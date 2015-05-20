Fleeing Ramadi
Displaced Sunni people, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi, arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
An Iraqi Sunni displaced woman, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi carries her child on the outskirts of Baghdad, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Displaced Sunni people, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi, arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Displaced Sunni people, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi, arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Displaced Sunni people, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi, arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Displaced Sunni people, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi, arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Displaced Sunni people, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi, arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
An Iraqi Sunni displaced woman, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi, is seen on the outskirts of Baghdad, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Displaced Sunni people, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi, arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
An Iraqi soldier carries a displaced woman to help her cross the bridge at the outskirts of Baghdad May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Displaced Sunni people, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi, arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
An Iraqi soldier carries a displaced kid from Ramadi at the outskirts of Baghdad, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
An Iraqi Sunni displaced woman, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi, carries her kid at the outskirts of Baghdad, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
An Iraqi soldier carries a displaced kid from Ramadi on the outskirts of Baghdad, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Displaced Sunni people, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi, arrive on the outskirts of Baghdad, Iraq May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
An Iraqi soldier carries a displaced kid from Ramadi at the outskirts of Baghdad, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
An Iraqi soldier carries a displaced girl to help her cross the bridge at the outskirts of Baghdad, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Displaced Sunni people, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi, arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Displaced Sunni people, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi, arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Displaced Sunni people fleeing the violence in the city of Ramadi arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Displaced Sunni people, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi, arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Sunni people are pictured as they flee the violence in the city of Ramadi, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Refugees displaced from Albu Faraj sit in a classroom of a school used as a shelter for displaced people in the city of Ramadi, April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A displaced Iraqi Sunni man pushes an elderly woman in a wheelchair on the outskirts of Baghdad, after Islamic State militants overran one of the last remaining districts held by government forces in the Iraqi city of Ramadi, May 17, 2015....more
Displaced Sunni people, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi, arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Displaced Sunni people, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi, arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Displaced Sunni people, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi, arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A child is carried as displaced Sunni people, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi, arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Displaced Sunni people fleeing the violence in the city of Ramadi arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Displaced Sunni people, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi, arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
