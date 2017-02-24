Edition:
Fleeing Islamic State with livestock

Displaced Iraqis flee their homes during a battle with Islamic State militants in the district of Maamoun in western Mosul, Iraq February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Thursday, February 23, 2017
A displaced Iraqi boy leads his animals to safety after escaping from Islamic State controlled village of Abu Jarboa during clashes with IS militants near Mosul, Iraq November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
A wounded displaced man holds a cloth next to his face during a battle with Islamic State militants, in the district of Maamoun in western Mosul, Iraq, February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Thursday, February 23, 2017
A displaced elderly Iraqi man walks with his cows after escaping from Islamic State controlled village of Abu Jarboa during clashes with IS militants near Mosul, Iraq November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Displaced Iraqis flee their homes due to fighting between Counter-terrorism service (CTS) troops and Islamic State, south of Mosul, Iraq, February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjaniin

Reuters / Thursday, February 23, 2017
A man carries lambs as he escapes fight between Iraqi forces and Islamic State fighters south of Mosul, Iraq February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, February 24, 2017
A boy carries his belongings as he escapes fight between Iraqi forces and Islamic State fighters south of Mosul, Iraq February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, February 24, 2017
A woman walks with her child as she escapes fight between Iraqi forces and Islamic State fighters south of Mosul, Iraq February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, February 24, 2017
A man carries lambs as he escapes fight between Iraqi forces and Islamic State fighters south of Mosul, Iraq February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, February 24, 2017
A displaced Iraqi boy leads his animals to safety after escaping from Islamic State controlled village of Abu Jarboa during clashes with IS militants near Mosul, Iraq November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
