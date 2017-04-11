Fleeing South Sudan's civil war
A South Sudanese refugee carries his belongings as he enters Uganda at the Ngomoromo border post in Lamwo district, northern Uganda, April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer
South Sudanese families displaced by fighting queue for vaccination in Lamwo after fleeing fighting in Pajok town across the border in northern Uganda, April 5, 2017. REUTERS/James Akena
South Sudanese refugee displaced by fighting holds a utensil as he waits for a warm meal at Imvepi settlement in Arua district, northern Uganda, April 4, 2017. Picture taken April 4, 2017. REUTERS/James Akena TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
South Sudanese refugee families displaced by fighting arrive at Imvepi settlement in Arua district, northern Uganda, April 4, 2017. Picture taken April 4, 2017. REUTERS/James Akena
South Sudanese refugee displaced by fighting uses his meal card to cover his face as he waits to be served porridge on arrive at Imvepi settlement in Arua district, northern Uganda, April 4, 2017. Picture taken April 4, 2017. REUTERS/James Akena
South Sudanese refugee family displaced by fighting, rest on arrival at Imvepi settlement in Arua district, northern Uganda, April 4, 2017. Picture taken April 4, 2017. REUTERS/James Akena
South Sudanese refugee families displaced by fighting, arrive at Imvepi settlement in Arua district, northern Uganda, April 4, 2017. Picture taken April 4, 2017. REUTERS/James Akena
South Sudanese refugees displaced by fighting, gather as they wait to board trucks in Imvepi settlement in Arua district northern Uganda, April 4, 2017. Picture taken April 4, 2017. REUTERS/James Akena
South Sudanese refugee woman, displaced by fighting, holds her child on arrival at Imvepi settlement in Arua district, northern Uganda, April 4, 2017. Picture taken April 4, 2017. REUTERS/James Akena
Social worker prepares warm meal for South Sudanese refugees displaced by fighting at Imvepi settlement in Arua district, northern Uganda, April 4, 2017. Picture taken April 4, 2017. REUTERS/James Akena
South Sudanese refugee women, displaced by fighting, rest at Imvepi settlement in Arua district, northern Uganda, April 4, 2017. Picture taken April 4, 2017. REUTERS/James Akena TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
South Sudanese refugees displaced by fighting, receive food rations in Imvepi settlement in Arua district, northern Uganda, April 4, 2017. Picture taken April 4, 2017. REUTERS/James Akena
South Sudanese refugee families displaced by fighting gather at Imvepi settlement in Arua district, northern Uganda, April 4, 2017. Picture taken April 4, 2017. REUTERS/James Akena
South Sudanese refugee displaced by fighting are served porridge at Imvepi settlement in Arua district, northern Uganda, April 4, 2017. Picture taken April 4, 2017. REUTERS/James Akena
South Sudanese refugees displaced by fighting, carry food rations in Imvepi settlement in Arua district, northern Uganda, April 4, 2017. Picture taken April 4, 2017. REUTERS/James Akena
South Sudanese refugee girl displaced by fighting holds her immunization card on arrival at Imvepi settlement in Arua district, northern Uganda, April 4, 2017. Picture taken April 4, 2017. REUTERS/James Akena
South Sudanese refugee children displaced by fighting holds utensils as they wait for warm meal at Imvepi settlement in Arua district, northern Uganda, April 4, 2017. Picture taken April 4, 2017. REUTERS/James Akena
South Sudanese refugee girl displaced by fighting, arrives at Imvepi settlement in Arua district, northern Uganda, April 4, 2017. Picture taken April 4, 2017. REUTERS/James Akena
South Sudanese refugees displaced by fighting, wait to receive monthly food rations from World Food Programme (WFP) in Imvepi settlement in Arua district, northern Uganda, April 4, 2017. Picture taken April 4, 2017. REUTERS/James Akena
South Sudanese refugees displaced by fighting, distribute cooking oil they received from World Food Programme (WFP) in Imvepi settlement in Arua district, northern Uganda, April 4, 2017. Picture taken April 4, 2017. REUTERS/James Akena
