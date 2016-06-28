Fleeing Islamic State
Displaced children, who fled from Islamic State violence, and the needy receive free food distributed during the fasting month of Ramadan at a restaurant in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Civilians, who fled from Al-Shirqat, because of Islamic State violence, arrive on the outskirts of Al-Shirqat, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
A member of Iraqi security forces helps civilians, who fled from Al-Shirqat, because of Islamic State violence, on the outskirts of Al-Shirqat, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
People displaced by violence from Islamic State militants, arrive at a military base in Ramadi, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Civilians, who fled from Al-Shirqat, because of Islamic State violence, arrive on the outskirts of Al-Shirqat, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer
Women displaced by violence from Islamic State militants, arrive at a military base in Ramadi, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi security forces help civilians, who fled from Al-Shirqat, because of Islamic State violence, on the outskirts of Al-Shirqat, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Displaced Iraqi children, who fled from Falluja because of Islamic State violence, are seen at a camp on the outskirts of Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Women displaced by violence from Islamic State militants, arrive at a military base in Ramadi, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi security forces help civilians, who fled from Al-Shirqat, because of Islamic State violence, on the outskirts of Al-Shirqat, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Displaced children, who fled from Islamic State violence, and the needy receive free food distributed during the fasting month of Ramadan at a restaurant in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Civilians, who fled from Falluja because of Islamic State violence, wait for security checks from Iraqi security forces during a dust storm on the outskirts of Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Civilians, who fled from Al-Shirqat, because of Islamic State violence, gather on the outskirts of Al-Shirqat, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
An Iraqi child, who fled from Islamic State violence, covers his head from the sun during World Refugee Day celebrations at Al-salam refugee camp in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Civilians, who fled from Al-Shirqat, because of Islamic State violence, arrive on the outskirts of Al-Shirqat, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Displaced children, who fled from Islamic State violence, attend World Refugee Day celebrations at Al-salam refugee camp in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
People displaced by violence from Islamic State militants, arrive at a military base in Ramadi, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
People displaced by violence from Islamic State militants, arrive at a military base in Ramadi, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Civilians, who fled from Falluja because of Islamic State violence, wait for security checks from Iraqi security forces during a dust storm on the outskirts of Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Civilians, who fled from Al-Shirqat, because of Islamic State violence, arrive on the outskirts of Al-Shirqat, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer
