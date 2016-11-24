Edition:
Fleeing Islamic State in Mosul

A displaced Iraqi man, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, rests at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
A displaced Iraqi, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, gets a hair cut at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
Displaced Iraqi people, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, stand in line to receive aid at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016
Displaced people, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, walk at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
Displaced Iraqi children run after a truck carrying food supplies at a food distribution point in Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
Newly displaced Iraqis, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, stand behind a fence as they wait to be allowed to enter Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
Displaced children, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, play at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
Displaced Iraqis queue as they wait to receive food supplies at a food distribution point in Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
Displaced people wait to receive food supplies at a food distribution point in Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
Displaced Iraqis, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, ask for food supplies in a distribution point at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
A displaced Iraqi, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, balances belongings on his head as he walks at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
A displaced Iraqi woman, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, holds a baby at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
Displaced Iraqis, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, bake bread outside their tent at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
Displaced Iraqis, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, gather to receive food supplies in a distribution point at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
A displaced Iraqi boy, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, sits by a fence at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
A displaced Iraqi girl, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, looks out of a tent at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
Displaced Iraqis, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, are seen inside a tent at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
A displaced Iraqi child, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, looks on in Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016
Displaced Iraqi children, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, play at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016
A displaced Iraqi woman sits outside her tent at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
