Women displaced by violence from Islamic State militants, arrive at a military base in Ramadi, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
Women displaced by violence from Islamic State militants, arrive at a military base in Ramadi, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 20
Iraqi security forces help civilians, who fled from Al-Shirqat, because of Islamic State violence, on the outskirts of Al-Shirqat, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Iraqi security forces help civilians, who fled from Al-Shirqat, because of Islamic State violence, on the outskirts of Al-Shirqat, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
Iraqi security forces help civilians, who fled from Al-Shirqat, because of Islamic State violence, on the outskirts of Al-Shirqat, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 20
Displaced children, who fled from Islamic State violence, and the needy receive free food distributed during the fasting month of Ramadan at a restaurant in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Displaced children, who fled from Islamic State violence, and the needy receive free food distributed during the fasting month of Ramadan at a restaurant in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016
Displaced children, who fled from Islamic State violence, and the needy receive free food distributed during the fasting month of Ramadan at a restaurant in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
11 / 20
Civilians, who fled from Falluja because of Islamic State violence, wait for security checks from Iraqi security forces during a dust storm on the outskirts of Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Civilians, who fled from Falluja because of Islamic State violence, wait for security checks from Iraqi security forces during a dust storm on the outskirts of Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, June 19, 2016
Civilians, who fled from Falluja because of Islamic State violence, wait for security checks from Iraqi security forces during a dust storm on the outskirts of Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
12 / 20
Civilians, who fled from Al-Shirqat, because of Islamic State violence, gather on the outskirts of Al-Shirqat, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Civilians, who fled from Al-Shirqat, because of Islamic State violence, gather on the outskirts of Al-Shirqat, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
Civilians, who fled from Al-Shirqat, because of Islamic State violence, gather on the outskirts of Al-Shirqat, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
13 / 20
An Iraqi child, who fled from Islamic State violence, covers his head from the sun during World Refugee Day celebrations at Al-salam refugee camp in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

An Iraqi child, who fled from Islamic State violence, covers his head from the sun during World Refugee Day celebrations at Al-salam refugee camp in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
An Iraqi child, who fled from Islamic State violence, covers his head from the sun during World Refugee Day celebrations at Al-salam refugee camp in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
14 / 20
Civilians, who fled from Al-Shirqat, because of Islamic State violence, arrive on the outskirts of Al-Shirqat, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Civilians, who fled from Al-Shirqat, because of Islamic State violence, arrive on the outskirts of Al-Shirqat, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
Civilians, who fled from Al-Shirqat, because of Islamic State violence, arrive on the outskirts of Al-Shirqat, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
15 / 20
Displaced children, who fled from Islamic State violence, attend World Refugee Day celebrations at Al-salam refugee camp in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Displaced children, who fled from Islamic State violence, attend World Refugee Day celebrations at Al-salam refugee camp in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
Displaced children, who fled from Islamic State violence, attend World Refugee Day celebrations at Al-salam refugee camp in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
16 / 20
People displaced by violence from Islamic State militants, arrive at a military base in Ramadi, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

People displaced by violence from Islamic State militants, arrive at a military base in Ramadi, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
People displaced by violence from Islamic State militants, arrive at a military base in Ramadi, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
17 / 20
People displaced by violence from Islamic State militants, arrive at a military base in Ramadi, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

People displaced by violence from Islamic State militants, arrive at a military base in Ramadi, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
People displaced by violence from Islamic State militants, arrive at a military base in Ramadi, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
18 / 20
Civilians, who fled from Falluja because of Islamic State violence, wait for security checks from Iraqi security forces during a dust storm on the outskirts of Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Civilians, who fled from Falluja because of Islamic State violence, wait for security checks from Iraqi security forces during a dust storm on the outskirts of Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, June 19, 2016
Civilians, who fled from Falluja because of Islamic State violence, wait for security checks from Iraqi security forces during a dust storm on the outskirts of Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
19 / 20
Civilians, who fled from Al-Shirqat, because of Islamic State violence, arrive on the outskirts of Al-Shirqat, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Civilians, who fled from Al-Shirqat, because of Islamic State violence, arrive on the outskirts of Al-Shirqat, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
Civilians, who fled from Al-Shirqat, because of Islamic State violence, arrive on the outskirts of Al-Shirqat, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Britain's rock of Gibraltar

Britain's rock of Gibraltar

Next Slideshows

Britain's rock of Gibraltar

Britain's rock of Gibraltar

Spain seeks to jointly govern Gibraltar after the British territory voted in favor of remaining in the EU.

Jun 27 2016
Deadly West Virginia floods

Deadly West Virginia floods

The worst flooding in more than a century hits West Virginia killing at least 24 people.

Jun 27 2016
Pride in the U.S.A.

Pride in the U.S.A.

Gay Pride parades across the U.S. pay tribute to the victims of the Orlando nightclub shooting.

Jun 26 2016
Scotland at the crossroads

Scotland at the crossroads

A second Scottish independence referendum is "highly likely", First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said, raising the prospect that the United Kingdom could tear...

Jun 24 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast