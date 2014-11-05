Fleeing Kobani
A Kurdish refugee boy from the Syrian town of Kobani holds onto a fence that surrounds a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 3, 2014.
Kurdish refugees from the Syrian town of Kobani are seen inside a fenced refugee camp as they watch other children play in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 5, 2014.
Kurdish refugee children from Kobani sit on desks outside their new school at a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 2, 2014.
A Kurdish refugee girl from the Syrian town of Kobani tries to look inside a warehouse in a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 5, 2014.
Emina, a Kurdish refugee girl from the Syrian town of Kobani, holds her two-day-old brother at a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 5, 2014.
Syrian fighters fire a machine gun against Islamic State positions from a location west of Kobani during fighting on November 4, 2014.
Kurdish refugees from the Syrian town of Kobani walk through a refugee camp on their way to collect water for their families in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 5, 2014.
A Kurdish refugee from the Syrian town of Kobani adjusts her headscarf at a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 3, 2014.
A Kurdish refugee girl holds onto a police fence as she waits to be registered at a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 28, 2014.
Haj Amina, 55, a Kurdish refugee from Kobani, is comforted by other women as she mourns during the funeral of five Kurdish, Kobani fighters in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 28, 2014.
A Kurdish girl awaits behind police fence to be registered at a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
An explosion following an airstrike is seen in the Syrian town of Kobani from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province November 2, 2014.
A female Kurdish refugee tries to call relatives who are still trapped in Kobani as thick smoke rises from the Syrian town during heavy fighting between Islamic State militants and Kurdish Peshmerga forces, as seen from near the Mursitpinar border...more
Kurdish refugee boy from Kobani tries to look into his new school at a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 2, 2014.
A Kurdish refugee boy from the Syrian town of Kobani is seen in his family's tent at a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 2, 2014.
A Kurdish refugee boy from the Syrian town of Kobani eats lunch at a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 2, 2014.
Kurdish refugees who fled fighting in Kobani sit at a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 2, 2014.
